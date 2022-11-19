Restaurant header imageView gallery

(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street

702 N Person Street

Raleigh, NC 27604

Popular Items

Reuben
Egg & Cheese
Italian Submarine

Utensils

No Utensils

We will include napkins and plastic utensils with takeout orders, unless you tell us not to by adding this item to your order. Thank you!

Delivery

Pelagic Beer & Wine

Post up at Pelagic and we will come to you. Let us know below where you are sitting.

Person Street Bar

We will deliver to you at PSB! Just let us know below where you are sitting.

Mains

Corned Beef & Hash

Corned Beef & Hash

$12.00

Corned beef, hash browns with olive oil and mustard, topped with fried eggs and chives creme fraiche. (gluten free, but fryer is used for items containing gluten)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking. (vegetarian)

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Scrambled egg and American cheese on a brioche roll. Add pastrami, bacon, and/or roasted tomatoes. (vegetarian)

Greens, Eggs & Ham (& Cheese)

Greens, Eggs & Ham (& Cheese)

$8.00

Tabasco-creamed greens, scrambled eggs, Havarti cheese, and Goodnight Brothers city ham, on a brioche roll.

Yogurt & Granola

$6.50

Greek yogurt topped with golden raisins and housemade honey, peanut, and cashew granola. (vegetarian & gluten free, but oats may have been processed in a facility that also processes items containing gluten)

Pick Three Breakfast Plate

$10.50

Mix-and-match any three sides.

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

North Jersey's favorite breakfast sandwich. Taylor ham, scrambled egg, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup on a brioche roll.

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

The favorite breakfast sandwich of New Jersey, minus North Jersey. Pork roll, scrambled egg, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup on a brioche roll.

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$6.00

Three slices of crispy bacon. (gluten free)

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.00

Two eggs, scrambled or sunny.

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$4.00

With charred onions and dressed with olive oil and mustard. (vegetarian & gluten free, but fryer is used for meat and items containing gluten)

Toast

$2.50

Your choice of wheat or sourdough toast, served with butter. (vegetarian)

Scone

Scone

$3.00

Fluffy scone with ginger and dried apricot, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry and citrus zest muffin, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)

Avocado

$2.00

Mains

Build-a-Brisket

$13.00

Make a brisket sammich your way.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Housemade pastrami or corned beef, swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Turkey, Swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.

The Nassau County

The Nassau County

$14.00

Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.

Smoked F(ish) Melt

Smoked F(ish) Melt

$12.00

Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo. (pescatarian)

Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese

Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo. (vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)

BL(FG)T & Blue

BL(FG)T & Blue

$11.00

Fried Green tomatoes, crispy bacon, red leaf lettuce, and caraway blue cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.

Eggplant & Halloumi

Eggplant & Halloumi

$11.00

Fried Halloumi cheese, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and parsley tahini sauce on sourdough bread. (vegetarian, but fryer is also used for items containing meat) (to avoid, request non-fried Halloumi)

Italian Submarine

$12.00

Mortadella, porchetta, sopressata calabrese, provolone, herbed ricotta, with shredded & dressed lettuce on a sub roll.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

We’ve Ranch’d up some goat cheese and swaddled it with some sliced turkey, avocado, roasted tomatoes, and bacon. Wrapped in a tortilla.

Ham Salad & Swiss

$8.00

Check out this cute lil' guy. Ham salad & melty Swiss cheese on half a sub roll.

Spiedies Chicken Salad

Spiedies Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken salad made from the best tradition of the Southern Tier of NY - spiedies (chicken marinated in Italian spices). Topped with shredded n'dressed lettuce and provolone cheese.

Sides

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

English cucumbers and red-wine-vinegar-charred onions. (vegan, gluten free)

Mustardy Potato Salad

$3.50

Sliced potatoes and charred onions dressed with olive oil and mustard. (vegetarian, gluten free)

Burnt Ends Potato Salad

$6.00

Beef-fat-fried fingerling potatoes slathered in a mayo-based dressing with pastrami burnt ends and parsley.

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Coleslaw(ish). Cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and dressing. (vegetarian, gluten free)

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Goddess-dressed orecchiette pasta, charred spring onions, roasted radishes, and Valbreso cheese. (Pescatarian)

Scone

Scone

$3.00

Fluffy scone with ginger and dried apricot, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry and citrus zest muffin, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)

Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Soup

$4.00

Velvety Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash soup topped with Nutcrackers candied pecans

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Melty American cheese on sourdough.

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders served with dipping sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with melty cheese.

Brisket

Corned Beef - Half Pound

Corned Beef - Half Pound

$13.00

8 oz. of our thin-sliced corned beef.

