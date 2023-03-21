Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar - NEW

No reviews yet

44 North Market Street

Frederick, MD 21701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Asparagus Fries
Pear Salad
Chicken Skewers

Food

Specials

Croquetas

$13.00

Creamy Fried Chicken Croquettes / Garlic Aioli / Manchego Cheese

Remolacha

$13.00

roasted beets / arugula / feta / walnuts / oranges / balsamic

RW LUNCH Salmon

$23.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon / Fingerling Potatoes / Spinach / Romesco Sauce

RW LUNCH RIB SANDWICH

$18.00

Beer Braised Short Ribs / Pickled Vegetables / Aged Cheddar / Horseradish Cream / House Made Baguette

RW LUNCH CANELONES

$18.00

Chicken and Mushrooms Stuffed Pasta / Bechamel Sauce / White Truffle Oil / Manchego Cheese

RW LUNCH PORK SANDWICH

$18.00

Slow Roasted Pork / Red Cabbage / Jalapenos / Mustard / Ciabatta

RW LUNCH PASTA SETAS

$18.00

Burnt cheesecake

$10.00

RWD PEZ ESPADA

$36.00

Grilled Swordfish / Fingerling Potatoes / Sweet and Hot Peppers / Salsa Verde

RWD FLAT IRON

$36.00

Grass-Fed Flat Iron Steak / Potato Au Gratin / Spinach / Red Wine Sauce

RWD Pasta Con Setas

$36.00

Bella Vita Farm Wild Mushrooms / Italian Imported Pappardelle Pasta / Aged Parmesan Cream

RWD Pork Chop

$36.00

Heritage Pork Chop / Molasses Mustard Glaze / Mashed Potato / Brussels Sprouts / Apple Butter

Soup/Salad

CUP Sopa del Dia

$6.00

BOWL Soup del Dia

$8.00

soup del dia

CUP Gazpacho

$5.00

BOWL Gazpacho

$7.00

Andalusian style gazpacho

CUP Lentil Soup

$5.00

BOWL Lentil Soup

$7.00

Lentils / Vegetable Stock / Lemon

Pear Salad

$10.00

Spanish Goat Cheese / Pears / Strawberries / Arugula / Red Onions / Candied Walnuts / Citrus Honey Vinaigrette

Romaine Salad

$8.00

Romaine / Roasted Garlic Dressing / Croutons / Tomato / Red Onions / Parmesan Cheese

Hot Tapas

Asparagus Fries

$10.00

Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries” / Smoked Tomato Aioli

Baked Brie

$13.00

Baked Brie / Toasted Bread / Almonds / Port Wine Reduction / Orange

Berenjena

$12.00

ground beef stuffed eggplant/ potato / Turkish chili / jalapeno / tomato

Bruselas

$11.00

Ayse Brussels Sprouts / Honey Vinaigrette / Walnuts / Currants / Fried Capers Add Serrano Ham $5 / Add Manchego Cheese $3

Calamari

$15.00

Fried House-Breaded Calamari / Garlic Aioli

Camarones

$14.00

Shrimp / chili butter / calabrese peppers / crostini

Chicken Skewers

$10.00

Spiced Chicken Skewers / Spicy Apricot Sauce

Chips

$8.00

House-Made Potato Chips / Goat Cheese Dip / Sriracha

Chorizo

$11.00

House-Made Spanish Sausage / Mashed Potatoes

Coliflor

$12.00Out of stock

roasted cauliflower / chorizo dust / manchego / chili aioli

Costillita Tapas

$15.50

Braised Short Ribs / Natural Jus / Mashed Potatoes

Dates

$11.00

Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese

Empanada Grande

$15.00

Ground Beef / Potato / Cilantro / Chili Aioli / Manchego

Filet

$22.00

Cocoa Dusted 4oz. Filet / Mashed Potatoes / Ruby Port Coffee Reduction

Goat Fritters

$13.00

Fried House-Breaded Goat Cheese & Almond Fritters with Tangy Shallot Vinaigrette

Hamburgesas de Chorizo

$13.00

Chorizo Mini Burgers / Marmalade Onions /Jalapeno Aioli / Tomato / Manchego / Brioche

