Isla Del Mar Restaurante

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesa-Tacos
Ceviche de Camarones
Azteca Sushi

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

La Torre Imperial

La Torre Imperial

$19.99

Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.

El Molcajete

El Molcajete

$23.00

Delicious and fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, and red onions. Served cold with our unique mix of shrimp broth and special house sauce.

Molcajete Mar-Stone

Molcajete Mar-Stone

$29.50

Whole fried tilapia, on top of our delicious ceviche, sided with our breaded shrimp, and shrimp with octopus in our diabla sauce (spicy sauce)

SEAFOOD COCKTAIL

Coctel Campechano

$22.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, octopus, oysters, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Cam & Pulpo

$18.50

Fresh cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel De Cam Y Pulpo Grande

$25.00

A bigger version of our cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Camarón Grande

$19.00

A bigger version of our fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Pulpo-Octopus

$18.00

Fresh octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Pata de Mula

$15.00

Fresh blood clams, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

Coctel de Ostiones

$18.00

Fresh oysters mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.

AGUACHILES

Aguachile Mixto

Aguachile Mixto

$22.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Camaron y Pulpo

$20.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Camarones

$16.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Callo de Hacho

$22.00

Fresh cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado. Served cold with lime juice and special house sauce.

Aguachile de Camaron y Callo de Hacha

$20.00

Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Tostada de Aguachile

$6.00

Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Tostada de Aguachile Mixto

$8.00

Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.

Aguachile de Mango

$18.00

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$17.00

Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$13.00

Fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Camarón y Pez

$18.00

Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo

$20.00

Fresh shrimp (marinated in lime juice), with octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$23.00

Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$7.50

Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$5.50

Small serving of our fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Ceviche Mixto

$8.50

Small serving of our fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada De Camaron Y Pulpo

$7.00

Small serving fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

Tostada de Pulpo

$5.00

Small serving of our fresh octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.

BOTANAS ESPECIALES

El Torito

$45.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) two beers (12 oz) with the michelada Mix. Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile shrimp (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, and octopus, topped with Tajín ands a hint of salt. (Item is also Sold without alcohol)

El Trio

$35.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) 3 bottles of beer (12 oz) topped with cooked shrimp, Mexican Jerky with dried shrimp, and Sautéed muscles.

La Vanidosa

$35.00

Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. Served cold. Side of buttered shrimp shell on.

La Escandalosa

$52.00

Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, aguachile (marinated in lime juice), octopus, avocados, and topped with a breaded shrimp.

Un Todo o Nada

$57.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) Side of shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated with lime juice), breaded shrimp and avocado. 3 oyster shots (tequila with house mix and an oyster).(ITEM ALSO SOLD WITHOUT ALCOHOL)

Torre Isla

$50.00

Torre Zarandeada

$28.00Out of stock

Vuelve a La Vida

$30.00Out of stock

BOTANAS

Super Nachos de Camarones

$15.00

Nachos topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Super Fritas de Camarones

Super Fritas de Camarones

$15.00

Fries topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.

Botana

Botana

$20.00

Fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.

Super Botana

$30.00

Larger serving of fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.

Botana De Callo de Hacha

$22.00

Fresh Callo de Hacha, cucumber, red onions, in lime juice.

Guacamole

$10.00

Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.

Guacamole Chico

$5.00

Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.

Empanadas de Camaron

Empanadas de Camaron

$9.99

Empanadas stuffed with our sautéed shrimp.

Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado

$7.00

Quesadilla de Mantarraya

$7.00

Quesadilla de Pulpo

$7.00

Tostada de Pulpo

$7.00

Tender octopus, cucumber, tomato, onions, in lime juice and special house sauce.

Tostada de Marlin

$7.00

Delicious smoked marlin with tuna sautéed with vegetables. Served in a tostada.

Tostada de Mantarraya

$7.00

Delicious stingray fish sautéed with mixed vegetables. Served in a tostada.

Fresh Charales

$15.00

Delicious smelt fish seasoned to a crunchy finish.

Crab Legs

$28.00

Cooked in butter, diabla, or garlic sauce,

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame beans cooked and seasoned.

Mejillones

$10.99

COMBINATIONS

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our Diabla sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones a la Mantequilla

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Zupepino

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sweet and citrus sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Empanizados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our special breaded mix. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Zarandeados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Enchipotlados

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our enchipotlado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Culichi

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with our culichi sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Cucaracha

$18.00

Fresh shrimp lightly fried and sautéed with soy sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Roca

$16.00

Fresh shrimp cooked and breaded combined with our roca sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Camarones Costa Azul

$18.00

Fresh shrimp wrapped with bacon, cream cheese and jalapeño. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Camaron

$16.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Camaron y Pulpo

$18.00

Fresh shrimp cooked with octopus, peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Res

$16.00

Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.00

Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Pulpo a la Diabla

$18.00

Fresh octopus cooked with our díabla sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.

Pulpo Zarandeado

$18.00+

Fresh octopus cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Huachinango Frito

$34.99+

Whole fried red snapper. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Huachinango Zarandeado

$34.99+

Whole red snapper grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$17.00

Whole fried tilapia. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.

Mojarra Zarandeado

$16.50

Whole tilapia grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.

Filete Empanizado

$15.00

Tilapia filet breaded. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Filete a la Plancha

$15.00

Tilapia filet cooked on a flat top. Sided with rice and bean or pasta.

Langostinos

$22.00

Fresh prawns cooked with diabla, butter, or garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.

Langosta a la Crema

$28.00

Lobster cooked in our creamy sauce with vegetables. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Enchiladas de Jaiba

$13.99

Crab enchiladas in our creamy sauce. Sided with rice and beans.

Enchilada de Marlin

$13.99

Smoked marlin enchiladas. Sided with rice and beans.

Enchilada de Mantaraya

$13.99

Crab Boil 1 Persona

$28.00Out of stock

Crab Boil 2 Personas

$40.00Out of stock

Tortitas de Camaron

$12.99Out of stock

Róbalo frito

Whole fried Róbalo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Róbalo Zarandeado

Whole robalo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, beans and pasta.

Corvina

$18.99Out of stock

Pargo Frito

$35.99+

Whole fried pargo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Pargo Zarandeado

$35.99+

Whole Pargo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

Molcajete Volcan

$32.00

Cazon Zarandeado (Tiburon)

$13.99Out of stock

Shark grilled at flat top with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

2 Fajitas de Camaron

$26.99

CALDOS/SOUPS

Caldo 7 Mares

Caldo 7 Mares

$21.00

Seven seas soup with shrimp, muscles, octopus, tilapia filet, and crab legs.

Caldo de Camarones

$17.00

Seven seas soup with our fresh shrimp shell on.

Caldo de Pescado

$16.00

Seven seas soup with tilapia filet.

Caldo de Pescado con Huachinango

$28.00+

Seven seas soup with red snapper.

Caldo de Langostinos

$18.00

Seven seas soup with prawns.

Calientito

$12.00

Caldo de Camarón y Pez

$18.00

Seven seas soup with tilapia and shrimp.

MARISCADAS & CHAROLAS

Mariscada El Rey

$105.00

Family platter 4 to 6 people. Two whole fried tilapias. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.

Mariscada La Reina

$88.00

Family platter 2 to 3 people. One whole fried tilapia. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.

Charola de Mariscos con Cerveza

$80.00

Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters. Sided with 6 beers.

Charola de Mariscos sin Cerveza

$68.00

Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters.

Charola de Ceviche Mixto

$125.00

Charola de Ceviche de Camaron

$95.00

Charola de Ceviche de Pezcado

$75.00

CARNIVOROS

Mar y Tierra (Bitek del Chef con Camerones)

$34.99

A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, topped with shrimp, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.

Bistek del Chef Rib-Eye

$28.99

A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.

Bistek Del Chef New York Strip

$25.00Out of stock

Enchiladas de Pollo

$12.99

Delicious chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.

Enchiladas de Pollo y Camaron

$14.99

Delicious chicken enchiladas topped with diabla shrimp. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Fajitas de Res

$16.00

Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.

Quesadill de Pollo

$7.00

Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Asada

$6.00

Delicious grilled beef with cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Bistek Rib-Eye con Langosta

$52.00

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla de Queso

$5.50

Delicious melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Camaron

$7.00

Delicious breaded shrimp with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pez

$7.00

Delicious breaded fish with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pollo

$7.00

Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Asada

$7.00

Delicious grilled beef with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado

$7.00

Delicious smoked marlin with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Mantarraya

$7.00

Delicious sautéed stingray with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

Quesadilla de Pulpo

$7.00

Delicious tender octopus with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.

TACOS

Taco de Pescado

$2.25

Delicious breaded fish in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Camaron

$2.75

Delicious breaded shrimp in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Pulpo

$5.00

Delicious flat grilled octopus in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo and taco sauce.

Taco de Marlin

$5.00

Delicious smoked marlin in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Tacos de Asada

$2.60

Delicious tender grilled beef in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and Isla Del Mar taco sauce.

Taco Governador

$5.00

Delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos Marlin Ahumado

$14.99

Three delicious smoked marlin tacos in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos Gobernador

$14.99

Three delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce, in a crunchy corn tortilla, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

Orden de Tacos de Pulpo

$15.00

Three delicious flat top grilled octopus in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.

Burrito De Asada

$8.00

KIDS MEALS

K- Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.00

K- Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Fríes

$4.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Fish Quesadilla

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.00

Steak Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

K-Pizza with Apple Slices

$7.00

K-Pizza with Fries

$7.00

K-Pizza

$4.00

Mac and Cheese with Fries

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Mac and Cheese con Manzana

$7.00

Side De Manzana

$3.00

Side De Manzana O Fruta

$2.50

K-Pizza con Naranja

$7.00

SIDES

Arroz Y Frijol

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.99

Pasta

$3.00

Tortilla

$1.25

Tortilla de Harina

$0.99

Side De Queso

$2.00

Side de Aguacate

$3.00

Guacamole Pequeño

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Ensalada de Lechuga Grande

$5.50

Ensalada de Lechuga Pequeña

$3.00

Chile Toreado

$3.00

Limon

$1.00

Extra Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Pan

$0.99

Crema

$1.50

Pulpo

$6.00

Callo de Hacha

$6.00

Camarones para Torre

$1.50

Vaso de Salsa de Chips Pequeño

$5.00

Vaso de Salsa de Chips Grande

$8.00

Orden de Camarones Cocidos (9)

$11.00

Chips y Salsa para LLevar

$6.00

Clamato O Mix De La Casa 6oz

$3.50

Clamato Solo

$2.50

Cheese Dip de Chorizo

$10.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Pastel De Cumpleaños ID

$6.50

Pastel de Tres Leches

$7.50

Chocoflan

$7.50

Mocha

$7.50

Homemade cheesecake

$7.50

Flan

$5.00

Fresa con Crema

$6.50

Pastel Entero Pequeño

$30.00

Pastel Entero Grande

$60.00+

Flan Entero

$45.00

Flan Entero Pequeño

$18.00

Mangonada de la Casa

$6.00Out of stock

Gelatinas

$2.50

Churro Cheesecake Bites

$6.00

Fruit Cups

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Wedding Cake

$7.50

Pan de Fruta

$5.00

Pumpkin Cake

$5.00

cheese cake entero grande

$55.00

SUSHI BAR

Hulk Sushi

$11.50

Sushi crab, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayoness.

Azteca Sushi

$10.50

Sushi crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, fried in tempura style, topped with syracha sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Cielo Mar y Tierra

$14.50

Beef, shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Fried in a panko style.

Isla Sushi

$11.99

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and sushi crab.

Salmon Ahumado

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, and avocado.

Isla Sashimi

$11.50

Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.

Baconator Sushi

$13.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapeño, fried in a panko style, topped with bacon.

Salmon Frito Tempura

$12.00

Salmon, sushi crab, and jalapeño, fried in tempura style.

Monkey Brain

$12.00

Half avocado, completed with sushi crab, tuna, and shrimp. Fried in a tempura style. Topped with sriracha, eel, and spicy mayo.

Mexican Roll

$13.99

Tuna, hamachi, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, hamachi, cilantro sauce, serrano pepper slice, sriracha sauce and togarashi.

Hawaiian Roll

$11.99

Pineapple, cream cheese, topped with fried unagi (eel), mango and unagi sauce.

El Caribe

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with fried unagi (eel), mango and unagi sauce.

Jalisco Roll

$14.50

Salmon, tuna, hamachi, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, rice, citrus cilantro sauce and sriracha.

