Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer Thai regional home style cooked dishes and Thai street food dishes.
Location
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
No Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant