IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps 1227 North Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

1227 North Washington Avenue

Cookeville, TN 38501

Popular Items

Breaded Chicken Tenders
The Southern Sandwich
IrrationAle Cheeseburger

For the Table

Breaded Mushrooms

$12.00

Lightly breaded mushrooms fried golden brown and served with creamy horseraddish sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Hand Breaded green tomatoes served over blue cheese grits with house made yum yum sauce

Meat and Cheese Board

$16.00

Aged cheddar, smoked gouda, with andouille sausage, pickled onions, pickles, artissian crackers, with dijon mustard.

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$12.00

Warm beer cheese served with baked pretzels and dijon mustard.

Smoked Pork and Pimento Flatbread

$13.00

Pulled pork with pimento cheese, tangy barbeque sauce, diced red onions, and scallions served on naan bread

Springer Mountain Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried chcken wings in choice of sauce, served with celery and blue cheese

Wings UP Wednesday

$8.00

Weekend Flatbread

$13.00

Breaded Pickles

$12.00

On the Greens

Caesar Salad (Dinner)

$7.00

Romaine tossed in parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, croutons, and house made caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad (Side)

$5.00

Romaine tossed in parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, croutons, and house made caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced avocado, bacon, hardboiled eggs, and blue cheese crumbles.

Hey-Hey

$14.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, shredded cheese, rice, hardboiled eggs, scallions, and grilled pineapple.

House Salad

$5.00

Bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, bacon, and croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Steam medalions served over romaine with tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles, artichokes, olives, and red onions.

Southern Fried Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders swerved on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, shredded cheese, cucumbers, harboiled eggs, and breaded onion crisps.

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Iceberg wedge with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Topped with balsamic reduction.

With the Fork

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with duck fat tots and scratch made slaw. Served with house made honey mustard.

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Ale battered, flaky cod served with fries and scratch made slaw. Served with house made tartar.

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Hand cut salmon grilled and served with Maitre d' butter compound, served over rice with fresh steamed broccoli.

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

All natural 8oz chicken breast served over rice with fresh steamed broccoli. Choice of teriyaki, lemon, or blackened.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$19.00

Wild caught shrimp, skewered and seasoned with lemon pepper seasoning. Served over rice with fresh steamed broccoli.

New York Strip

$24.00

Hand cut 10oz choice graded strip grilled to preference and topped with ale butter compound. Served with mashed potato and sauteed kale.

Teriyaki Steak Medallions

$17.00

Two skewers of marinated steak medallions, basted in sweet teriyaki, served over rice with sauteed brussel sprouts.

WEEKLY SPECIAL- Salmon Cakes

$24.00Out of stock

In the Hand

Burgsday Special

$7.00

Basic Burg

$10.00

Hand pressed 8oz beef patty, American cheese on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Pan seared blackened fish (market) with kale, pickled onion, and tomato on brioche. Served with house made tartar.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with creamy aioli, lettuce, sliced avocado, and pico on brioche.

IrrationAle Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hand pressed 8oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon strips, and breaded onion crisps on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Feeling frisky? add pulled pork 3 add egg 1

Pimento Cheeseburger

$11.00

Hand pressed 8oz beef patty with pimento cheese and pickled onions on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Smashed Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Two smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and special sauce on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

The Southern Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon, and lettuce served on taosted wheatberry.

HellFire Club Burger

$12.00

For the Kids

KIDS Breaded Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Two hand breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.

KIDS Cheeseburger

$6.00

4oz hand pressed patty with American cheese served on brioche.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American and cheddar cheese grilled on wheatberry with choice of one side.

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$6.00

6oz chicken breast served with choice of one side.

KIDS Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

One lemon pepper shrimp skewer served with choice of one side.

KIDS Steak Medallions

$7.00

One skewer (4oz) of marinated steak served with choice of one side.

Small and Sweet

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Edible Cookie Dough

$5.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$5.00

Gluten Free Strawberry

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

On the Side

Duck Fat Tots

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Sauteed Kale

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

ADD HOUSE SALAD

$2.50

ADD CAESAR SALAD

$2.50

Fried Pickles

$4.00Out of stock

So BRUNCH Fun

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders over sweet belgium waffle.

City Omelet

$9.00

Three cracked eggs, sauteed spinach, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, with goat cheese and sliced avocado.

Eggs Bene

$10.00

Poached eggs served over toasted english muffin, basted with creamy aioli, thick cut Canadian bacon, and house made hollandaise.

Farm Omelet

$9.00

Three cracked eggs, bacon, sausage, diced onions and peppers with shredded cheese.

IrrationAle Bene

$17.00

Poached eggs served on toasted English muffin, covered with pimento cheese, fried green tomato, pan seared crab cake, and house made hollandaise.

Lo Country Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Fresh caught shrimp pan seared and served over stone ground blue cheese grits with andouille sausage in cajun gravy.

Praline French Toast

$11.00

Thick cut sourdough sweet battered and toasted, topped with chantilly and candied pecan glaze.

Crab Cake

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Brunch Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Southern Sandwich

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Biscuit And Gravy Sampler

$7.00

Bagel and Lox

$15.00

Springer Mountain Chicken Wings

$16.00

Kids Brunch

KIDS Waffle

$6.00

Sweet belgium waffle served with choice of one side.

KIDS Eggs Breakfast

$6.00

Two eggs made to order with choice of side.

KIDS French Toast

$6.00

Thick cut soudough sweet battered and topped with chantilly and powdered sugar. Served with choice of one side.

NA Beverages

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

GATORADE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

NON SWEET TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

MILK

$2.50

WATER

TOPOCHICO MINERAL WATER

$2.50

ROOTBEER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

SIDEWAYS

BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

POTATOES

$3.00

GRITS

$3.00

OATMEAL

$3.00

CARAMELIZED FRUIT

$3.00Out of stock

MERCH

Hat

$32.00

T-Shirt

$17.00

Coozie

$10.00

Magnet

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Southern Fare with Foodie Flair

1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38501

