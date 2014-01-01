Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isa's French Bistro 1 Battery Park Ave

1 Battery Park Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Breakfast

Breakfast Entrées

Bistro Hash Skillet

$17.00

crispy potato hash, bacon, sausage, sliced cherry peppers scrambled eggs, sausage gravy

Breakfast A La King

$18.00

vegan beyond sausage, baby kale, sliced cherry pepperscrispy potatoes, cashew cream sauce

Chia Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

chia yogurt, seasonal fruit compote, house granola

NC Chicken & French Toast

$20.00

Tennesseesorghum syrup, fresh berries

Pancake Breakfast

$16.00

choice of: bacon or sausagelinksfruit or crispy potatoes, eggs your way

Breakfast/Brunch Sides

$Vegan Sausage

$8.00

Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

seasonal fruit

Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Eggs

$6.00

two eggs

Side French Toast

$8.00

two pieces

Side Pancakes

$8.00

two pancakes

Toast

$4.00

two slices

NA Beverages

Soda

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Small Sparkling Water

$5.00

Large Sparkling Water

$8.00

Small Still Water

$5.00

Large Still Water

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger's Revenge Ginger Soda

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

Juice

Juice, Orange

$3.50
