Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Tacos
Macho Nachos
Macho Nachos

Guacamole & Salsas

Salsa & Guac Trio

Salsa & Guac Trio

$14.00

roja, verde, traditional guacamole

House Guacamole

House Guacamole

$11.00

jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, served with house-made corn tortilla chips

Truffle Guacamole

Truffle Guacamole

$12.00

black truffle, jalapeno, cilantro with house-made corn tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

choice of: roja | verde | pico de gallo

Starters

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$14.00

black beans, jalapeno, radish, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa

Mushroom Empanadas

Mushroom Empanadas

$12.00

(crispy empanadas) mushroom, cheese, tomatillo corn salsa

Soup & Salad

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

chicken, avocado, crema

Isa-Chop Salad

Isa-Chop Salad

$14.00

jicama, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, pepitas, crispy tortillas

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

little gem, crouton, parmesan

Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

confit pork belly, guaijillo glaze, pickled pineapple

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

pickled jalapeno, cucumber mint salsa, smoked chili vinaigrette

Smokey Brisket Tacos

Smokey Brisket Tacos

$15.00

avocado serrano salsa, red onion, serrano chili

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

mahi mahi, chipotle remoulade, avocado, pickled red cabbage

Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$14.00

The Brinery Kimchi mayo, thai sweet chili, cilantro coleslaw

Rock Shrimp Tacos

Rock Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

spicy aioli, avocado serrano, red onion

Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

tamarind BBQ, bacon, pickled jalapeno, pickled onion

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$14.00

black bean, pickled onion, avocado-crema

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

caramelized onion, serrano, guacamole side car

Platos

Hanger Steak Fajitas

Hanger Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Served with corn or flour tortillas

Adobo Chicken Fajitas

Adobo Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice Your choice: corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice Your choice: corn or flour tortillas

Sides

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$5.00

rice & black beans

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

queso fresco, cilantro, crema

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Postres

Key Lime Parfait

Key Lime Parfait

$7.00

key lime curd and mousse, cookie crumble, toasted coconut

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

strawberry, kiwi, whipped cream, toasted coconut

Ninos

Ninos Quesadilla

$5.00

classic cheese quesadilla

Margarita Pitchers

Clasico Margarita

$40.00

silver tequila, orange, fresh lime ~serves 6-8~

Prickly Pear Margarita

$50.00Out of stock

reposado tequila, ginger, lime ~serves 6-8~

Mango Habanero Margarita

$50.00

habanero infused tequila, carrot, lime ~serves 6-8~

Can & Bottle Beer

Modelo Especial Btl
$5.00

Modelo Especial Btl

$5.00
Corona Extra
$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00
Corona (24oz)
$7.00

Corona (24oz)

$7.00
Blakes, El Chavo (Cider)
$6.00

Blakes, El Chavo (Cider)

$6.00

Refrescos

Topo Chico

$4.00

sparkling mineral water - original | lime | grapefruit

Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.00

mexican soda - lime | mandarin | fruit punch | grapefruit | pineapple

Cocktail Kits

Clasico Margarita

Clasico Margarita

$13.00

silver tequila, orange, fresh lime ~serves 2~ must be 21 years or older to enjoy

Mango Habanero Margarita

Mango Habanero Margarita

$16.00

habanero infused tequila, carrot, lime ~serves 2~ must be 21 years or older to enjoy

Prickly Pear Margarita

Prickly Pear Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

reposado tequila, ginger, lime ~serves 2~ must be 21 years or older to enjoy

Sangrita

Sangrita

$10.00

traditional tequila sipping sidecar *shellfish + gluten allergy

Michelada

Michelada

$10.00

add a little tomato, lime, and heat to your favorite beer for a traditional + refreshing drink

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Isalita Cantina Mexicana is located downtown Ann Arbor next to its sister restaurant Mani Osteria. At Isalita, we specialize in small, shareable dishes that are inspired by the vibrant market "mercado" culture of Mexico. Everything on the menu is house-made using marketplace ingredients to showcase recognizable dishes but with our own unique interpretation.

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Isalita Cantina Mexicana image
Isalita Cantina Mexicana image
Isalita Cantina Mexicana image

