Isabella’s pizza 1932 Calumet Avenue
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Small Supreme$18.25
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- Small Taco Pizza$17.60
Ground beef, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, cheese, nachos
- Small Meat Lover's$17.55
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon
- Small Hawaiian$16.25
Ham, pineapple
- Small Vegetarian$16.25
Onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms
- Small Mexican$16.25
Cheese, chorizo, beans, onions, jalapeños
- Small BBQ Chicken$18.25
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, grilled onions
- Small Buffalo Chicken$18.25
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Small Margarita$17.75
Garlic butter sauce, tomato, fresh basil
- Small CKN BLT Ranch$17.70
Creamy ranch, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Medium Supreme$19.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- Medium Taco Pizza$18.90
Ground beef, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, cheese, nachos
- Medium Meat Lover's$19.55
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon
- Medium Hawaiian$17.75
Ham, pineapple
- Medium Vegetarian$17.45
Onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms
- Medium Mexican$17.45
Cheese, chorizo, beans, onions, jalapeños
- Medium BBQ Chicken$19.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, grilled onions
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Medium Margarita$18.00
Garlic butter sauce, tomato, fresh basil
- Medium CKN BLT Ranch$18.00
Creamy ranch, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Large Supreme$23.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- Large Taco Pizza$22.00
Ground beef, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, cheese, nachos
- Large Meat Lover's$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon
- Large Hawaiian$20.75
Ham, pineapple
- Large Vegetarian$19.45
Onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms
- Large Mexican$19.45
Cheese, chorizo, beans, onions, jalapeños
- Large BBQ Chicken$23.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, grilled onions
- Large Buffalo Chicken$23.00
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Large Margarita$22.30
Garlic butter sauce, tomato, fresh basil
- Large CKN BLT Ranch$22.60
Creamy ranch, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Extra Large Supreme$25.00
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- Extra Large Taco Pizza$24.00
Ground beef, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, cheese, nachos
- Extra Large Meat Lover's$25.75
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon
- Extra Large Hawaiian$23.75
Ham, pineapple
- Extra Large Vegetarian$23.75
Onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms
- Extra Large Mexican$23.25
Cheese, chorizo, beans, onions, jalapeños
- Extra Large BBQ Chicken$24.60
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, grilled onions
- Extra Large Buffalo Chicken$24.60
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Extra Large Margarita$23.90
Garlic butter sauce, tomato, fresh basil
- Extra Large CKN BLT Ranch$23.90
Creamy ranch, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Giant Supreme$28.05
Sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- Giant Taco Pizza$26.05
Ground beef, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, cheese, nachos
- Giant Meat Lover's$29.45
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, bacon
- Giant Hawaiian$25.45
Ham, pineapple
- Giant Vegetarian$26.45
Onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms
- Giant Mexican$25.45
Cheese, chorizo, beans, onions, jalapeños
- Giant BBQ Chicken$28.05
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, grilled onions
- Giant Buffalo Chicken$28.05
Buffalo sauce, chicken
- Giant Margarita$26.05
Garlic butter sauce, tomato, fresh basil
- Giant CKN BLT Ranch$26.05
Creamy ranch, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Create Your Own Pizza
Jumbo 24"
7" Personal Pizzas
Isabella's Chicago Style Stuffed
Full Menu
Appetizers
- French Fries$2.99+
- Cheese Fries$4.99+
- BBQ Fries$5.45+
- Seasoned Wedges$7.99+
- Pizza Puff W/FF$4.49
- B. Cauliflower$6.95
12 pieces. With red sauce
- B. Mush$6.95
12 pieces. With red sauce
- B Zucc.$6.95
12 pieces. With red sauce
- Onion Rings(12)$7.05
12 pieces. With red sauce
- Poppers$7.69
6 pc. Cheddar or cream
- Veg Bskt$9.95
Served with red sauce. Includes cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, zucchini, one Jalapeno cheddar popper and one jalapeno cream popper.
- CH Sticks$6.99+
Breaded Mozz. stx. served with homemade marinera sauce
- Garlic Bread 6"$2.90
- CH Garlic Bread$4.99
- Tom Bread$5.45
- Pizza Bread$5.95
- Nuggets$5.45+
With fries
- Side Garden Salad$3.99+
- Caesar Salad$4.99+
- CH Bosco stx$4.25+
Cheese Stuffed Bosco stxs served with homemade marinera sauce.
Calzone
Chicken 2pc-16pc
Cups
- Hot sauce$0.75
- BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Ranch Sauce$0.75
- Cole Slaw$1.00
- Buffalo Sauce$1.25
- Jalapeno Cup$0.75
- Hot Peppers$0.75
- Sweet Peppers$0.75
- Marinera Sauce$1.00
- Nacho Cheese$1.25
- Mango Habanero$1.25
- Garlic Parmesan$1.25
- Ghost Pepper Ranch$1.25
- Alfredo Sauce$1.25
- Hot Giardiniera peppers$0.75
- Auju Cup$1.00
- Jumbo Nacho Cheese Cup$7.99
- Tartar sauce cup$0.75
- Caesar dressing$1.25
- Golden Italian Dressing$1.00
Hot Sandwiches
Just Chicken
Pints
Seafood
Wings
Party Tray
Party Trays
- Italian Beef in Au Jus$25.99+
- Italian Sausage$21.99+
- Mostaccioli$26.50+
- Baked Mostaccioli$31.99+
With cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$33.90+
- Italian Mixed Vegetables$13.10+
- Green Beans$12.50+
- French Fries$13.50+
- Potato Wedges$17.10+
- Chicken Tenders(Each)$1.65
Each
- Garden Salad$16.10+
- Meatballs(Each)$2.00
Each
- Tray of Rib Tips 7lbs.$64.90
7 lbs
Chicken Sandwhices
Bella's Cxn Sandwich
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our delicious pizza!
1932 Calumet Avenue, Whiting, IN 46394
Photos coming soon!