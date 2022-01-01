Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isabella's

review star

No reviews yet

12 S. Sumner Ave.

Newcastle, WY 82701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Brisket Wrap
Shrimp Alfredo

Appetizer

Spinach Dip

$7.95

Our top seller and secret recipe with baked homemade bread chunks

Pork Fiesta Nacho

$11.95

A bed of nachos loaded with onion, tomato, green pepper, black bean, corn, tomato, jalapeno, bbq pulled pork, smothered in cheeses

Green Meanies

$9.95

Jalapenos filled with cream cheese, topped with smoked brisket, pizza cheese, and finished with raspberry dressing

Fry-Yay

$11.95

try something new with a charcuterie board of fried potatoes.. different shapes, sizes, flavors and texture with an array of dipping sauces!

Babycakes

$10.95

fried potato cakes topped in a Tex Mex style - nacho cheese, southwest guacamole, black olive, diced tomato, sour cream

Breaded Ravioli

$8.95

Battered and fried cheese raviolii on a stick - marinara to dip

Peppered Steak Eggrolls

$9.95

thin sliced steak cooked with peppers and onion - filled with cream cheese and cheddar blend - fried golden and served with thai chili sauce to dip

Soup

Cup

$4.00

beef stew

Bowl

$6.00

beef stew

Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$8.95

Homemade cranberry dressing, craisins, chopped walnuts and feta

Rio Rancho Salad

$12.95

Buffalo dipped fried chicken, black bean, corn, onion, tomato, corn chip, pizza cheese and ranch

Asian Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Fried shrimp in thai chili sauce, almonds, mandarin orange, red pepper, cucumber, carrot with a ginger dressing

Bacon Wedge Salad

$9.95

topped with bleu crumbles, bacon, tomato and onion, croutons - balsamic drizzle and ranch dressing

Burgers

Burger

$11.95

6 ounces of hand patty beef, a classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side. Add extras like bacon or mushroom for an extra charge.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.95

A burger patty with American cheese, add more cheese, bacon, egg or more for an additional cost... It includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.

Popper

$15.95

Cream cheese, fresh jalapeno and bacon on a hand patty

Pie of My Eye

$15.95

burger patties on garlic toast, topped with pepperoni, sauteed mushroom and onion, marinara and mozzarella

Macho Nacho Burger

$15.95

topped with nacho cheese over taco seasoned patties - corn, tortilla chips, southwest guacamole, tomato, and pickled jalapeno

Couch Potato Burger

$16.95

fried tater cakes, smoked cheddar, sour cream and bacon on Texas toast

Honky Tonk Burger

$15.95

sauteed mushroom, peppers and onion, with American cheese - classic mayo on grilled Texas toast

Arizona Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

instead of beef enjoy a grilled chicken breast with smoked cheddar and chipotle aioli - lettuce, tomato, onion & southwest guacamole

Wrap

Brisket Wrap

$13.95

We smoke the brisket, wrap it with onion rings, pizza cheese and chipotle mayo

Apple Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.95

Homemade chicken salad with craisins, celery, apple and carrot - seasonings and mayo - wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Fried chicken bites dusted in Nashville hot seasoning then cheddar, lettuce, pickle and chipotle mayo - wrapped in a flour tortilla

Pork Crunchie Wrap

$13.95

house smoked pork, southwest guacamole, sour cream, nacho cheese, corn tortilla chips, corn and black bean - rolled into a burrito and grilled

Platter

Taco Tot

$10.95

Tater tots topped with taco meat, corn, black bean, nacho cheese and melted pizza cheese

Pub Fish

Pub Fish

$14.95

6 ounces of seasonal fish battered and fried over parmesan homefries

Fiesta Lime Chicken

$13.95

Seasoned chicken breast grilled and layed on a bed of tortilla chips, mexi ranch, cheese with rice, salsa and lime

Steak Fingers

$15.95

we slice and tenderize our own beef - battered and fried - served over potato cakes with a mushroom and onion stroganoff sauce

Orange Shrimp and Rice

$14.95

house fried shrimp tossed in orange sauce over seasoned rice with roasted broccoli

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$15.95

Cajun seasoned steak, shrimp, peppers and onion in cheesy mac sauce

Lasagna Bake

$13.95

seasoned ground beef with secret blend of cheese filling - topped with marinara and gooey melted pizza cheese - garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Baked chicken or steamed shrimp with homemade alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.95

Steamed shrimp on fettuccine and homemade alfredo.

Adult Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Cheesy sauce with cavatappi noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Classic homemade alfredo and noodles

No Meat: Noodles and Marinara

$9.95

Classic marinara and parmesan cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$15.95

House smoked brisket over cheesy noodles with onion rings and bbq sauce

Pizza

7" BYO

$7.95

Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings

7" Italian

$9.95

Supreme pizza with black olive, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, italian sausage, pepperoni

7" Meatlover

$10.95

Pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon

7" Sweet Spicy

$10.95

BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno, bacon, pineaepple, chicken

7" White

$8.95

Homemade alfredo with spinach

7" Patty Mac Pizza

$10.95

Chive cream cheese, diced ham, bacon - baked and topped with pickles

7" Nacho Pizza

$10.95

Homemade corn chili, onion, jalapeno and topped with corn chips

7" Dogie

$9.95

A midwestern thing, green olive, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni

Calzone

Choose any 7" Pizza to be a Calzone

12" BYO

$12.95

Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. BYO= BUILD YOUR OWN.

12" Italian

$17.95

Supreme pizza with black olive, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, italian sausage, pepperoni

12" Meatlover

$19.95

Pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon

12" Sweet Spicy

$17.95

BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno, bacon, pineaepple, chicken

12" White

$13.95

Homemade alfredo with spinach

12" Patty Mac Pizza

$19.95

Chive cream cheese, diced ham, bacon - baked and topped with pickles

12" Nacho Pizza

$18.95

Homemade corn chili, onion, jalapeno and topped with corn chips

12" Dogie

$17.95

A midwestern thing, green olive, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni

12" Gouda Mushroom

$16.95

Smoked gouda cheese with sauteed garlic mushrooms topped with more pizza cheese

12" 1/2 & 1/2

Choose two halves of any of our pizzas or BYO half = BUILD YOUR OWN.

Daily special

Spicy shrimp pasta

$14.95

Side

Salad

$3.75

Bacon Green Bean

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Tots

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Bread

$0.75

Tortilla Chip

$2.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Dessert

Triple chocolate brownie mixed with cherries and pistachios. Topped with raspberry sauce. Add ice cream or whip cream.

Ice Cream

$2.00

Lava cake

$6.95

Reese's ice cream cake

$6.95

Apple cheesecake

$6.95

Boston cream cake

$6.95

Kids

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Taco tots and cheese

$6.00
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00
Kids Mac Cheese

Kids Mac Cheese

$6.00
Kids Chicken & Fries

Kids Chicken & Fries

$6.00

Mini corn dogs

$6.00

Dressing

Ranch

$0.60

Bleu

$0.60

Balsamic

$0.60

French

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Cranberry dressing!

$0.60

Raspberry

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Thai Chili

$0.75

Tartar

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Extra Chip Mayo

$0.60

Extra Mayo

$0.60

NO Dressing

Sauce

Alfredo 2 ounce

$1.00

Alfredo 4 ounce

$2.00

Marinara 2 ounce

$0.75

Marinara 4 ounce

$1.25

Nacho 2 ounce

$0.75

Nacho 4 ounce

$1.25

Mac Sauce

$1.75

NA Beverages

7 Up

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Pop

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pastas and American Dining. Full Bar and Catering Available.

Location

12 S. Sumner Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701

Directions

