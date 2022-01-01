Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Irving Farm New York Upper West Side

698 Reviews

$$

224 W 79th St

New York, NY 10024

Order Again

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Latte

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.45+

160oz. Hot Coffee Box

$36.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

32oz. Cold Brew Growler^

$18.00
Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.95+
Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$6.95+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.95
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.45

Cortado

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.95
Latte

Latte

$5.45
Mocha

Mocha

$6.25
Americano

Americano

$3.95
Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.45

Iced Espresso with Milk

$5.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.95
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.75
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.45

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.45
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

32oz. Chai Concentrate Growler^

$19.00
Chai

Chai

$5.75+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$7.50+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.75+
Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$7.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.45

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.45+

Lemonade

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Cold Milk

$3.50+

Steamed Milk

$3.25+

Bottled Bevs

Saratoga Flat Water

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

RAW Green Juice

$10.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun

$5.75

Sun-dried Tomato & Feta Scone

$4.75

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.75

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$4.75

Zucchini Muffin (Vegan)

$4.75

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (Vegan)

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Breakfast Cookie

$3.75

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.25

Whole Wheat Banana Bread

$5.25

Meyer Lemon Almond Loaf (Gluten Free)

$5.25

Chewy Granola Bar (Gluten Free)

$5.75

Coffee Bags

71 House

$15.75

Medium Roast Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Clementine

Blackstrap

$15.75

Medium-Dark Roast Molasses, Orange Zest, Bittersweet Chocolate

Gotham

$15.75

Dark Roast Toasted Marshmallow, Dark Chocolate, Hickory

Highline

$17.00

Organic Light Roast Lemon, Hibiscus, Wildflower Honey

Decaf Blackstrap

$16.75

Medium Roast Honey, Nutmeg, Baker's Chocolate

Los Alisos, Peru

$19.00

Cantaloupe, Clover Honey, Red Grape

Colombia Microlot Series

$20.00

Fig, Milk Chocolate, Dried Cherry

BUNA Regeneration Project

$22.00

Brown Sugar, Cacao, Nutmeg

Gakenke, Burundi

$22.00

Cherry, Lime, Angostura Bitters

Food

Egg & Cheese Sandwich^

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^

$9.95Out of stock

Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press

Egg White Wrap^

$11.95

Scrambled egg whites, spinach, and feta wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of avocado habanero sauce

Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa

Veggie Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95Out of stock

Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa

Grilled Cheese^

$8.25

Cheddar and muenster cheese between two slices of sourdough bread; toasted on panini press

Caprese Sandwich^

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze between two slices of multigrain bread; toasted upon request

Chicken Pesto Sandwich^

$12.95

Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request

Bagel^

$3.50

Berries La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Lemon La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Vanilla La Fermiere Yogurt^

$4.50

Banana

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

224 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
Irving Farm New York image
Irving Farm New York image

