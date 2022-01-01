Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Isabel's Amor 07 - Isabel's Amor

519 Reviews

$$

1490 E Williams Field Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Plate
Burro Plate
Mex St. Corn

A Empezar

°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$11.00
Cheese Crisp

Cheese Crisp

$7.00

Carnitas Cheese Crisp Especial

$11.00
Frijoles de Amor

Frijoles de Amor

$7.00
House Pico

House Pico

$8.00
Mex St. Corn

Mex St. Corn

$7.00
Mini Chimi Trio

Mini Chimi Trio

$9.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00
Tres Salsas

Tres Salsas

$6.00

Carne Asada Fries

$9.00

C/A Street Taco

$3.00

P/A Street Taco

$3.00

Carnitas Street Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$11.00

De La Casa

3 Amigos

3 Amigos

$17.00
Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$21.00
Carnitas

Carnitas

$17.00
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.00
Chili Verde

Chili Verde

$16.00
Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00
Pescado Parrilla

Pescado Parrilla

$17.00
Pollo Asado Especial

Pollo Asado Especial

$16.00
Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$10.00
El Presidente

El Presidente

$28.00
Vegan Tamale Plate

Vegan Tamale Plate

$15.00

Combos

Burro Plate

Burro Plate

$16.00
Pick 2 Plate

Pick 2 Plate

$16.00

Tortas

Avocado Torta

Avocado Torta

$12.00
C/A Torta

C/A Torta

$12.00
Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$12.00
Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$12.00
Grilled Ck Torta

Grilled Ck Torta

$12.00
Machaca Torta

Machaca Torta

$12.00
Shrimp Torta

Shrimp Torta

$14.00
A La Carte Torta

A La Carte Torta

$10.00

Salad/Soup

Asado Salad

Asado Salad

$14.00
Hacienda Salad

Hacienda Salad

$10.00
Bowl Posole

Bowl Posole

$11.00
Cup Posole

Cup Posole

$7.00
Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$6.00
Flan

Flan

$6.00
Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.00

Loaded Valentine’s Crepe

$9.00

Sides

Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.00
Side Refried Bns

Side Refried Bns

$4.00
Side Borracho Bns

Side Borracho Bns

$4.00
Side Black Bns

Side Black Bns

$4.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$4.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Medium Chips

$3.00

Side Cheese 3oz

$3.00

Large Side Chunky Salsa 8oz

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side Cotija Chs 3oz

$3.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Large Side Habenero 8oz

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Crm Chs 3oz

$3.00

Large Side Mango Salsa

$4.00

Side Pico

$3.00

Side Sour Cream 3oz

$3.00

Small Side Tomatillo 3oz

$2.00Out of stock

Small Side Guacamole 3oz

$3.00

Small Side Mango Salsa 3oz

$2.00

Small Side Rice/Beans

$5.00

Small Side Chunky 3oz

$2.00

Small Side Habenero 3oz

$2.00

Side Red Enchilada Sauce 8oz

$2.00

Side Green Enchilada Sause 8oz

$2.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Large Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00Out of stock

Side Jalpeno RANCH

Kids

K Ck Taco

$7.00

K Bf Taco

$7.00

K Bn Burro

$7.00

K Quesadilla

$7.00

K Grilled Chs

$7.00

K Tostada

$7.00

K Bn/Chs Burro

$7.00

Kid Churro

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1490 E Williams Field Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

Gallery
Isabel's Amor image
Isabel's Amor image
Isabel's Amor image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert
orange starNo Reviews
638 E. Warner Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Gilbert
orange star4.1 • 1,118
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Joyride East
orange starNo Reviews
302 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Catching Flights Bar and Grille
orange star4.3 • 483
1475 w elliot rd Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
The AZ Forum Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2301 S Stearman Dr Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston