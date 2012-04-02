A map showing the location of IroriView gallery

Irori

4371 Glencoe Ave.

B4

Marina Del Ray, CA 90292

KITCHEN

EDAMAME

$6.00

GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.00

BEEF GYOZA

$10.00

VEGGIE GYOZA

$10.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

AGEDASHI TOFU

$10.00

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$10.00

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

$14.00

MISO EGGPLANT

$12.00

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$12.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$10.00

MISO BLACK COD

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$17.00

SALMON COLLAR

$15.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$13.00

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$15.00

SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$17.00

VEGETABLE MIX TEMPURA

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA (5PCS)

$15.00

TEMPURA UDON

$18.00

NABEYAKI UDON

$21.00

VEGGIE UDON

$15.00

SALAD

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

SUNOMONO

$6.00

KANI SUNOMONO

$12.00

TAKO SUNOMONO

$12.00

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$14.00

SASHIMI SALAD

$20.00

HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$7.00

ENTREE

CHICKEN ENTREE

$24.00

BEEF ENTREE

$28.00

SALMON ENTREE

$28.00

PORK KATSU ENTREE

$24.00

BLACK COD ENTREE

$36.00

DESSERT

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$7.00

MATCHA TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$12.00

CREME BRULÉE

$12.00

SIDE

WHITE RICE

$4.00

SUSHI RICE

$4.50

MISO SOUP

$4.00

Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

SPECIAL ROLL

PREMIUM RAINBOW ROLL

$45.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$25.00

ZEN ROLL

$25.00

GINZA ROLL

$25.00

SUNSHINE ROLL

$24.00

LEMON ROLL

$24.00

CUCUMBER SPECIAL ROLL

$24.00

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION ROLL

$25.00

HOT NIGHT ROLL

$24.00

DRAGON ROLL

$24.00

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$24.00

BAKED LANGOSTINO ROLL

$30.00

BAKED SALMON ROLL

$24.00

MAKI

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.00

TUNA ROLL

$10.00

TORO SCALLION ROLL

$15.00

SALMON ROLL

$10.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL

$10.00

SCALLOP ROLL

$15.00

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$15.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$12.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$12.00

BAKED LOBSTER ROLL

$20.00

BLUE CRAB ROLL

$13.00

BAKED BLUE CRAB ROLL

$14.00

EEL & AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$10.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$10.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$9.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$16.00

SPIDER ROLL

$16.00

SIGNATURE

OMAKASE SUSHI

$90.00

PREMIUM SASHIMI

$90.00

PREMIUM CHIRASHI

$48.00

SUSHI PLATTER

$48.00

SASHIMI PLATTER (12PC)

$45.00

SASHIMI PLATTER (18PC)

$60.00

SASHIMI PLATTER (24PC)

$75.00

TORO TRIO

$48.00

SALMON BLUE CRAB

$28.00

BLUEFIN BURRATA

$36.00

UNI SCALLOP

$40.00

BLACK TRUFFLE SALMON

$26.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$24.00

YUZU HALIBUT

$28.00

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION SASHIMI

$25.00

OCTOPUS CARPACCIO

$24.00

KANPACHI CARPACCIO

$25.00

SASHIMI CARPACCIO

$25.00

ALBACORE SPECIAL

$25.00

SUSHI

ALBACORE

$9.00

AMBERJACK

$10.00

ANKIMO

$12.00

BLUEFIN TORO

$20.00

BLUEFIN TUNA

$12.00

FLYING FISH ROE

$8.00

FRESH WATER EEL

$9.00

GOLDEN EYE SNAPPER

$15.00

HALIBUT FIN

$10.00

HALIBUT

$10.00

HOKKAIDO SEA URCHIN

$30.00

TAMAGO

$7.00

JAPANESE MACKEREL

$10.00

JUMBO SCALLOP

$12.00

KING SALMON

$12.00

OCEAN TROUT

$10.00

OCTOPUS

$8.00

RED SEABREAM

$9.00

SALMON BELLY

$10.00

SALMON ROE

$10.00

SALMON

$9.00

SEA EEL

$9.00

SEA URCHIN

$25.00

SHRIMP

$7.00

SNOW CRAB LEG

$11.00

SPANISH MACKEREL

$11.00

SQUID

$8.00

STRIPED JACK

$12.00

SWEET SHRIMP

$15.00

TORO SCALLION

$15.00

TUNA

$9.00

WAGYU A5

$15.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY

$11.00

YELLOWTAIL

$10.00

ANKIMO

$12.00

SASHIMI

TUNA SASHIMI

$20.00

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI

$24.00

BLUEFIN TORO SASHIMI

$40.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$18.00

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$20.00

OCEAN TROUT SASHIMI

$20.00

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$18.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$20.00