Manchego Frito

$13.00

Fried Manchego / Fig Jam / Pear / Baguette

Meatballs

$11.00

All-Beef Meatballs / Roasted Garlic-Tomato Rioja Sauce

Mussels

$13.00

Pan-Steamed Black Mussels / Garlic / Crushed Red Pepper / EVOO / Bay Leaf / Grilled Bread

pollo a la Gallega

$13.00

Slow cooked Spanish Chicken in sauce with tomato,onions,pimento,& potatoes

Potato Bravas

$8.00

Fried Potatoes / Bravas Sauce / Garlic Aioli

Roasted Artichoke Bottoms

$21.00

Roasted Artichoke Bottoms /Jumbo Lump Crab Meat / Saffron Butter

Salmon

$23.00

Salmon / couscous salad / pesto / feta / onion / cucumber / cilantro

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms / Garlic / EVOO / Jerez Sherry

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach / Pine Nuts / Garlic / Malaga Raisins

Short Rib Pan

$19.00

Short Rib / Goat Cheese / Marmalade Onions / Honey Truffle Aioli / Brioche

Sizzling Shrimp

$14.00

Hot Sizzling Shrimp / Spicy Garlic Oil / Caramelized Onions

Cold Tapas

Avocado

$19.00

Avocado / Crab / Celery / Mayo / Pimento / Saffron Butter

Ham & Melon

$10.00

Serrano Ham / Cantaloupe / EVOO / Balsamic Reduction

Tomato Bread

$12.00

Tomato / Garlic Bread / EVOO / Manchego / Serrano Ham

Paella

Paella Valenciana

$30.00

Our Valencian-Style Paella / Shrimp / Chicken / Chorizo / Mussels / Clams / Peas / Pimento Pepper

Vegetable Paella

$21.00

eggplant / artichoke / asparagus / green beans / peas / pimento

Mushroom & Chicken Paella

$19.00

Mushrooms / Chicken

Entrees

Solomillo

$33.00

10 New York Strip / house cut fries / truffle oil / parmesan

Pescado del Dia

$28.00

Salmon / rice/ vegetables/ clams

Plato Vegetariano

$22.00

Portobello Mushroom stuffed with spinach / swiss cheese / bravas sauce / green beans / mushrooms / saffron rice / fried asparagus

Scallop Entree

$37.00

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Sea Scallops / Jumbo Lump Crabmeat / Mashed Potatoes / Seasonal Vegetables / apricot coulis

1.25 Lobster

$50.00

3 lb Lobster

$115.00

Dessert

Apple Empanada

$6.00

Apple Turnover, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel

Brownie

$6.00

Rich Chocolate-Cinnamon Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel Sauce

Classic Spanish Flan

$6.25

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis & Hazelnut Ice Cream

Pot de creme

$7.00

Chocolate Pot De Creme Topped With Spanish Hot Chocolate & Fresh Strawberries

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$7.99

Kids Grill Chicken

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$7.99

Kids PB&J

$7.99

Paella Party Pans

1/2 Pan Valenciana Paella

$75.00

1/2 Pan Mushroom & Chicken Paella

$55.00

1/2 Pan Vegetable Paella

$50.00

Full Pan Valenciana

$150.00

Full Pan Chicken & Mushroom Paella

$110.00

Full Pan Vegetable Paella

$100.00

Sandwich

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, feta, jalapeno aioli

Spanish Burger

$15.00

Serrano ham, manchego, sweet onions, jalapeno aioli, roasted tomato, pickled vegetable, choice of soup or fries

Classic Burger

$15.00

Hereford beef, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, & mayonnaise.

Serrano ham panini

$15.00

serrano ham / tomatoes / fresh mozzerella / aioli / ciabatta

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp salad

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Saffron Rice

$3.25

side roasted potatoes

$3.25

VEGETABLES

$3.25

Homemade Sourdough Loaf

$6.50

From the Bar

Sangria

Carafes of our famous Sangria with fresh fruit. Simply pour over ice and enjoy!

Carafe Red Sangria

$19.00

Carafe White Sangria

$24.00

Elderflower Carafe

$19.00

Fall Harvest

Cocktails

Black Fig Cosmo

$11.00

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

Cherry Blossom

$10.00

Flirtini

$11.00

Fuego Marg

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$11.00

Madrid Mule

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mediterranean 75

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Spiced Pear Marg

$12.00

Toasted Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Red Wine

True Myth Cabernet

$35.00

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva

$33.00

Lora Organic Red

$18.00

Rosaria Rioja

$35.00

CARE Garnacha

$32.00

Honoro Vera Monastrell

$25.00

Nexo Rioja

$30.00

Sentero

$30.00

White Wine

Abadia Albarino

$40.00

Benziger Chardonnay

$32.00

Charles & Charles Rose

$28.00

Finca Nueva Viura

$32.00

Lora Organic White

$18.00

True Myth Chardonnay

$34.00

Tangent Pinot Gris

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.

