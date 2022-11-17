Isalita Cantina Mexicana
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Isalita Cantina Mexicana is located downtown Ann Arbor next to its sister restaurant Mani Osteria. At Isalita, we specialize in small, shareable dishes that are inspired by the vibrant market "mercado" culture of Mexico. Everything on the menu is house-made using marketplace ingredients to showcase recognizable dishes but with our own unique interpretation.
Location
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
More near Ann Arbor