Isla Del Mar Restaurante

2502 South 133rd Plaza STE 105

Omaha, NE 68144

FOOD

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

La Torre Imperial

La Torre Imperial

$19.99

Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.

El Molcajete

El Molcajete

$23.00

Delicious and fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, and red onions. Served cold with our unique mix of shrimp broth and special house sauce.

Molcajete Mar-Stone

Molcajete Mar-Stone

$29.50

Whole fried tilapia, on top of our delicious ceviche, sided with our breaded shrimp, and shrimp with octopus in our diabla sauce (spicy sauce)

SEAFOOD COCKTAIL

Coctel Campechano

$22.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, octopus, oysters, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Cam & Pulpo

$18.50

Fresh cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel De Cam Y Pulpo Grande

$25.00

A bigger version of our cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Camarón Grande

$19.00

A bigger version of our fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Pulpo-Octopus

$18.50

Fresh octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Pata de Mula

$15.00

Fresh blood clams, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Ostiones

$18.00

Fresh oysters mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

AGUACHILES

Aguachile Mixto

Aguachile Mixto

$22.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Camaron y Pulpo

$20.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Camarones

$16.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Callo de Hacho

$22.00

Fresh cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado. Served cold with lime juice and special house sauce.

Aguachile de Camaron y Callo de Hacha

$20.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Tostada de Aguachile de Camaron

$7.00

Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Tostada de Aguachile Mixto

$8.00

Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Tostada de Aguachile con Callo de Hacha

$8.00

Aguachile de Mango

$18.00

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$17.00

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.00

Fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Camarón y Pez

$18.00

Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo

$20.00

Fresh shrimp (marinated in lime juice), with octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$23.00

Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$7.50

Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$6.00

Small serving of our fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche Mixto

$8.50

Small serving of our fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada De Camaron Y Pulpo

$7.00

Small serving fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Pulpo

$7.00

Small serving of our fresh octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron Y Pez

$7.50

BOTANAS ESPECIALES

El Torito

$45.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) two beers (12 oz) with the michelada Mix. Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile shrimp (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, and octopus, topped with Tajín ands a hint of salt. (Item is also Sold without alcohol)

El Trio

$37.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) 3 bottles of beer (12 oz) topped with cooked shrimp, Mexican Jerky with dried shrimp, and Sautéed muscles.

La Vanidosa

$37.00

Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. Served cold. Side of buttered shrimp shell on.

La Escandalosa

$55.00

Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, aguachile (marinated in lime juice), octopus, avocados, and topped with a breaded shrimp.

Un Todo o Nada

$57.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) Side of shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated with lime juice), breaded shrimp and avocado. 3 oyster shots (tequila with house mix and an oyster).(ITEM ALSO SOLD WITHOUT ALCOHOL)

Torre Isla

$50.00

BOTANAS

Super Nachos de Camarones

$15.00

Nachos topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Super Fritas de Camarones

Super Fritas de Camarones

$15.00

Fries topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Botana

Botana

$20.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.

Super Botana

$30.00

Larger serving of fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.

Botana De Callo de Hacha

$22.00

Fresh Callo de Hacha, cucumber, red onions, in lime juice.

Guacamole

$10.00

Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.

Guacamole Chico

$5.00

Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.

Empanadas de Camaron

Empanadas de Camaron

$9.99

Empanadas stuffed with our sautéed shrimp.

Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado

$8.00

Quesadilla de Mantarraya

$8.00

Quesadilla de Pulpo

$8.00

Tostada de Pulpo

$7.00

Tender octopus, cucumber, tomato, onions, in lime juice and special house sauce.

Tostada de Marlin

$7.00

Delicious smoked marlin with tuna sautéed with vegetables. Served in a tostada.

Tostada de Mantarraya

$7.00

Delicious stingray fish sautéed with mixed vegetables. Served in a tostada.

Fresh Charales

$8.00

Delicious smelt fish seasoned to a crunchy finish.

Crab Legs

$28.00

Cooked in butter, diabla, or garlic sauce,

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame beans cooked and seasoned.

