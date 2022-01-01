Irregardless Thanksgiving Take n' Bake

What are we offering?

We have put together a Thanksgiving take and bake menu! All items will come with reheating and baking instructions. We suggest ordering multiple side dishes with your a la carte main option to create a whole Thanksgiving meal, however, each dish's serving size is for four people. If you have any questions please call the restaurant for assistance. Portion examples: For a family of four we would suggest ordering one main dish and two to four side dishes with one dessert.