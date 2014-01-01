Isa's French Bistro 1 Battery Park Ave
No reviews yet
1 Battery Park Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrées
Bistro Hash Skillet
$17.00
crispy potato hash, bacon, sausage, sliced cherry peppers scrambled eggs, sausage gravy
Breakfast A La King
$18.00
vegan beyond sausage, baby kale, sliced cherry pepperscrispy potatoes, cashew cream sauce
Chia Yogurt Parfait
$10.00
chia yogurt, seasonal fruit compote, house granola
NC Chicken & French Toast
$20.00
Tennesseesorghum syrup, fresh berries
Pancake Breakfast
$16.00
choice of: bacon or sausagelinksfruit or crispy potatoes, eggs your way