Mejillones

$10.99

COMBINATIONS

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our Diabla sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones a la Mantequilla

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Zupepino

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sweet and citrus sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Empanizados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our special breaded mix. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Enchipotlados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our enchipotlado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Culichi

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our culichi sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Cucaracha

$18.00

Fresh shrimp lightly fried and sautéed with soy sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Roca

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked and breaded combined with our roca sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Costa Azul

$18.00

Fresh shrimp wrapped with bacon, cream cheese and jalapeño. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Camaron

$16.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Camaron y Pulpo

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with octopus, peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Res

$16.50

Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.00

Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Pulpo a la Diabla

$18.00

Fresh octopus cooked with our díabla sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.

Pulpo Zarandeado

$18.00+

Fresh octopus cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Huachinango Frito

$34.99+

Whole fried red snapper. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Huachinango Zarandeado

$34.99+

Whole red snapper grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$17.00

Whole fried tilapia. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.

Mojarra Zarandeado

$18.00

Whole tilapia grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.

Filete Empanizado

$15.00

Tilapia filet breaded. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Filete a la Plancha

$15.00

Tilapia filet cooked on a flat top. Sided with rice and bean or pasta.

Langostinos

$22.00

Fresh prawns cooked with diabla, butter, or garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.

Langosta a la Crema

$28.00

Lobster cooked in our creamy sauce with vegetables. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Enchiladas de Jaiba

$17.99

Crab enchiladas in our creamy sauce. Sided with rice and beans.

Enchilada de Marlin

$14.00

Smoked marlin enchiladas. Sided with rice and beans.

Enchilada de Mantaraya

$14.00

Róbalo frito

Whole fried Róbalo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Róbalo Zarandeado

Whole robalo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, beans and pasta.

Pargo Frito

$35.99+

Whole fried pargo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Pargo Zarandeado

$35.99+

Whole Pargo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Molcajete Volcan

$55.00

Cazon Zarandeado (Tiburon)

$13.99

Shark grilled at flat top with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

2 Fajitas de Camaron

$26.99

CALDOS/SOUPS

Caldo 7 Mares

Caldo 7 Mares

$22.99

Seven seas soup with shrimp, muscles, octopus, tilapia filet, and crab legs.

Caldo de Camarones

$17.00

Seven seas soup with our fresh shrimp shell on.

Caldo de Pescado

$16.00

Seven seas soup with tilapia filet.

Caldo de Pescado con Huachinango

$28.00+

Seven seas soup with red snapper.

Caldo de Langostinos

$18.00

Seven seas soup with prawns.

Caldo de Camarón y Pez

$18.00

Seven seas soup with tilapia and shrimp.

MARISCADAS & CHAROLAS

Mariscada Sirena

$200.00

Mariscada El Rey

$105.00

Family platter 4 to 6 people. Two whole fried tilapias. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.

Mariscada La Reina

$88.00

Family platter 2 to 3 people. One whole fried tilapia. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.

Charola de Mariscos con Cerveza

$80.00

Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters. Sided with 6 beers.

Charola de Mariscos sin Cerveza

$68.00

Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters.

Charola de Ceviche Mixto

$125.00

Charola de Ceviche de Camaron

$95.00

Charola de Ceviche de Pezcado

$75.00

CARNIVOROS

Bistek del Chef Rib-Eye

$32.00

A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.

Mar y Tierra (Bitek del Chef con Camerones)

$35.99

A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, topped with shrimp, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.

Bistek Rib-Eye con Langosta

$52.00

Enchiladas de Pollo

$12.99

Delicious chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.

