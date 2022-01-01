Restaurant header imageView gallery

ISH Kitchen 1080 William Avenue

1080 William Avenue

Davis, WV 26260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Draft Beer

Higher Ground-Gary (American Lager)

$7.00

ABV 5.2% This is a crisp and clean traditional American Lager. Named in memory of Mr. Gary Sigley. A great friend to us that we lost too soon.

Stumptown-Holy Citra! (Double IPA)

$7.00

ABV 8% Double IPA brewed with loads of Citra hops. Bursting with tropical notes such as mango, papaya and pineapple, this ale is a favorite with our “hop-heads”. Surprisingly smooth and drinkable for such a big beer, drink sparingly or you will find yourself “Citra-faced” as many of us have with this.

Stumptown-The Pitch (Kolsch)

$7.00

ABV 4.9% German beer that's crisp, delicious and delicate. It's a hybrid, which means it derives its qualities from both ale beers and lagers. It has a light and refreshing taste that makes it perfect for warm summers when you need a cold brew.

Higher Ground-Receding Fraulein (Hefeweizen)

$7.00

ABV 5.4% Classic Hefeweizen with banana and clove notes from the yeast and super refreshing

Big Timber- Over The Tip Top Stout

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1080 William Avenue, Davis, WV 26260

Directions

