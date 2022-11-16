Isabella's Pizza & Subs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Custom Pizza, Subs, Wraps, and Salads!!
Location
177 Potomac Street, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mountain View Diner - Charles Town - 903 East Washington Street
No Reviews
903 East Washington Street Charles Town, WV 25414
View restaurant
More near Harpers Ferry