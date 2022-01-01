Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Popular Items
Lunch Sets
Lunch Rice and Noodles
Chiang Mai Curry Noodles
Egg noodles and chicken thigh simmered in curry soup. Topped with crispy egg noodles, then served with pickled mustard, red onions, lime and fried chili oil.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your choice of meat.
Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage
Fried rice with Chinese chicken sausage, spring onions, onions, scrambled eggs. Topped with a crispy over-medium egg.
Fried Rice with Crab Meat
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.
Isarn Fried Rice
Fried rice with chopped salted eggs, kale and deep fried beef served with a spicy ground roasted rice sauce.
Isarn Noodles with Coconut Milk
Stir fried rice vermicelli noodles, chives and bean sprouts served with a peanut, creamy coconut curry on the side with minced pork, onions and tofu.
Phad See Eiw
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with scrambled eggs carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.
Phad Thai
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with your choice of meat, roasted peanuts, tofu, egg and beansprouts.
Southern Thai Curry with Vermincelli
Pureed white cod fish in a creamy yellow curry topped with steamed crab meat. Served with Thai vermicelli noodles, pineapple slices and fresh assorted vegetables.
Lunch Entree
Cabbage with Black Pepper
Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.
Chu Chi Red Curry
A Thai homestyle curry similar to classic red curry but creamier and richer flavorful herbs. Garnished with sliced kaffir lime leaves.
Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
Hat Yai Fried Chicken
Southern Thai fried chicken topped with fried shallots. This popular dish is a well known street favorite all over Thailand!
Minced Meat With Thai Basil
Wok-fried minced pork, chicken, cubed tofu or sliced beef with Thai basil, fresh chili, onions and garlic sauce.
Northern Style Sweet Curry
Certified Angus beef chunks slowly braised for 4 hours in an earthy fragrant sauce with pickled garlic and fresh ginger slices. A northwest Thailand favorite.
Phuket Pork Belly Stew
Pork belly slowly cooked for 4-5 hours in a light brown stew with boiled eggs.
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.
Stir Fried Squid with Salted Egg Yolk
Sliced squid sauteed with salted egg yolk, bell peppers, spring onions, Chinese celery and milk.
Lunch Vegan
V Cabbage with Black Pepper
Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.
V Everything Papaya Salad
Green papaya pounded with Thai rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, garlic, spicy lime dressing.
V Fried Rice with Tofu
Stir-fried rice with tofu.
V Grilled Eggplant Salad
Grilled eggplant and minced tofu in a lightly spiced dressing.
V Isarn Fried Rice with Tofu
Fried rice with kale and topped with fried tofu.
V Mushroom Medley Salad
A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.
V Phad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu, carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.
V Phad Thai
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with fried tofu, roasted peanuts and beansprouts.
V Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable
Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.
V Tofu with Thai Basil
Wok-fried tofu with Thai basil, fresh chili and brown garlic sauce.
Appetizers
Mushroom Fritters
Sesame battered crispy organic oyster mushrooms served with a sweet plum dipping sauce.
Deep Fried Salted Beef
Slightly salted strips of certified Angus beef, deep fried and served with original Thai Sriracha dipping sauce.
Isarn Lettuce Wraps
Crisp lettuce, wide rice noodles, marinated minced chicken and mushrooms served with a spicy lime dressing.
Northern Thai Leaf Cup Nibbles
Wild betel leaves, chopped limes, peanuts, fresh ginger, red onions, roasted coconut, Thai chillies, dried shrimp served with a caramelized shrimp, red onion and coconut sauce.
Garlic Mushrooms
Sautéed brown beech mushrooms in a brown garlic and black pepper sauce and garnished with whole dried chili.
Lemongrass Wings
Isarn Mini Wings
Spicy Chicken and Tomato Dip
Grilled
Grilled Pork Collar
The ultimate dish for the Thai's!! Marinated richly then grilled to perfection, sliced and served with a mildly spicy tamarind sauce. One of our favorites!!
Lamb Satay Skewer
Marinated Australian lamb skewers served with a velvety peanut dipping sauce and a small cucumber salad.
Crying Tiger
Grilled flat iron steak marinated Thai style with spicy tamarind dip.
Chiang Mai Sausage
Isarn Pork Sausage
Grilled Fresh Squid
Som Tum
Salty Crab Papaya Salad
Thai green papaya salad with salted purple marsh crab. For a real isarn kick.
Everything Papaya Salad
Green papaya pounded with Thai rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, garlic, spicy lime dressing topped with crispy pork rinds.
Tomato Salad
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
Thai Green Papaya Salad
Salads
Grilled Eggplant Salad
Grilled eggplant and minced chicken in a lightly spiced dressing.
Thai Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, small eggplant and a spicy lime dressing.
Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood tossed in a spicy sweet chili lime dressing, onions, tomatoes, Chinese celery, cucumbers, spring onions and red onions.
Minced Duck Salad
Stir-fried minced duck with ground toasted rice, red onions, coriander and mint leaves. Seasoned with chili powder, fish sauce and fresh lime juice.
Minced Meat Salad (Larb)
Stir-fried minced meat with ground toasted rice, red onions, coriander and mint leaves. Seasoned with chili powder, fish sauce and fresh lime juice.
Mushroom Medley Salad
A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.
Waterfall Salad
Grilled marinated flat iron steak tossed in a spicy lime dressing with ground toasted rice and chili flakes. Spicy.
Spicy Yum Yum Lime Pork
Grilled pork shoulder smothered in a zesty spicy dressing served with a side of fresh Chinese broccoli.
Spicy Yum Yum Lime Beef
Grilled beef smothered in a zesty spicy dressing served with a side of fresh Chinese broccoli.
Soup
Isarn Herbal Soup
Country light clear herbal soup with assorted cabbage, basil, mushrooms and dill.
Isarn Spicy Grilled Chicken Soup
Our signature lightly spicy broth a mixture of tom yum and sweet chili paste.
Spicy Seafood Soup
A fresh mix of seafood in our signature lightly spiced broth mixture of tom yum and sweet chili paste.
Entree
Minced Lamb with Thai Basil
Wok-fried minced Lamb with Thai basil, fresh chili, onions and garlic sauce.
Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.
Cabbage with Black Pepper
Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.
Hat Yai Fried Chicken
Southern Thai fried chicken topped with fried shallots. This popular dish is a well known street favorite all over Thailand!
Phuket Pork Belly Stew
Pork belly slowly cooked for 4-5 hours in a light brown stew with boiled eggs.
Stir Fried Squid with Salted Egg Yolk
Sliced squid sauteed with salted egg yolk, bell peppers, spring onions, Chinese celery and milk.
Chu Chi Red Curry Dinner
A Thai homestyle curry similar to classic red curry but creamier and richer flavorful herbs. Garnished with sliced kaffir lime leaves.
Lamb Massamun with Roti
Australian lamb with potatoes in a hearty brown curry served with a crispy flat bread and a small cucumber salad.
Northern Style Sweet Curry
Certified Angus beef chunks slowly braised for 4 hours in an earthy fragrant sauce with pickled garlic and fresh ginger slices. A northwest Thailand favorite.
Pork Strips with Crispy Basil Leaves
Mouth watering deep fried salted pork strips with crispy basil leaves, garlic and fried chilies.
Basil Minced Meat
Wok-fried minced meat of choice with Thai basil, fresh chili, onions and garlic sauce.
Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
Lemongrass Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper-Fillet and fried with lemongrass until crispy, paired perfectly with lettuce, noodles and Isarn's special seafood sauce. Perfect for making healthy wraps.
Seafood Curry Custard
A combination of seafood (cod, scallops, prawn, mussel, squid) made into a thick red curry topped with coconut meat. Served in a whole young coconut! Spicy!
Rice and Noodles
Southern Thai Curry with Vermincelli
Pureed white cod fish in a creamy yellow curry topped with steamed crab meat. Served with Thai vermicelli noodles, pineapple slices and fresh assorted vegetables.
Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage
Fried rice with Chinese chicken sausage, spring onions, onions, scrambled eggs. Topped with a crispy over-medium egg.
Phad See Eiw
Wok fried high heat stir-fried wide rice noodles with scrambled eggs carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.
Isarn Noodles with Coconut Milk
Stir fried rice vermicelli noodles, chives and bean sprouts served with a peanut, creamy coconut curry on the side with minced pork, onions and tofu.
Fried Rice with Crab Meat
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.
Kao Man Gai
Chicken meat served on top of jasmine rice cooked with garlic, pandan leaves and chicken stock. Accompanied by a light soup and fermented soybean, ginger and garlic sauce.
Isarn Fried Rice
Fried rice with chopped salted eggs, kale and deep fried beef served with a spicy ground roasted rice sauce.
Chiang Mai Curry Noodles
Egg noodles and chicken thigh simmered in curry soup. Topped with crispy egg noodles, then served with pickled mustard, red onions, lime and fried chili oil.
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your choice of meat.
Phad Thai
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with your choice of meat, roasted peanuts, tofu, egg and beansprouts.
Vegan
Vegan-Mushroom Fritters
Sesame battered crispy organic oyster mushrooms served with a sweet plum dipping sauce.
Vegan-Garlic Mushrooms
Sauteed brown beech mushrooms in a brown garlic and black pepper sauce and garnished with whole dried chilli.
Vegan-Thai Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya pounded with peanuts, coconut sugar, dried shrimp, garlic, long beans, tomatoes and fresh Thai chili.
Vegan-Tomato Salad
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
V Everything Papaya Salad
Green papaya pounded with Thai rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, garlic, spicy lime dressing.
Vegan-Sweet Corn Salad with Young Coconut
Sweet corn tossed with young coconut meat, tomatoes, long beans and peanuts in flavorful spicy Thai lime dressing.
V Mushroom Medley Salad
A mixed of minced enoki, oyster and brown beech mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, red onions, spring onions and ground toasted rice in a flavorful lime dressing.
V Grilled Eggplant Salad
Grilled eggplant and minced tofu in a lightly spiced dressing.
Vegan-Isarn Herbal Soup
Country light clear herbal soup with assorted cabbage, basil, mushrooms and dill.
Vegan-Tofu with Thai Basil
Wok-fried tofu with Thai basil, fresh chili and brown garlic sauce.
V Cabbage with Black Pepper
Cabbage wedges stir-fried in high heat with black pepper and shiitake mushrooms.
Vegan-Mixed Veggies
Stir fried cabbage, Chinese broccoli, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and kale.
V Isarn Fried Rice with Tofu
Fried rice with kale and topped with fried tofu.
V Fried Rice with Tofu
Stir-fried rice with tofu.
V Phad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu, carrots and broccoli in a black soy sauce.
V Phad Thai
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with fried tofu, roasted peanuts and beansprouts.
Sides
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We offer Thai regional home style cooked dishes and Thai street food dishes.
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115