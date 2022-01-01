Isabella's
12 S. Sumner Ave.
Newcastle, WY 82701
Popular Items
Appetizer
Spinach Dip
Our top seller and secret recipe with baked homemade bread chunks
Pork Fiesta Nacho
A bed of nachos loaded with onion, tomato, green pepper, black bean, corn, tomato, jalapeno, bbq pulled pork, smothered in cheeses
Green Meanies
Jalapenos filled with cream cheese, topped with smoked brisket, pizza cheese, and finished with raspberry dressing
Fry-Yay
try something new with a charcuterie board of fried potatoes.. different shapes, sizes, flavors and texture with an array of dipping sauces!
Babycakes
fried potato cakes topped in a Tex Mex style - nacho cheese, southwest guacamole, black olive, diced tomato, sour cream
Breaded Ravioli
Battered and fried cheese raviolii on a stick - marinara to dip
Peppered Steak Eggrolls
thin sliced steak cooked with peppers and onion - filled with cream cheese and cheddar blend - fried golden and served with thai chili sauce to dip
Salad
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Homemade cranberry dressing, craisins, chopped walnuts and feta
Rio Rancho Salad
Buffalo dipped fried chicken, black bean, corn, onion, tomato, corn chip, pizza cheese and ranch
Asian Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp in thai chili sauce, almonds, mandarin orange, red pepper, cucumber, carrot with a ginger dressing
Bacon Wedge Salad
topped with bleu crumbles, bacon, tomato and onion, croutons - balsamic drizzle and ranch dressing
Burgers
Burger
6 ounces of hand patty beef, a classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side. Add extras like bacon or mushroom for an extra charge.
Cheese Burger
A burger patty with American cheese, add more cheese, bacon, egg or more for an additional cost... It includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on the side.
Popper
Cream cheese, fresh jalapeno and bacon on a hand patty
Pie of My Eye
burger patties on garlic toast, topped with pepperoni, sauteed mushroom and onion, marinara and mozzarella
Macho Nacho Burger
topped with nacho cheese over taco seasoned patties - corn, tortilla chips, southwest guacamole, tomato, and pickled jalapeno
Couch Potato Burger
fried tater cakes, smoked cheddar, sour cream and bacon on Texas toast
Honky Tonk Burger
sauteed mushroom, peppers and onion, with American cheese - classic mayo on grilled Texas toast
Arizona Chicken Sandwich
instead of beef enjoy a grilled chicken breast with smoked cheddar and chipotle aioli - lettuce, tomato, onion & southwest guacamole
Wrap
Brisket Wrap
We smoke the brisket, wrap it with onion rings, pizza cheese and chipotle mayo
Apple Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad with craisins, celery, apple and carrot - seasonings and mayo - wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken bites dusted in Nashville hot seasoning then cheddar, lettuce, pickle and chipotle mayo - wrapped in a flour tortilla
Pork Crunchie Wrap
house smoked pork, southwest guacamole, sour cream, nacho cheese, corn tortilla chips, corn and black bean - rolled into a burrito and grilled
Platter
Taco Tot
Tater tots topped with taco meat, corn, black bean, nacho cheese and melted pizza cheese
Pub Fish
6 ounces of seasonal fish battered and fried over parmesan homefries
Fiesta Lime Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast grilled and layed on a bed of tortilla chips, mexi ranch, cheese with rice, salsa and lime
Steak Fingers
we slice and tenderize our own beef - battered and fried - served over potato cakes with a mushroom and onion stroganoff sauce
Orange Shrimp and Rice
house fried shrimp tossed in orange sauce over seasoned rice with roasted broccoli
Pasta
Cajun Pasta
Cajun seasoned steak, shrimp, peppers and onion in cheesy mac sauce
Lasagna Bake
seasoned ground beef with secret blend of cheese filling - topped with marinara and gooey melted pizza cheese - garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Baked chicken or steamed shrimp with homemade alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Steamed shrimp on fettuccine and homemade alfredo.
Adult Mac and Cheese
Cheesy sauce with cavatappi noodles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic homemade alfredo and noodles
No Meat: Noodles and Marinara
Classic marinara and parmesan cheese
Brisket Mac and Cheese
House smoked brisket over cheesy noodles with onion rings and bbq sauce
Pizza
7" BYO
Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings
7" Italian
Supreme pizza with black olive, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, italian sausage, pepperoni
7" Meatlover
Pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon
7" Sweet Spicy
BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno, bacon, pineaepple, chicken
7" White
Homemade alfredo with spinach
7" Patty Mac Pizza
Chive cream cheese, diced ham, bacon - baked and topped with pickles
7" Nacho Pizza
Homemade corn chili, onion, jalapeno and topped with corn chips
7" Dogie
A midwestern thing, green olive, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni
Calzone
Choose any 7" Pizza to be a Calzone
12" BYO
Start with cheese and add your favorite toppings. BYO= BUILD YOUR OWN.
12" Italian
Supreme pizza with black olive, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, italian sausage, pepperoni
12" Meatlover
Pepperoni, ham, italian sausage, bacon
12" Sweet Spicy
BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno, bacon, pineaepple, chicken
12" White
Homemade alfredo with spinach
12" Patty Mac Pizza
Chive cream cheese, diced ham, bacon - baked and topped with pickles
12" Nacho Pizza
Homemade corn chili, onion, jalapeno and topped with corn chips
12" Dogie
A midwestern thing, green olive, onion, green pepper, ham, pepperoni
12" Gouda Mushroom
Smoked gouda cheese with sauteed garlic mushrooms topped with more pizza cheese
12" 1/2 & 1/2
Choose two halves of any of our pizzas or BYO half = BUILD YOUR OWN.
Daily special
Side
Dessert
Kids
Dressing
Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pastas and American Dining. Full Bar and Catering Available.