Pastrami - Half Pound

Pastrami - Half Pound

$14.00

Our housemade Pastrami, hand cut in thick slices, 8 oz.

Soups & Salads

(ish)yssoise Soup - Pint

$7.50Out of stock

Pint of chilled leek, potato, and turnip soup. (vegetarian; gluten free)

Smoked Fish Salad - Half Pint

Smoked Fish Salad - Half Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Half pint of our smoked fish salad featured on our fish melt sandwich. Cured and smoked mullet, lightly dressed with mayo, olive oil, herbs, pickled celery & shallot, and citrus zest. (pescatarian; gluten free)

Pasta Salad - Pint

$6.50

Pint of pasta salad, made with Goddess-dressed orecchiette pasta, charred spring onions, roasted radishes, and Valbreso cheese. (Pescatarian)

Mustardy Potato Salad - Pint

$6.50

Pint of potato salad with charred onions, dressed in olive oil and mustard. (vegan; gluten free)

Cucumber Salad - Pint

$6.50

Pint of cucumber salad, with English cucumbers and red-wine-vinegar-charred onions. (vegan, gluten free)

Coleslaw - Pint

$6.50

Pint of coleslaw with shredded cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and mayo dressing. (vegetarian; gluten free)

Cheese

Valbreso

Valbreso

$14.00

French soft Sheep's milk cheese in brine, 21.2 oz.

Halloumi

Halloumi

$8.00

Atalanta Halloumi, sheep's milk cheese, 8.8 oz.

Boxcarr

$15.00Out of stock

Savory

Carolina Kettle Cream Cheese & Chive

$2.50
 Chips

Chips

$2.50Out of stock
Zapp's Voodoo New Orleans Kettle Style

Zapp's Voodoo New Orleans Kettle Style

$2.50
Carolina Kettle Sea Salt Chips

Carolina Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$2.50
Zapps Cajun Dill

Zapps Cajun Dill

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Coastal Crab Boil Potato Chips

$2.50
Crunchmaster Multi-Grain GF Crackers

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain GF Crackers

$5.50

4 oz. bag of Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt rice crackers. (gluten free; vegan)

Big Spoon Roasters - Figgy Chai Bar

Big Spoon Roasters - Figgy Chai Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Big Spoon Roasters - Apricot Pepita Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Big Spoon Roasters - Chocolate Cherry Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Big Spoon Roasters - Almond Butter

Big Spoon Roasters - Almond Butter

$12.50Out of stock

13 oz.

Big Spoon Roasters - Chai Spice Peanut & Almond Butter

$12.50Out of stock

13 oz.

Big Spoon Roasters - Chocolate Sea Salt Almond Butter

Big Spoon Roasters - Chocolate Sea Salt Almond Butter

$13.50

13 oz.

Big Spoon Roasters - Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter

$14.00Out of stock

13 oz.

Nons Pinching Salts - Original

Nons Pinching Salts - Original

$11.00

4 oz. of Nons Pinching Salts. Original blend with salt, garlic, basil, rosemary, black pepper, & nutmeg.

Nons Pinching Salts - Garden Garlic

Nons Pinching Salts - Garden Garlic

$11.00

4 oz. of Non's Pinching Salts, Garden Garlic blend.

Nons Pinching Salts - Tenebroso

Nons Pinching Salts - Tenebroso

$13.00

4 oz. of Nons Pinching Salts, Tenebroso blend with salt, garlic, smoked peppers, fresh peppers, and additional spices.

Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Polpo

Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Polpo

$11.00

4 oz. tin of octopus in olive oil.

Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Cozze

Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Cozze

$11.00

4 oz. tin of mussels in scapece sauce (olive oil, vinegar, spices, laurel, and salt).

Sparta Kefalas Olive Oil - 100 ml

$5.00
Kewpie Mayo - 17.6 oz.

Kewpie Mayo - 17.6 oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet

Nutkrack Candied Pecans

Nutkrack Candied Pecans

$15.00

Sweet and salty candied pecans (8 oz.) from New Communities, an African American community land trust in southwest Georgia.

Videri Classic Dark Chocolate Bar

Videri Classic Dark Chocolate Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Videri's 70% Classic Dark Chocolate Bar, made from a blend of organic cocoa beans from Ecuador, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Videri Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

Videri Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

$8.00Out of stock

Videri's dark chocolate with a little sea salt sprinkled on the back. Smooth, delicious, and just a little salty.

Spicy

Marie Sharp's Habanero Pepper Hot Sauce - 10 oz.

Marie Sharp's Habanero Pepper Hot Sauce - 10 oz.

