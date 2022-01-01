Irving Farm New York 77 East 10th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
77 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
No Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurant