(ish) delicatessen 702 N Person Street
No reviews yet
702 N Person Street
Raleigh, NC 27604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
Delivery
Mains
Corned Beef & Hash
Corned beef, hash browns with olive oil and mustard, topped with fried eggs and chives creme fraiche. (gluten free, but fryer is used for items containing gluten)
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, black beans, and melty cheese in a flour tortilla. With roasted tomatillo salsa and cilantro sour cream for dunking. (vegetarian)
Egg & Cheese
Scrambled egg and American cheese on a brioche roll. Add pastrami, bacon, and/or roasted tomatoes. (vegetarian)
Greens, Eggs & Ham (& Cheese)
Tabasco-creamed greens, scrambled eggs, Havarti cheese, and Goodnight Brothers city ham, on a brioche roll.
Yogurt & Granola
Greek yogurt topped with golden raisins and housemade honey, peanut, and cashew granola. (vegetarian & gluten free, but oats may have been processed in a facility that also processes items containing gluten)
Pick Three Breakfast Plate
Mix-and-match any three sides.
Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese
North Jersey's favorite breakfast sandwich. Taylor ham, scrambled egg, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup on a brioche roll.
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese
The favorite breakfast sandwich of New Jersey, minus North Jersey. Pork roll, scrambled egg, American cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup on a brioche roll.
Sides
Bacon
Three slices of crispy bacon. (gluten free)
Two Eggs
Two eggs, scrambled or sunny.
Hash Browns
With charred onions and dressed with olive oil and mustard. (vegetarian & gluten free, but fryer is used for meat and items containing gluten)
Toast
Your choice of wheat or sourdough toast, served with butter. (vegetarian)
Scone
Fluffy scone with ginger and dried apricot, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)
Muffin
Blueberry and citrus zest muffin, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)
Avocado
Mains
Build-a-Brisket
Make a brisket sammich your way.
Reuben
Housemade pastrami or corned beef, swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.
The Nassau County
Corned beef, spicy brown mustard, havarti cheese, bread & butter pickled okra, and coleslaw, on toasted wheat bread.
Smoked F(ish) Melt
Even better than the Tuna Melt! Fish caught off the NC coast, smoked to near perfection, on sourdough with braised chard, swiss, and lemony-dill mayo. (pescatarian)
Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese
Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo. (vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)
BL(FG)T & Blue
Fried Green tomatoes, crispy bacon, red leaf lettuce, and caraway blue cheese dressing on whole wheat bread.
Eggplant & Halloumi
Fried Halloumi cheese, grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, and parsley tahini sauce on sourdough bread. (vegetarian, but fryer is also used for items containing meat) (to avoid, request non-fried Halloumi)
Italian Submarine
Mortadella, porchetta, sopressata calabrese, provolone, herbed ricotta, with shredded & dressed lettuce on a sub roll.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
We’ve Ranch’d up some goat cheese and swaddled it with some sliced turkey, avocado, roasted tomatoes, and bacon. Wrapped in a tortilla.
Ham Salad & Swiss
Check out this cute lil' guy. Ham salad & melty Swiss cheese on half a sub roll.
Spiedies Chicken Salad
Chicken salad made from the best tradition of the Southern Tier of NY - spiedies (chicken marinated in Italian spices). Topped with shredded n'dressed lettuce and provolone cheese.
Sides
Cucumber Salad
English cucumbers and red-wine-vinegar-charred onions. (vegan, gluten free)
Mustardy Potato Salad
Sliced potatoes and charred onions dressed with olive oil and mustard. (vegetarian, gluten free)
Burnt Ends Potato Salad
Beef-fat-fried fingerling potatoes slathered in a mayo-based dressing with pastrami burnt ends and parsley.
Slaw
Coleslaw(ish). Cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and dressing. (vegetarian, gluten free)
Pasta Salad
Goddess-dressed orecchiette pasta, charred spring onions, roasted radishes, and Valbreso cheese. (Pescatarian)
Scone
Fluffy scone with ginger and dried apricot, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)
Muffin
Blueberry and citrus zest muffin, served with honey butter. (vegetarian)
Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Soup
Velvety Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash soup topped with Nutcrackers candied pecans
Kids
Brisket
Soups & Salads
(ish)yssoise Soup - Pint
Pint of chilled leek, potato, and turnip soup. (vegetarian; gluten free)
Smoked Fish Salad - Half Pint
Half pint of our smoked fish salad featured on our fish melt sandwich. Cured and smoked mullet, lightly dressed with mayo, olive oil, herbs, pickled celery & shallot, and citrus zest. (pescatarian; gluten free)
Pasta Salad - Pint
Pint of pasta salad, made with Goddess-dressed orecchiette pasta, charred spring onions, roasted radishes, and Valbreso cheese. (Pescatarian)
Mustardy Potato Salad - Pint
Pint of potato salad with charred onions, dressed in olive oil and mustard. (vegan; gluten free)
Cucumber Salad - Pint
Pint of cucumber salad, with English cucumbers and red-wine-vinegar-charred onions. (vegan, gluten free)
Coleslaw - Pint
Pint of coleslaw with shredded cabbage, carrots, herbs, lemon, and mayo dressing. (vegetarian; gluten free)
Cheese
Savory
Carolina Kettle Cream Cheese & Chive
Chips
Zapp's Voodoo New Orleans Kettle Style
Carolina Kettle Sea Salt Chips
Zapps Cajun Dill
Carolina Kettle Coastal Crab Boil Potato Chips
Crunchmaster Multi-Grain GF Crackers
4 oz. bag of Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt rice crackers. (gluten free; vegan)
Big Spoon Roasters - Figgy Chai Bar
Big Spoon Roasters - Apricot Pepita Bar
Big Spoon Roasters - Chocolate Cherry Bar
Big Spoon Roasters - Almond Butter
13 oz.
Big Spoon Roasters - Chai Spice Peanut & Almond Butter
13 oz.
Big Spoon Roasters - Chocolate Sea Salt Almond Butter
13 oz.
Big Spoon Roasters - Carrot Cake Almond & Walnut Butter
13 oz.
Nons Pinching Salts - Original
4 oz. of Nons Pinching Salts. Original blend with salt, garlic, basil, rosemary, black pepper, & nutmeg.
Nons Pinching Salts - Garden Garlic
4 oz. of Non's Pinching Salts, Garden Garlic blend.
Nons Pinching Salts - Tenebroso
4 oz. of Nons Pinching Salts, Tenebroso blend with salt, garlic, smoked peppers, fresh peppers, and additional spices.
Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Polpo
4 oz. tin of octopus in olive oil.
Frantoio di Sant'Agata d'Oneglia - Cozze
4 oz. tin of mussels in scapece sauce (olive oil, vinegar, spices, laurel, and salt).
Sparta Kefalas Olive Oil - 100 ml
Kewpie Mayo - 17.6 oz.
Sweet
Nutkrack Candied Pecans
Sweet and salty candied pecans (8 oz.) from New Communities, an African American community land trust in southwest Georgia.
Videri Classic Dark Chocolate Bar
Videri's 70% Classic Dark Chocolate Bar, made from a blend of organic cocoa beans from Ecuador, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.
Videri Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
Videri's dark chocolate with a little sea salt sprinkled on the back. Smooth, delicious, and just a little salty.
Spicy
Sodas
Water
Coffee & Tea
Beer
Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale
Ponysaurus - India Pale Ale - 6 pack
Oaklyn Springs American IPA - 16oz.
Oaklyn Springs American IPA - 16oz. - 4 pack
Edmunds Oast Witbier- 16 oz.
Crank Arm Bike Pump Pils - 16 oz. - 4 pack
Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz.
Fullsteam "Unsweet" ESB - 16 oz. - 4 pack
NoDa Lager Days - 16 oz.
Sparkling Wine
Sparkling - 750ml
Avinyó Rosé Reserva Brut Cava 2018 - 750ml
Lilbert-Fils Champagne - 375ml
Avinyó "La Ticota" Gran Reserva Cava 2014 - 750ml
Waris-Larmandier "Racines de Trois" Champagne - 750ml
Jacquesson No. 744 Champagne - 750ml
White Wine
Bidoli Pinot Grigio 2020 - 750ml
Château Coupe-Roses Blanc 2020 - 750ml
Xarmant Txakoli - 250ml Can
Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 375ml
St. Innocent Pinot Blanc, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2016 - 375ml
Do Ferreiro Albariño 2017 - 375ml
Rosé Wine
Red Wine
Felsina Chianti Classico 2017 - 375ml
Hirsch "San Andreas" Pinot Noir 2018 - 375ml
Cordero di Montezemolo Barolo 2016 - 375ml
Colterenzio Pinot Noir 2019 - 375ml
St. Innocent Pinot Noir, Freedom Hill Vyd, 2018 - 375ml
Ridge Geyserville 2019 - 375ml
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Weird sandwiches from weird people
702 N Person Street, Raleigh, NC 27604