Ironwood Grill at Plymouth

Starter
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A warm crock of creamy spinach, tender artichokes, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with freshly made hand cut tortilla chips
Sliders
Three of our signature pulled pork sliders topped with BBQ sauce and onion straws or three CAB® burger patties served with sautéed onions on toasted mini buns.
Jumbo Wings
8 of our enormous breaded chicken drumettes and wings, cooked to a golden crisp, and tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, mild, BBQ, honey BBQ, Thai Chili or teriyaki.
Smoked Wings
1 lb of our chicken drumettes, smoked in cherry and apple woods. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, mild, BBQ, honey BBQ, Thai Chili or teriyaki. Served with celery.
Quesadilla
Your choice of our seasoned pulled chicken or pulled pork with monterey jack cheese and sautéed green peppers and onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Bites
Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites, marinated and tossed in a house made breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Burnt Ends
Cuts of our signature brisket, slow smoked. Topped with BBQ sauce and green onions. Served with a side of onion straws and BBQ sauce.
Nachos
Choice of beef, seasoned chicken, or smoked pulled pork with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mild peppers, black beans, and lettuce.
Pepperoni Cheese Bread
Blend of cheddar jack, parmesan, mozzarella, and muenster cheeses topped with garlic butter and Italian herbs.
Brisket Fries
Pub fries topped with our slow smoked beef brisket & cheddar jack cheese then baked. Topped with BBQ sauce and green onion.
Steak Tips
Served on a bed of redskin mashed potatoes and topped off with fried onion straws.
Calamari
Hand dipped calamari rings lightly battered and fried to perfection, topped with sriracha. Served with Thai chili and marinara sauces.
Chips & Salsa
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed in our caesar dressing.
California Cobb Salad
Spring mix, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg, gorgonzola and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Maurice Salad
Shredded iceberg, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, sliced hard boiled egg and diced gherkins served with our housemade Maurice dressing.
Michigan Harvest Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, granny smith apples, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and candied pecans. Served with our cherry vinaigrette.
Salmon Salad
Fresh, grilled Atlantic Salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and served with BBQ ranch.
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, and cheddar jack cheese with BBQ ranch dressing.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, red onion, strawberries, feta cheese, and candied pecans served with our strawberry basil vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Wraps
Texas BBQ Wrap
Beef brisket and pulled pork slow smoked for 14 hours, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sweet potato fries in a grilled tortilla. Served with pub fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenderloin strips tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with pub fries.
Ironwood Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and avocado mayo. Served with pub fries.
Sandwich
Cali Reuben
Thin-sliced grilled turkey topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye
Pretzel Sandwich
Thin-sliced grilled turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun.
French Dip
Thin-sliced grilled CAB Roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun with au jus
Avocado Club
Sliced turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, leaf lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with pub fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin-sliced grilled CAB® roast beef topped with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Covered with provolone and served on a hoagie bun.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.
Perch Sandwich
Two large pieces of lake perch lightly breaded and fried, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.
Cajun Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Cajun seasoned salmon served on a brioche bun with avocado mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our signature slow smoked pulled pork, hand pulled and tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with onion straws, on a brioche bun. Served with house made corn bread
Beef and Cheddar
Thin-sliced grilled CAB roast beef, cheddar cheese, house made horse radish sauce on a pretzel bun.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked beef brisket tossed in BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion straws, on a brioche bun. Served with house made corn bread
Kickin' Chicken
Hand Battered crispy chicken, honey sriracha aioli, coleslaw, pickles and swiss cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and provolone cheese, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries.
Burger
Ironwood Gourmet
Half pound CAB® burger patty with and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based burger, from beyond meat. Pepper jack cheese, Cajun mayo and served on a brioche bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries
BBQ Burger
Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, apple smoked bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun
Smokehouse Burger
Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with our signature pulled pork, apple wood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and topped with onion straws on a brioche bun
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey patty topped with provolone cheese and avocado, on a brioche bun.
Cajun Burger
Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, jalapeno peppers, Cajun mayo, pepper jack cheese, on a brioche bun
Pattie Melt
Half pound CAB® burger patty, topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Dill pickle slices on the side
Smokehouse & Entrees
Half Slab
Half Slab of Dry rubbed with our blend of 14 spices, slow smoked with apple and cherry wood. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.
Full Slab
Full Slab of Dry rubbed with our blend of 14 spices, slow smoked with apple and cherry wood. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.
Beef Brisket
Dry rubbed with 14 spices, cooked low and slow, cut lean and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Our signature pulled pork slow smoked and hand pulled served with texas toast and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.
BBQ Platter
Choice of three of our signature smokehouse items, ½ slab, sliced brisket, BBQ pulled pork, smoked sausage or burnt ends. Served with two sides and our house made corn bread
Smokehouse Tacos
Three soft tacos topped with mexi cheese, coleslaw, salsa and onion straws. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa. (Not available in combinations)
Texas Brisket Chili
A bowl of homemade chili topped with our slow smoked Prime Brisket, onion straws, cheddar jack cheese and served with corn bread and your choice of side salad.
Cajun Salmon
Grilled cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon. Served with two sides
Center Cut Sirloin
10 oz. center cut of tenderloin served with zip sauce. Served with two sides. +Add blackened seasoning & our signature blue cheese topping for $1.99
Fried Lake Perch
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with dill tartar sauce, and two sides.
Grilled Chicken Breast Entree
Two boneless chicken breast, topped with your choice of BBQ, Thai chili, Cajun seasoning, honey BBQ or Teriyaki. Served with two sides
Sides
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
2.5oz Angus burger served with pub fries. Add cheese for an additional .49 cents.
Kid Chicken Bites
Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites breaded and fried, served with pub fries.
Kid Pizza
6" Neapolitan, red sauce, mozzarella cheese. Additional topping .99 cents.
Kid Mac 'N' Cheese
Our homemade classic mac 'n' cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles.Served with pub fries.
Kid Grilled Cheese
American cheese, white bread grilled untill golden brown . Served with pub fries.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