Enchiladas de Pollo y Camaron

$14.99

Delicious chicken enchiladas topped with diabla shrimp. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Res

$16.50

Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Quesadill de Pollo

$8.00

Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Asada

$8.00

Delicious grilled beef with cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

QUESADILLAS Y BURRITOS

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.50

Delicious melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Camaron

$8.00

Delicious breaded shrimp with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pez

$8.00

Delicious breaded fish with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pollo

$8.00

Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Asada

$8.00

Delicious grilled beef with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado

$8.00

Delicious smoked marlin with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Mantarraya

$8.00

Delicious sautéed stingray with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pulpo

$8.00

Delicious tender octopus with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Burrito de Pollo

$9.00

Burrito de Asada

$9.00

Burrito de Birria

$9.00

TACOS

Taco de Pescado

$2.75

Delicious breaded fish in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Camaron

$3.00

Delicious breaded shrimp in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Pulpo

$5.00

Delicious flat grilled octopus in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Marlin

$5.00

Delicious smoked marlin in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Tacos de Asada

$3.00

Delicious tender grilled beef in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and Isla Del Mar taco sauce.

Taco Governador

$5.00

Delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos Marlin Ahumado

$14.99

Three delicious smoked marlin tacos in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos Gobernador

$14.99

Three delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce, in a crunchy corn tortilla, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos de Pulpo

$15.00

Three delicious flat top grilled octopus in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

KIDS MEALS

K- Chicken Tender & Fries

$8.00

K- Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Fríes

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Fish Quesadilla

$8.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

K-Pizza with Apple Slices

$8.00

K-Pizza with Fries

$8.00

K-Pizza

$4.00

Mac and Cheese with Fries

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Mac and Cheese con Manzana

$8.00

Side De Manzana

$3.00

Side De Manzana O Fruta

$2.50

K-Pizza con Naranja

$7.00

SIDES

Arroz Y Frijol

$5.00

Rice

$3.99

Beans

$3.99

French Fries

$4.50

Pasta

$3.00

Tortilla

$1.25

Tortilla de Harina

$0.99

Side De Queso Mozzarella

$2.00

Side de Aguacate

$3.00

Guacamole Pequeño

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Ensalada de Lechuga Grande

$5.50

Ensalada de Lechuga Pequeña

$3.00

Chile Toreado

$3.00

Limon

$1.00

Extra Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Pan

$0.99

Crema

$1.50

Pulpo

$6.00

Callo de Hacha

$6.00

Camarones para Torre

$1.50

Vaso de Salsa de Chips Pequeño

$5.00

Vaso de Salsa de Chips Grande

$8.00

Orden de Camarones Cocidos (9)

$11.00

Clamato O Mix De La Casa 6oz

$3.50

Clamato Solo

$2.50

Ranch

$0.50

Desserts and Bake Goods

Pastel De Cumpleaños ID

$6.50

Pastel de Tres Leches

$7.50

Chocoflan

$7.50

Mocha

$7.50

Homemade cheesecake

$7.50

Flan

$5.00

Fresa con Crema

$8.00

Pastel Entero Pequeño

$30.00

Pastel Entero Grande

$60.00+

Flan Entero

$50.00

Flan Entero Pequeño

$18.00

Churro Cheesecake Bites

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Wedding Cake

$7.50

Pumpkin Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake Entero Grande

$55.00

Flan De Elote

$6.50

Gelatina Grande

$5.99

Gelatina Pequena

$3.99

Pan de Elote, Fruta o Nuez Grande

$3.00

Pan de Elote, Fruta o Nuez Pequeno

$1.25

Tres Leches Vasito

$1.99

Mocha Vasito

$1.99

Gelatina Pequena

$1.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.50

Concha

$2.00

Kolache

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

SUSHI BAR

Hulk Sushi

$11.50

Sushi crab, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayoness.

Azteca Sushi

$10.50

Sushi crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, fried in tempura style, topped with syracha sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Cielo Mar y Tierra

$15.50

Beef, shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Fried in a panko style.

Isla Sushi

$11.99

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and sushi crab.

Salmon Ahumado

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, and avocado.

Isla Sashimi

$11.50

Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.

Baconator Sushi

$13.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapeño, fried in a panko style, topped with bacon.

Salmon Frito Tempura

$12.00

Salmon, sushi crab, and jalapeño, fried in tempura style.