ISH Kitchen 1080 William Avenue

Stumptown-Holy Citra! (Double IPA)

$7.00

ABV 8% Double IPA brewed with loads of Citra hops. Bursting with tropical notes such as mango, papaya and pineapple, this ale is a favorite with our “hop-heads”. Surprisingly smooth and drinkable for such a big beer, drink sparingly or you will find yourself “Citra-faced” as many of us have with this.