$9.00Out of stock

Yellowbird Serrano - 19.6 oz.

$12.00Out of stock

Sodas

San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Coke - 8 oz.

Diet Coke - 8 oz.

$2.00
Coke - 8oz

Coke - 8oz

$2.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Brown's Root Beer

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

$2.50

Water

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling - 16oz

San Pellegrino Sparkling - 16oz

$4.00Out of stock
"Just Water" Spring Water - 16oz

"Just Water" Spring Water - 16oz

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture, 12 oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.00

16 oz.

Slingshot Cold Brew

Slingshot Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

16 oz.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Buchi Ginger & Cayenne Kombucha

$5.00

Beer

Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale

Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale

$4.00Out of stock
Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale - 6 pack

Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Oaklyn Springs American IPA - 16oz.

$7.00

Oaklyn Springs American IPA - 16oz. - 4 pack

$19.00Out of stock
Edmunds Oast Witbier- 16 oz.

Edmunds Oast Witbier- 16 oz.

$6.00
Crank Arm Bike Pump Pils - 16 oz. - 4 pack

Crank Arm Bike Pump Pils - 16 oz. - 4 pack

$14.00Out of stock
Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz.

Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz.

$7.00Out of stock
Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz. - 4 pack

Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz. - 4 pack

$19.00Out of stock

NoDa Lager Days - 16 oz.

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

Sparkling - 750ml

Sparkling - 750ml

$20.00Out of stock
Avinyó Rosé Reserva Brut Cava 2018 - 750ml

Avinyó Rosé Reserva Brut Cava 2018 - 750ml

$30.00Out of stock
Lilbert-Fils Champagne - 375ml

Lilbert-Fils Champagne - 375ml

$42.00
Avinyó "La Ticota" Gran Reserva Cava 2014 - 750ml

Avinyó "La Ticota" Gran Reserva Cava 2014 - 750ml

$38.00
Waris-Larmandier "Racines de Trois" Champagne - 750ml

Waris-Larmandier "Racines de Trois" Champagne - 750ml

$62.00Out of stock
Jacquesson No. 744 Champagne - 750ml

Jacquesson No. 744 Champagne - 750ml

$89.00Out of stock

White Wine

Bidoli Pinot Grigio 2020 - 750ml

Bidoli Pinot Grigio 2020 - 750ml

$20.00Out of stock
Château Coupe-Roses Blanc 2020 - 750ml

Château Coupe-Roses Blanc 2020 - 750ml

$25.00
Xarmant Txakoli - 250ml Can

Xarmant Txakoli - 250ml Can

$9.00Out of stock
Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 375ml

Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 375ml

$14.00Out of stock
St. Innocent Pinot Blanc, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2016 - 375ml

St. Innocent Pinot Blanc, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2016 - 375ml

$18.00Out of stock
Do Ferreiro Albariño 2017 - 375ml

Do Ferreiro Albariño 2017 - 375ml

$22.00

Rosé Wine

Ostatu Rosé - 750ml

$23.00Out of stock
Clos Cibonne "Tentations" Rosé 2021 - 750ml

Clos Cibonne "Tentations" Rosé 2021 - 750ml

$24.00
Ameztoi Rosé Rubentis 2021 - 750ml

Ameztoi Rosé Rubentis 2021 - 750ml

$26.00Out of stock
Lioco Rosé of Carignan 2021 - 750ml

Lioco Rosé of Carignan 2021 - 750ml

$29.00Out of stock
Château Pradeaux Bandol Rosé 2020 - 1.5L

Château Pradeaux Bandol Rosé 2020 - 1.5L

$76.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Felsina Chianti Classico 2017 - 375ml

Felsina Chianti Classico 2017 - 375ml

$19.00Out of stock
Hirsch "San Andreas" Pinot Noir 2018 - 375ml

Hirsch "San Andreas" Pinot Noir 2018 - 375ml

$49.00Out of stock
Cordero di Montezemolo Barolo 2016 - 375ml

Cordero di Montezemolo Barolo 2016 - 375ml

$38.00
Colterenzio Pinot Noir 2019 - 375ml

Colterenzio Pinot Noir 2019 - 375ml

$19.00
St. Innocent Pinot Noir, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2018 - 375ml

St. Innocent Pinot Noir, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2018 - 375ml

$32.00Out of stock
Ridge Geyserville 2019 - 375ml

Ridge Geyserville 2019 - 375ml

$36.00

Shirts

Grey (ish) Shirt

Grey (ish) Shirt

$20.00
Red (ish) Shirt

Red (ish) Shirt

$20.00
Sunday 10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Weird sandwiches from weird people

702 N Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27604

