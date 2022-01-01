Irregardless Christmas Eve Take n' Bake imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Irregardless Thanksgiving Take n' Bake

901 W Morgan St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Information

What are we offering?

We have put together a Thanksgiving take and bake menu! All items will come with reheating and baking instructions. We suggest ordering multiple side dishes with your a la carte main option to create a whole Thanksgiving meal, however, each dish's serving size is for four people. If you have any questions please call the restaurant for assistance. Portion examples: For a family of four we would suggest ordering one main dish and two to four side dishes with one dessert.

Allergies

We list all major allergens under each individual menu item. All items will come as they are described in our menu section. If you have any allergy questions please call the restaurant for assistance.

À la Carte Mains

Turkey (gf)

$60.00

Sliced Slow roasted turkey marinated in an herb and vegetable brine. Comes with one pint of pan gravy. Serves 4

Vegan Wellington (vegan, contains walnuts)

$50.00

A decadent blend of lentils and impossible meat with herbs and spices wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with a red wine bordelaise sauce. Serves 4 Major allergens: Soy Walnuts Gluten

Vegan Roast (vegan)

$50.00

Vegan Seitan Roast cooked with fresh herbs and garlic wrapped with crispy rice paper. Served with a mushroom gravy. Allergen: Soy Wheat

À la Carte Sides

Cornbread Stuffing (vegan + gf)

$25.00

Fluffy corn bread stuffing made with fresh herbs and vegetables. Major Allergens- Corn

Sweet Potato Casserole (vegan + gf, contains walnuts)

$25.00

Sweet potato mash with a walnut and oat topping. Major allergens: Walnuts

Green Bean Casserole (vegan + gf)

$25.00

Green Beans in a savory mushroom sauce with fresh herbs and topped with crispy onions. Allergens- Coconut

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)

$25.00

In a creamy garlic and herb sauce.

Potato & Leek Gratin (gf)

$25.00

Diced Yukon gold potatoes in a creamy cheese and herb sauce. Allergens- Dairy

Butternut Squash Mac n' Cheese (vegan)

$25.00

Macaroni in a creamy butternut squash sauce with fresh herbs and garlic. Allergens- Gluten Soy Coconut

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (vegan + gf)

$25.00

Fluffy Yukon gold mashed potatoes with garlic and fresh herbs.

Pear and Walnut Salad (vegan + gf, contains nuts)

$25.00

Mixed Greens, fennel, dried cranberries and pear salad with pecans and walnuts. Balsamic vinaigrette served on the side. Major allergens: Walnuts & pecans

Desserts

Apple Cherry Crisp (vegan + gf, + contains almonds)

$25.00

Apples and Cherries topped with a crispy oat and almond topping Major Allergens: Almonds Soy

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$25.00

9" Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Major Allergens: Eggs Gluten Tree nuts Soy Dairy

Extras

Pint of Gravy (gf)

$7.00

Pan gravy made with chicken stock, cream, butter and gluten free flour. Allergens - Dairy

Pint of Cranberry Jam (vegan + gf)

$7.00

Cranberries, fresh orange juice with brown sugar and ginger.

Pint of Lemon Tahini (vegan + gf)

$7.00

Our famous house dressing.

Port Red Wine Reduction (vegan + gf)

$7.00

Mushroom Gravy (vegan + gf)

$7.00

WINE

Red

$17.00

White

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

