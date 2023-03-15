  • Home
Isla Del Encanto 12850 Southwest 120th Street

No reviews yet

12850 Southwest 120th Street

Miami, FL 33186

Menu

ANTOJITOS

Alcapurrias

Alcapurrias

$5.99

Plantain fritters filled with beef.

Alcapurrias de yuca

Alcapurrias de yuca

$5.99

Cassava fritters filled with beef.

Alcapurrias de Jueyes

Alcapurrias de Jueyes

$6.99

Cassava fritters filled with crab meat.

Pastelillos

Pastelillos

$6.99

Patties filled with beef, cheese, or pizza.

Sorullitos

Sorullitos

$6.99

Fingers shaped corn and cheese fritters.

Bacalaitos

Bacalaitos

$8.99

Cod fish fritters (4)

Aranitas

Aranitas

$5.99

Green plantain spider shaped fries.

Cuajito

Cuajito

$9.99

Pork belly with white rice.

Mondongo

Mondongo

$9.99

Beef belly with white rice.

Tostones rellenos

Tostones rellenos

$9.99

Stuffed green plantain with shrimp or crab meat.

Chicharron con bolitas de mofongo

Chicharron con bolitas de mofongo

$12.99

Pork crackling with mini mofongo bites.

Morcillas con guineitos en escabeche

Morcillas con guineitos en escabeche

$13.99

Puertorican blood sausage with pickled green bananas.

Sopa del dia

$5.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

Pastel de platano

Pastel de platano

$5.99

Puertorican dumpling wrapped & boiled in green plantain leaf stuffed with seasoned pork.

Pionono

Pionono

$7.99

Cone shaped sweet plantains filled with meat and topped with a fried egg.

Coctel de pulpo

Coctel de pulpo

$14.99

Octopus Cocktails.

Picadera de Antojitos

$23.99

APPETIZER SAMPLER

Coctel de Carrucho

Coctel de Carrucho

$14.99

Conch cocktail

PLATO PRINCIPAL

Chicharron de pollo

$13.99

Fried chicken chuncks

Pollo

$14.99

chicken breast

Carnefrita

$15.99

Fried pork chuncks

Perni asado

$15.99

Roasted pork

Chuletas de cerdo

$15.99

fried pork chops

Chuleta kan kan

$29.99

fried pork chop with rib

Bistec de res encebollado

$15.99

Palomilla steak with onions

Taino

$34.99

Fried pork, fried chicken, churrasco strips

Churrasco

$22.99

Churrasco steak

Langosta

$32.99

Lobster tail

Ensalada de pulpo

$26.99

Octupus salad

Camarones

$17.99

Shrimps

Pescado frito

$28.99

Fried whole fish

Mahi-Mahi

$19.99

Mahi-Mahi filet

Marinero

$54.99

Lobster tail, octopus,and shrimp

Ensalada de Carrucho

$26.99

salmon

$19.99

Bistec de res empanado

$15.95

ARROCES

Arroz con camarones

Arroz con camarones

$17.95

Rice with shrimp

Arroz con jueyes

$19.99

Rice with crab meat

Arroz con langosta

Arroz con langosta

$32.99

Rice with lobster

Arroz con langosta y camarones

Arroz con langosta y camarones

$41.99

Rice with shrimp and lobster

ASOPAO

Asopao de pollo

$14.99

Rice stew with chicken

Asopao de gandules

$14.99

Rice stew with pegion peas and mofongo

Asopa de camarones

$17.99

Rice stew with shrimp

Asopao de langosta

$32.99

Rice stew with lobster

Asopao de mariscos

$44.95

Rice stew with seafood

Sancocho Grande

$14.95

CHEF FAVORITES

Pasteles

Pasteles

$15.99

Puertorican dumpling

El navideno

El navideno

$19.99

The chritsmas plate

Pastelon

Pastelon

$15.99

Lasagna style sweet plantain filled with beef

Salmorejo de jueyes

Salmorejo de jueyes

$19.99

Crab meat in creaole sauce

Mamposteado en churrascado

$16.99

Island rice cook with churrasco

Pulpo a la parilla

Pulpo a la parilla

$24.99

Grilled octopus with cassava mofongo on a bed of garbanzos.

Salmon ESP.

$19.95

MENU DE NIÑOS

Tiritas de pollo

$6.99

chicken strips

Tiritas de churrasco

$6.99

churrasco sttrips

Deditos de pollo

$6.99

Chicken fingers

ACOMPANATES

Arroz blanco

$2.99

White rice

Habichuelas

$2.99

Red beans

Arroz mamposteado

Arroz mamposteado

$4.99

Island rice, made with rice, red beans, sweet plantain, ham and sofrito.

Arroz con gandules

Arroz con gandules

$3.99

Rice and pegion peas

Tostones de platano

$3.99

Fried green plantain

Tostones de pana

$4.99

Fried breadfruit

Amarillos frito

$3.99

sweet plantain

Yuca frita

$3.99

Fried cassava

Yuca a la isla

$3.99

Boild cassava with bacon

Papas fritas

$3.99

French fries

Vegetales

$4.99

Sauteed vegetables

Ensalada de papa

$3.99

Potato salad

Ensalada de la casa

$4.99

House salad

Mofongo

$6.99

Mof-Yuca

$6.99

Mof-Maduro

$6.99

Du-fongo

$7.99

Tri-fongo

$7.99

Ensalada de Aguacate

$7.00

POSTRES

Flan

Flan

$5.99

Vanilla, coconut or cheese

Flancocho

Flancocho

$6.99

Flan and cake

Tembleque

Tembleque

$5.99

Coconut pudding

Arroz con dulce

Arroz con dulce

$5.99

Rice pudding

Bien me sabe

Bien me sabe

$5.99

Coconut cake

Limbers

Limbers

$2.99

COMIDA EMPLEANDO

Carnefrita

Chicharron de pollo

Tiritas de bistec

Bisctec encebollado

Tiritas de Pollo

Pechuga de Pollo

1/2 Chuleta

Salmon

$5.00

Camarones

$5.00

Pastel`

$3.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Puerto Rican Cuisine

Location

12850 Southwest 120th Street, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