YELLOTAIL BELLY SASHIMI

$22.00

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$20.00

RED SEABREAM SASHIMI

$18.00

JAPANESE MACKEREL SASHIMI

$20.00

SPANISH MACKEREL SASHIMI

$22.00

AMBERJACK SASHIMI

$20.00

SNOW CRAB LEG SASHIMI

$22.00

JUMBO SCALLOP SASHIMI

$24.00

SQUID SASHIMI

$16.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$16.00

FRESH WATER EEL SASHIMI

$18.00

SEA EEL SASHIMI

$18.00

ANKIMO SASHIMI

$24.00

SEA URCHIN SASHIMI

$50.00

SUSHI 2

ITOYORI

$14.00

KAMASU

$14.00

HAGATSUO

$14.00

IWASHI

$14.00

GINDARA

$14.00

SANMA

$12.00

ISHIDAI

$12.00

AKAMATSU

$25.00

SAWARA

$12.00

KOHADA

$14.00

MIRUGAI

$20.00

BURI

$12.00

YUKI MASU

$14.00

Hand Roll

CALIFORNIA HR

$10.00

TUNA HR

$9.00

TORO SCALLION HR

$13.00

SALMON HR

$9.00

SALMON AVO HR

$10.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION HR

$9.00

SCALLOP HR

$13.00

SPICY SCALLOP HR

$13.00

SPICY TUNA HR

$10.00

SPICY SALMON HR

$10.00

BAKED LOBSTER HR

$18.00

BLUE CRAB HR

$12.00

BAKED BLUE CRAB HR

$13.00

EEL& AVO HR

$10.00

SALMON SKIN HR

$9.00

VEGETABLE HR

$9.00

AVOCADO HR

$8.00

CUCUMBER HR

$8.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA HR

$14.00

SPIDER HR

$14.00

LUNCH

CHIRASHI (LUNCH)

$27.00

SUSHI COMBO (LUNCH)

$27.00

SASHIMI PLATTER (LUNCH)

$27.00

SALMON DON (LUNCH)

$25.00

UNAGI DON (LUNCH)

$25.00

CHINCKEN BENTO BOX (LUNCH)

$21.00

BEEF BENTO BOX (LUNCH)

$21.00

SALMON BENTO BOX (LUNCH)

$21.00

PORK KATSU BENTO BOX (LUNCH)

$21.00

NA BEVERAGE

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

RAMUNE

$5.00

PERRIER

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$7.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$2.00

ICED GREEN TEA

$4.00

BEER

ASAHI DRAFT

$8.00

SAPPORO SMALL

$5.00

SAPPORO LARGE

$10.00

ORION

$10.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$10.00

ASAHI LARGE

$10.00

KIRIN LIGHT

$10.00

WINE

CHARDONNAY MEOMI (G)

$12.00

CHARDONNAY MEIOMI (B)

$45.00

SAUV BLANC OYSTER BAY (G)

$10.00

SAUV BLANC OYSTER BAY (B)

$40.00

CABERNET MEIOMI (G)

$12.00

CABERNET MEIOMI (B)

$45.00

PINOT GRIGIO MONDAVI (G)

$10.00

PINOT GRIGIO MONDAVI (B)

$40.00

PINOT NOIR MONDAVI (G)

$10.00

PINOT NOIR MONDAVI (B)

$40.00

HOUSE WINE (G)

$12.00

HOUSE WINE (B)

$45.00

SAKE

HOT SAKE

$12.00

KIKUSUI 300ML

$24.00

KIKUSUI 720ML

$55.00

DASSAI 45 300ML

$24.00

DASSAI 45 720ML

$55.00

DASSAI 23 300ML

$55.00

DASSAI 23 720ML

$130.00

SUEHIRO KEN 720ML

$130.00

OTOKOYAMA 300ML

$27.00

OTOKOYAMA 720ML

$60.00

SHIRAKABEGURA 300ML

$24.00

SHIRAKABEGURA 720ML

$55.00

HAKKAISAN 300ML

$35.00

HAKKAISAN 720ML

$75.00

WAKATAKE ONIKOROSHI 300ML

$40.00

WAKATAKE ONIKOROSHI 720ML

$90.00

REI

$26.00

KUROSAWA

$24.00

KUBOTA MANJU 300ML

$50.00

KUBOTA MANJU 720ML

$120.00

YUKIMURO 280ML

$40.00

YUKIMURO 720ML

$100.00

NIGORI

$18.00

SAYURI

$24.00

PLUM WINE (G)

$8.00

PLUM WINE (B)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

4371 Glencoe Ave., B4, Marina Del Ray, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

