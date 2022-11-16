Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isabella's Pizza & Subs

177 Potomac Street

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad
Pandemic
Chicken Garden Salad

Personal Pizza

Godfather

$13.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Godmother

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Carlisle

$13.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Olives, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Halley Jo

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Onion, Ham, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos

Turtle

$11.00

Ranch Dressing, Garlic, Mozzarella, Pickle Chips, Dill and Italian Seasoning

Junior

$11.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Provolone

Bella

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage

Matt

$12.00

Chicken, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Jamey

$12.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Chesley

$12.00

Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Basil, Tomato

Baby Momma

$12.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Kramer

$12.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce

JB

$12.00

Angela Marie

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Plain Jane

$10.00

Pandemic

$12.00

Create your own! Choose up to three toppings!

Pork BBQ Pizza

$12.00

Large Pizza

Godfather

$26.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Godmother

$24.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch

Carlisle

$25.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Olives, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Halley Jo

$24.00

Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Onions, Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Turtle

$24.00

Ranch Dressing, Garlic, Mozzarella, Pickle Chips, Dill and Italian Seasoning

Junior

$22.00

Pepperoni, Provolone, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Bella

$24.00

Portabella Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Sausage, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Matt

$24.00

Chicken, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Jamey

$24.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Chesley

$24.00

Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Basil, Tomato

Baby Momma

$24.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

Kramer

$24.00

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce

JB

$24.00

Angela Marie

$24.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

Plain Jane

$22.00

Pandemic

$24.00

Create your own! Choose up to three toppings!

Pork BBQ Pizza

$24.00

Subs & Wraps

Italian

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, and Red Wine Vinegar

Club

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Tuna Salad Sub

$12.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie

$11.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Olives, Green Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey And Swiss

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Ranch, Tomato

Salami

$10.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$13.00

Burger Sliders, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Steak and Cheese

$13.00

Sliced Ribeye, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, House Sauce, Melted Provolone

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Beef Meatballs, House Sauce, Provolone

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Romaine, Tomatoes, Onion. Banana Peppers, Cucumbers, Olives

Chicken Garden Salad

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Chunks, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Tuna on a Salad

$12.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Other Extras

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Pepperoni Roll

$9.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Slider

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Draft Beer

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Hop Electric

$8.25

Vienna Lager

$8.25

Wild Trail Ale

$8.25

Big Timber IPA

$8.25

Hager-weiss

$8.25

Eliot Ness

$8.25

Burst

$8.25

Corona Premier

$7.00

Logger Lager

$8.25

Amber Ale

$8.25

Bottled & Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$6.75

Bold Rock

$6.75

Bud

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Coors Lite

$5.25

Corona

$6.75

Devils Anse

$6.75

Heineken

$6.75

Heineken 00 (non-alcoholic)

$6.75

Lil Sumpin

$6.75

Mich Ultra

$5.25

Mothman

$6.75

Oatmeal Stout

$6.75

Ole Ran'l

$6.75

Seasonal Cider

$6.75

Super Cluster

$6.75

Truly

$6.25

Wild Trail

$6.75

Yuengling

$5.25

Zona's Revenge

$6.75

6 Pack TO GO

$25.00

Wine

Merlot

$8.25

Cabernet

$8.25

Red Moscato

$8.25

Pinot Grigio

$8.25

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.25

White Moscato

$8.25

Bottled Beverages to Go

Soda

$2.75

Water

$2.25

Sports Drink

$2.75

Tea / Lemonade

$2.75

Body Armor

$3.25

Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$4.00

Energy Drink

$3.50

Two Liter

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Custom Pizza, Subs, Wraps, and Salads!!

177 Potomac Street, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

