American
Breakfast & Brunch

Irregardless

1,246 Reviews

$$

901 W Morgan St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Important Notices

Utensils

Select this box if you would like utensils with your order. By default we do not add utensils unless this box is selected.

Allergies

Please disclose allergies here.

Soups + Starters

Soup Cup (vegan + gf)

$6.00

Lentil Soup

Hummus (vegan)

$8.00

House-made hummus served with grilled pita.

Salads

Garden Salad (vegan + gf)

$10.00

Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.

Half Garden Salad (vegan + gf)

$6.00

Half Butternut Squash Salad (gf)

$7.00

Beet Salad (gf)

$12.00

Spinach and arugula tossed with shallot vinaigrette and served with roasted beets, toasted walnuts, orange slices, and fresh mozzarella. (vegan without the cheese)

Half Beet Salad (gf)

$7.00

Quinoa Salad (vegan + gf)

$12.00

Quinoa, basil, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, onion, avocado and a poblano dressing

Half Quinoa Salad (vegan + gf)

$7.00

Pint of Lemon Tahini

$8.00

Sandwiches

Pepper Jack Beef Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, horseradish aioli and red onions on a brioche roll. Served with choice of side

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Two over easy eggs on sourdough bread with turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side

Vegan Cheese and Apricot Melt (vegan)

$13.00

Vegan Cheese, apricot, baby arugula, caramelized onions on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of side

Curry Chickpea Wrap (vegan)

$13.00

Chickpea salad with carrots, green onions, raisins, curry, vegan mayo and lettuce folded into a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side

Tempeh Philly (vegan)

$13.00

Crispy tempeh with sautéed peppers and onions, vegan cheese, and chipotle aioli on a hoagie roll. Served with choice of side

Mains

Lemon Ginger Salmon (gf)

$16.00

Grilled salmon with sweet potato puree, sauteed bok choi, lemon ginger vinaigrette and fried ginger.

Spanakopita

$15.00

This is one of the few dishes served today that we also served in 1975. A Greek inspired mixture of spinach, feta & sautéed onions folded in phyllo dough. Baked and served with a lemon cream sauce and broccoli

Mac & Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potato (vegan)

$15.00

Baked sweet potato topped with vegan mac and cheese and served with sautéed corn, tomatoes, spinach and green onions

Teriyaki Tofu (vegan + gf)

$15.00

Fried Tofu tossed in a teriyaki sauce served over jasmine rice with snow peas, carrots, cabbage, peppers, sesame seeds and scallions

Chorizo Puffball (vegan)

$15.00

House made vegan chorizo, cabbage, onion and mushrooms baked in flaky puff pastry. Served with avocado crema

Sides

French Fries (vegan + gf)

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries (vegan + gf)

$3.50

Mac n' Cheese (vegan)

$5.00

Desserts

Vegan Peanut Butter "Cheesecake" (vegan & gf)

$9.00

with raspberry sauce. contains peanuts

Cherry Cobbler

$9.00

with honey cornmeal biscuit topping

Root Beer Float (gf)

$9.00

Warm maple walnut blondie

$9.00Out of stock

With shaved white chocolate

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Cary
