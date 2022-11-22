Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ironwood Grill at Plymouth

No reviews yet

840 W Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth, MI 48170

Order Again

Calzones + BYO

Calzone CHEESE ONLY

$12.99

Calzone (1 Topping)

$13.99

Calzone (2 Topping)

$14.99

Calzone (3 Topping)

$15.99

BYO Pizza

Neo

Neapolitan BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Neapolitan Hawaiian

$13.99

Neapolitan Veggie Deluxe

$13.99

Neapolitan Pepperoni

$13.99

Neapolitan Meat Lover

$13.99

Neapolitan Marghertia

$13.99

Neapolitan Ironwood Classic

$13.99

Neo BLT

$13.99

Neo Cheese Only

$10.99

Traditional

Traditional BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Traditional Hawaiian

$13.99

Traditional Veggie Deluxe

$13.99

Traditional Pepperoni

$11.99

Traditional Meat Lover

$13.99

Traditional Marghertia

$13.99

Traditional Ironwood Classic

$13.99

Deep Dish

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Deep Dish Hawaiian

$19.99

Deep Dish Ironwood Classic

$19.99

Deep Dish Marghertia

$19.99

Deep Dish Meat Lover

$19.99

Deep Dish Pepperoni

$16.99

Deep Dish Veggie Deluxe

$19.99

Deep Dish Cheese Only

$15.99

Gluten Free

GF BBQ Chicken

$16.99

GF Hawaiian

$16.99

GF Veggie Deluxe

$16.99

GF Pepperoni

$16.99

GF Meat Lover

$16.99

GF Margherita

$16.99

GF Ironwood Classic

$16.99

GF BLT

$16.99

GF Cheese Only

$13.99

Starter

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.49

A warm crock of creamy spinach, tender artichokes, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with freshly made hand cut tortilla chips

Sliders

$13.49

Three of our signature pulled pork sliders topped with BBQ sauce and onion straws or three CAB® burger patties served with sautéed onions on toasted mini buns.

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

8 of our enormous breaded chicken drumettes and wings, cooked to a golden crisp, and tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, mild, BBQ, honey BBQ, Thai Chili or teriyaki.

Smoked Wings

$14.99

1 lb of our chicken drumettes, smoked in cherry and apple woods. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Hot, mild, BBQ, honey BBQ, Thai Chili or teriyaki. Served with celery.

Quesadilla

$12.49

Your choice of our seasoned pulled chicken or pulled pork with monterey jack cheese and sautéed green peppers and onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Bites

$12.49

Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites, marinated and tossed in a house made breading. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Burnt Ends

$13.49

Cuts of our signature brisket, slow smoked. Topped with BBQ sauce and green onions. Served with a side of onion straws and BBQ sauce.

Nachos

$15.99

Choice of beef, seasoned chicken, or smoked pulled pork with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mild peppers, black beans, and lettuce.

Pepperoni Cheese Bread

$12.99

Blend of cheddar jack, parmesan, mozzarella, and muenster cheeses topped with garlic butter and Italian herbs.

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Pub fries topped with our slow smoked beef brisket & cheddar jack cheese then baked. Topped with BBQ sauce and green onion.

Steak Tips

$13.99

Served on a bed of redskin mashed potatoes and topped off with fried onion straws.

Calamari

$13.49

Hand dipped calamari rings lightly battered and fried to perfection, topped with sriracha. Served with Thai chili and marinara sauces.

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$17.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan, and garlic croutons tossed in our caesar dressing.

California Cobb Salad

$20.49

Spring mix, Applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg, gorgonzola and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$13.99

Maurice Salad

$19.99

Shredded iceberg, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, sliced hard boiled egg and diced gherkins served with our housemade Maurice dressing.

Michigan Harvest Salad

$20.49

Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, granny smith apples, tomatoes, gorgonzola, and candied pecans. Served with our cherry vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$22.49

Fresh, grilled Atlantic Salmon drizzled with BBQ sauce, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and served with BBQ ranch.

Southwest Salad

$20.49

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, and cheddar jack cheese with BBQ ranch dressing.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$20.49

Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, red onion, strawberries, feta cheese, and candied pecans served with our strawberry basil vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$19.99

Wraps

Texas BBQ Wrap

$15.99

Beef brisket and pulled pork slow smoked for 14 hours, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sweet potato fries in a grilled tortilla. Served with pub fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.49

Chicken tenderloin strips tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Served with pub fries.

Ironwood Wrap

$13.49

Sliced turkey breast, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and avocado mayo. Served with pub fries.

