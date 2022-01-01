Restaurant header imageView gallery

Irving Farm New York 77 East 10th Street

77 East 10th Street

New York, NY 10003

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.45+

160oz. Hot Coffee Box

$36.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

32oz. Cold Brew Growler^

$18.00
Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.95+
Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$6.95+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.95
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.45

Cortado

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95
Latte

Latte

$5.45
Mocha

Mocha

$6.25
Americano

Americano

$3.95
Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.45

Iced Espresso with Milk

$5.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.95
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.75
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.45

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.45
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

32oz. Chai Concentrate Growler^

$19.00
Chai

Chai

$5.75+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$7.50+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.75+
Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$7.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.45

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.45+

Lemonade

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Cold Milk

$3.50+

Steamed Milk

$3.25+

Bottled Bevs

Saratoga Flat Water

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

RAW Green Juice

$10.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun

$5.75

Sun-dried Tomato & Feta Scone

$4.75

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.75

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$4.75

Zucchini Muffin (Vegan)

$4.75

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (Vegan)

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Breakfast Cookie

$3.75

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.25

Whole Wheat Banana Bread

$5.25

Meyer Lemon Almond Loaf (Gluten Free)

$5.25

Chewy Granola Bar (Gluten Free)

$5.75

Coffee Bags

71 House

$15.75

Medium Roast Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Clementine

Blackstrap

$15.75

Medium-Dark Roast Molasses, Orange Zest, Bittersweet Chocolate

Gotham

$15.75

Dark Roast Toasted Marshmallow, Dark Chocolate, Hickory

Highline

$17.00

Organic Light Roast Lemon, Hibiscus, Wildflower Honey

Decaf Blackstrap

$16.75

Medium Roast Honey, Nutmeg, Baker's Chocolate

Los Alisos, Peru

$19.00

Cantaloupe, Clover Honey, Red Grape

Colombia Microlot Series

$20.00

Fig, Milk Chocolate, Dried Cherry

BUNA Regeneration Project

$22.00

Brown Sugar, Cacao, Nutmeg

Gakenke, Burundi

$22.00

Cherry, Lime, Angostura Bitters

Food

Egg & Cheese Sandwich^

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^

$9.95

Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press

Egg White Wrap^

$11.95

Scrambled egg whites, spinach, and feta wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of avocado habanero sauce

Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa

Veggie Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95

Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa

Grilled Cheese^

$8.25

Cheddar and muenster cheese between two slices of sourdough bread; toasted on panini press

Caprese Sandwich^

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze between two slices of multigrain bread; toasted upon request

Chicken Pesto Sandwich^

$12.95

Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request

Bagel^

$3.50Out of stock

Berries La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Lemon La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Vanilla La Fermiere Yogurt^

$4.50

Banana

$1.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

77 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

