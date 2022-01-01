Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

No reviews yet

170 Lake Street South

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Popular Items

Phad See Eiw
Phad Thai
Chu Chi Red Curry Dinner

Appetizers

Mushroom Fritters

Mushroom Fritters

$10.00

Sesame battered crispy organic oyster mushrooms served with a sweet plum dipping sauce.

Deep Fried Salted Beef

Deep Fried Salted Beef

$11.00

Slightly salted strips of certified Angus beef, deep fried and served with original Thai Sriracha dipping sauce.

Isarn Lettuce Wraps

Isarn Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Crisp lettuce, wide rice noodles, marinated minced chicken and mushrooms served with a spicy lime dressing.

Northern Thai Leaf Cup Nibbles

Northern Thai Leaf Cup Nibbles

$12.00

Wild betel leaves, chopped limes, peanuts, fresh ginger, red onions, roasted coconut, Thai chillies, dried shrimp served with a caramelized shrimp, red onion and coconut sauce.

Garlic Mushrooms

Garlic Mushrooms

$10.00

Sautéed brown beech mushrooms in a brown garlic and black pepper sauce and garnished with whole dried chili.

Lemongrass Wings

$12.50

Spicy Chicken and Tomato Dip

$12.50

Isarn Mini Wings

$12.50

Grilled

Grilled Pork Collar

Grilled Pork Collar

$15.00

The ultimate dish for the Thai's!! Marinated richly then grilled to perfection, sliced and served with a mildly spicy tamarind sauce. One of our favorites!!

Lamb Satay Skewer

Lamb Satay Skewer

$13.50

Marinated Australian lamb skewers served with a velvety peanut dipping sauce and a small cucumber salad.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$18.00

Grilled flat iron steak marinated Thai style with spicy tamarind dip.

Chiang Mai Sausage

$12.50

Isarn Sausage

$12.50

Grilled Fresh Squid

$3.75

Som Tum

Salty Crab Papaya Salad

Salty Crab Papaya Salad

$12.50

Thai green papaya salad with salted purple marsh crab. For a real isarn kick.

Everything Papaya Salad

Everything Papaya Salad

$12.50

Green papaya pounded with Thai rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, garlic, spicy lime dressing topped with crispy pork rinds.

Tomato Salad

Tomato Salad

$10.50

Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.

Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut

Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut

$12.00

Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.

Thai Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Grilled Eggplant Salad

$14.00

Grilled eggplant and minced chicken in a lightly spiced dressing.

Thai Grilled Beef Salad

Thai Grilled Beef Salad

$18.00

Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$18.00

Mixed seafood tossed in a spicy sweet chili lime dressing, onions, tomatoes, Chinese celery, cucumbers, spring onions and red onions.

Minced Duck Salad

Minced Duck Salad

$16.50

Stir-fried minced duck with ground toasted rice, red onions, coriander and mint leaves. Seasoned with chili powder, fish sauce and fresh lime juice.

Minced Meat Salad (Larb)

Minced Meat Salad (Larb)

$14.50

Stir-fried minced meat with ground toasted rice, red onions, coriander and mint leaves. Seasoned with chili powder, fish sauce and fresh lime juice.

Mushroom Medley Salad

Mushroom Medley Salad

$15.00

A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.

Waterfall Salad

Waterfall Salad

$18.00

Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with ground toasted rice and chili flakes. Spicy.

Spicy Yum Yum Lime Pork

Spicy Yum Yum Lime Pork

$15.00

Grilled pork shoulder smothered in a zesty spicy dressing served with a side of fresh Chinese broccoli.

Spicy Yum Yum Lime Beef

$18.00

Grilled beef smothered in a zesty spicy dressing served with a side of fresh Chinese broccoli.

Soup

Isarn Herbal Soup

Isarn Herbal Soup

$10.00

Country light clear herbal soup with assorted cabbage, basil, mushrooms and dill.

Isarn Spicy Grilled Chicken Soup

Isarn Spicy Grilled Chicken Soup

$11.00

Our signature lightly spicy broth a mixture of tom yum and sweet chili paste.

Spicy Seafood Soup

Spicy Seafood Soup

$15.00

A fresh mix of seafood in our signature lightly spiced broth mixture of tom yum and sweet chili paste.

Entree

Minced Lamb with Thai Basil

Minced Lamb with Thai Basil

$15.00

Wok-fried minced Lamb with Thai basil, fresh chili, onions and garlic sauce.

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

$13.50

Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.

Cabbage with Black Pepper

Cabbage with Black Pepper

$14.00

Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$15.00

Southern Thai fried chicken topped with fried shallots. This popular dish is a well known street favorite all over Thailand!

Phuket Pork Belly Stew

Phuket Pork Belly Stew

$16.00

Pork belly slowly cooked for 4-5 hours in a light brown stew with boiled eggs.

Stir Fried Squid with Salted Egg Yolk

Stir Fried Squid with Salted Egg Yolk

$17.00

Sliced squid sauteed with salted egg yolk, bell peppers, spring onions, Chinese celery and milk.

Chu Chi Red Curry Dinner

Chu Chi Red Curry Dinner

$15.50

A Thai homestyle curry similar to classic red curry but creamier and richer flavorful herbs. Garnished with sliced kaffir lime leaves.

Lamb Massamun with Roti

Lamb Massamun with Roti

$21.00

Australian lamb with potatoes in a hearty brown curry served with a crispy flat bread and a small cucumber salad.