Soup

(Cup) Soup of the Day

$5.49

Cup

(Cup) Chili

$5.49

Cup

(Bowl) Chili

$7.49

(Bowl) Soup of the Day

$7.49

Sandwich

Cali Reuben

$13.99

Thin-sliced grilled turkey topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye

Pretzel Sandwich

$13.99

Thin-sliced grilled turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun.

French Dip

$13.99

Thin-sliced grilled CAB Roast beef and melted Swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun with au jus

Avocado Club

$13.99

Sliced turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

BLT

$13.49

Applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, leaf lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with pub fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.49

Thin-sliced grilled CAB® roast beef topped with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Covered with provolone and served on a hoagie bun.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.49

Chicken breast topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.

Perch Sandwich

$13.99

Two large pieces of lake perch lightly breaded and fried, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.

Cajun Salmon Sandwich

$16.49

Grilled Cajun seasoned salmon served on a brioche bun with avocado mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.49

Our signature slow smoked pulled pork, hand pulled and tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with onion straws, on a brioche bun. Served with house made corn bread

Beef and Cheddar

$14.49

Thin-sliced grilled CAB roast beef, cheddar cheese, house made horse radish sauce on a pretzel bun.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.49

Slow smoked beef brisket tossed in BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion straws, on a brioche bun. Served with house made corn bread

Kickin' Chicken

$15.49

Hand Battered crispy chicken, honey sriracha aioli, coleslaw, pickles and swiss cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and provolone cheese, drizzled with teriyaki sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries.

Burger

Ironwood Gourmet

$13.99

Half pound CAB® burger patty with and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$15.49

100% plant-based burger, from beyond meat. Pepper jack cheese, Cajun mayo and served on a brioche bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries

BBQ Burger

$15.49

Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, apple smoked bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with our signature pulled pork, apple wood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and topped with onion straws on a brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Grilled turkey patty topped with provolone cheese and avocado, on a brioche bun.

Cajun Burger

$15.49

Half pound CAB® burger patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, jalapeno peppers, Cajun mayo, pepper jack cheese, on a brioche bun

Pattie Melt

$14.99

Half pound CAB® burger patty, topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Dill pickle slices on the side

Smokehouse & Entrees

Half Slab

$19.99

Half Slab of Dry rubbed with our blend of 14 spices, slow smoked with apple and cherry wood. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.

Full Slab

$29.99

Full Slab of Dry rubbed with our blend of 14 spices, slow smoked with apple and cherry wood. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.

Beef Brisket

$18.99

Dry rubbed with 14 spices, cooked low and slow, cut lean and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$16.99

Our signature pulled pork slow smoked and hand pulled served with texas toast and topped with BBQ sauce. Served with two sides and house made corn bread.

BBQ Platter

$32.99

Choice of three of our signature smokehouse items, ½ slab, sliced brisket, BBQ pulled pork, smoked sausage or burnt ends. Served with two sides and our house made corn bread

Smokehouse Tacos

$15.99

Three soft tacos topped with mexi cheese, coleslaw, salsa and onion straws. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa. (Not available in combinations)

Texas Brisket Chili

$14.99

A bowl of homemade chili topped with our slow smoked Prime Brisket, onion straws, cheddar jack cheese and served with corn bread and your choice of side salad.

Cajun Salmon

$20.99

Grilled cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon. Served with two sides

Center Cut Sirloin

$20.99

10 oz. center cut of tenderloin served with zip sauce. Served with two sides. +Add blackened seasoning & our signature blue cheese topping for $1.99

Fried Lake Perch

$16.99

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with dill tartar sauce, and two sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast Entree

$16.99

Two boneless chicken breast, topped with your choice of BBQ, Thai chili, Cajun seasoning, honey BBQ or Teriyaki. Served with two sides

Sides

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Corn Bread

$3.49

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Onion Straws

$4.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Pub Fries

$4.99

Red-skinned Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Caesar

$7.99

Side House Salad

$7.99

Smoked Baked Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Vegetable

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

2.5oz Angus burger served with pub fries. Add cheese for an additional .49 cents.

Kid Chicken Bites

$5.99

Fresh hand cut chicken breast bites breaded and fried, served with pub fries.

Kid Pizza

$5.99

6" Neapolitan, red sauce, mozzarella cheese. Additional topping .99 cents.

Kid Mac 'N' Cheese

$5.99

Our homemade classic mac 'n' cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noodles.Served with pub fries.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese, white bread grilled untill golden brown . Served with pub fries.

Dessert

Derby Pie

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
840 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI 48170