Northern Style Sweet Curry

Northern Style Sweet Curry

$17.00

Certified Angus beef chunks slowly braised for 4 hours in an earthy fragrant sauce with pickled garlic and fresh ginger slices. A northwest Thailand favorite.

Pork Strips with Crispy Basil Leaves

Pork Strips with Crispy Basil Leaves

$14.00

Mouth watering deep fried salted pork strips with crispy basil leaves, garlic and fried chilies.

Basil Minced Meat

Basil Minced Meat

$14.50

Wok-fried minced meat of choice with Thai basil, fresh chili, onions and garlic sauce.

Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry

Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry

$19.00

Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.

Lemongrass Red Snapper

Lemongrass Red Snapper

$29.00

Whole Red Snapper-Fillet and fried with lemongrass until crispy, paired perfectly with lettuce, noodles and Isarn's special seafood sauce. Perfect for making healthy wraps.

Seafood Curry Custard

Seafood Curry Custard

$22.50

A combination of seafood (cod, scallops, prawn, mussel, squid) made into a thick red curry topped with coconut meat. Served in a whole young coconut! Spicy!

Beef Curry With Chinese Sausage

$16.00

Rice and Noodles

Southern Thai Curry with Vermincelli

Southern Thai Curry with Vermincelli

$19.00

Pureed white cod fish in a creamy yellow curry topped with steamed crab meat. Served with Thai vermicelli noodles, pineapple slices and fresh assorted vegetables.

Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage

Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage

$14.50

Fried rice with Chinese chicken sausage, spring onions, onions, scrambled eggs. Topped with a crispy over-medium egg.

Phad See Eiw

Phad See Eiw

$14.50

Wok fried high heat stir-fried wide rice noodles with scrambled eggs carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.

Isarn Noodles with Coconut Milk

Isarn Noodles with Coconut Milk

$14.50

Stir fried rice vermicelli noodles, chives and bean sprouts served with a peanut, creamy coconut curry on the side with minced pork, onions and tofu.

Fried Rice with Crab Meat

Fried Rice with Crab Meat

$19.50

Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.

Isarn Fried Rice

Isarn Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with chopped salted eggs, kale and deep fried beef served with a spicy ground roasted rice sauce.

Chiang Mai Curry Noodles

Chiang Mai Curry Noodles

$15.50

Egg noodles and chicken thigh simmered in curry soup. Topped with crispy egg noodles, then served with pickled mustard, red onions, lime and fried chili oil.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.50

Stir-fried rice with your choice of meat.

Phad Thai

Phad Thai

$14.50

Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with your choice of meat, roasted peanuts, tofu, egg and beansprouts.

Kaeng Garee

$16.00

Vegan

Vegan-Mushroom Fritters

Vegan-Mushroom Fritters

$10.00

Sesame battered crispy organic oyster mushrooms served with a sweet plum dipping sauce.

Vegan-Garlic Mushrooms

Vegan-Garlic Mushrooms

$10.00

Sauteed brown beech mushrooms in a brown garlic and black pepper sauce and garnished with whole dried chilli.

Vegan-Thai Green Papaya Salad

Vegan-Thai Green Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green papaya pounded with peanuts, coconut sugar, dried shrimp, garlic, long beans, tomatoes and fresh Thai chili.

Vegan-Tomato Salad

Vegan-Tomato Salad

$10.50

Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.

V Everything Papaya Salad

V Everything Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green papaya pounded with Thai rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, garlic, spicy lime dressing.

Vegan-Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut

Vegan-Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut

$12.00

Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.

V Mushroom Medley Salad

V Mushroom Medley Salad

$15.00

A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.

V Grilled Eggplant Salad

V Grilled Eggplant Salad

$13.50

Grilled eggplant and minced tofu in a lightly spiced dressing.

Vegan-Isarn Herbal Soup

Vegan-Isarn Herbal Soup

$10.00

Country light clear herbal soup with assorted cabbage, basil, mushrooms and dill.

Vegan-Tofu with Thai Basil

Vegan-Tofu with Thai Basil

$14.50

Wok-fried tofu with Thai basil, fresh chili and brown garlic sauce.

V Cabbage with Black Pepper

V Cabbage with Black Pepper

$14.00

Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.

Vegan-Mixed Veggies

Vegan-Mixed Veggies

$14.00

Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.

V Isarn Fried Rice with Tofu

V Isarn Fried Rice with Tofu

$14.50

Fried rice with kale and topped with fried tofu.

V Fried Rice with Tofu

V Fried Rice with Tofu

$14.50

Stir-fried rice with tofu.

V Phad See Ew

V Phad See Ew

$14.50

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu, carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.

V Phad Thai

V Phad Thai

$14.50

Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with fried tofu, roasted peanuts and beansprouts.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.50

Fresh Veggies

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Crispy Egg

$1.50

Roti Pancake

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Fried Shallots

$3.00

Steamed chicken

$5.00

Steam tofu

$4.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Young Coconut Cream

$12.00

Freshly cracked and shaved coconut meat stewed with coconut cream and tapoica balls. Add a poched egg for a real Thai taste.

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Thai Iced coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Lemond Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Milk Tea

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$5.25

Roy Roger

$4.00

Sherry Temple

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Thai regional home style cooked dishes and Thai street food dishes.

Location

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