Smoked Jalapeño Roll

$10.50

Sushi crab, avocado, jalapeño, smoked salmon, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.

Nebraska Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Temp. Roll

$12.50

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$13.50

Spicy Mango Roll

$13.50

Omaha Roll

$13.50

Lincoln Roll

$12.99

Sweet Wasabi Roll

$12.99

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Red Dragon Roll

$12.99

Arcoiris

$12.99

Revolution

$13.50

Thanksgiving

$12.99

Tres Quesos

$14.50

Primavera

$12.99

Fuego

$12.99

Langosta Roll

$14.50

Bravo

$12.99

Sushi Bomb

$8.99

Coco Mango Roll

$11.99

Mil Amores Roll

$12.99

Julieta Roll

$11.99

Romeo Roll

$11.99

Cheetos Crunchy Roll

$8.00

Sushi-Chile

$18.00

Dynamite Roll

$13.99Out of stock

Live Uni

$40.00

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$6.50

Crispy Jalapeño Roll

$8.50

Crispy Mango Roll

$8.50

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Fried Veggie Roll

$9.99

Primera Isla Roll

$6.50

Segunda Isla Roll

$6.50

Tercera Isla Roll

$6.50

Cuarta Isla Roll

$6.50

Quinta Isla Roll

$6.50

Torre Poke

$13.99

Tuna Poke

$11.99

Salmon Poke

$11.99

Ceviche Mix Sushi

$13.99

Ceviche Salmon Sushi

$13.99

Ceviche Tuna Sushi

$13.99

Ceviche Yellow Tail Sushi

$13.99

Ceviche Camaron y Salmón Habanero y Mango Sushi

$10.99

Crab Salad Con Salmon

$13.00

Crab Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Tuna (nigiri)

$6.50

Salmon (nigiri)

$6.50

Hamachi (nigiri)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon (nigiri)

$6.50

Unagi (nigiri)

$6.50

Masago (nigiri)

$6.50

Wasabi Tobiko (nigiri)

$6.50

Black Tobiko (nigiri)

$6.50

Red Tobiko (nigiri)

$6.50

Uni (nigiri) (Erizo de Mar)

$20.00

Tuna (sashimi)

$9.99

Salmon (sashimi)

$9.99

Hamachi (sashimi)

$9.99

Smoked Salmon (sashimi)

$9.99

Unagi (sashimi)

$9.99

Masago (sashimi)

$9.99

Wasabi Tobiko (sashimi)

$9.99

Black Tobiko (sashimi)

$9.99

Red Tobiko (sashimi)

$9.99

Tiradito de Atun

$10.99

Uni (Erizo de Mar) (sashimi)

$20.00

Bento Box 1

$13.99

Bento Box 2

$12.99

Bento Box Kids

$10.99

Bento Box Vegetariana

$12.99

SEASONAL SPECIALS

Cazon Zarandeado (Tiburon)

$13.99Out of stock

Shark grilled at flat top with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.

La Lanchita

$25.00Out of stock

BIRRIA TRUCK

Quesadilla de Birria

$8.00

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) with cheese in a flour tortilla option of onions and cilantro.

Pizza-Birria

$18.00

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) with cheese in a 2 deck round flour tortillas with options of onions and cilantro, topped with sour cream. Sided with some birria consomé.

Tacos de Birria c/.

$3.00

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.

Quesa-Tacos

$3.50

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.

Burrito De Birria

$6.00

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), with rice, beans cilantro and onions . All these inside a flour tortilla.

Burrito Ahogado

$7.50

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), with rice, beans cilantro and onions . All these inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted cheese and delicious birria consome.

Vaso de Birria 32oz Arros, Frijoles y Tortillas

$12.50

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) served as chunks submerged in its own consome. Sided with rice and beans.

Vaso de Consome

$3.00

Delicious birria consomé to dip our delicious tacos.

Birria-Fries

$10.99

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served on top of hot French fries with melted cheese, cilantro, onions, and avocado.

Ramen-Birria

$8.99

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served with ramen noodles in consome. broth, topped with cilantro and onions.

Birria Nachos

$12.00

Torta Birria

$8.00

Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served in a lightly toasted bread with beans, melted cheese, cilantro and onions.

Ensalada de pollo frito

$6.00

Torta Ahogada

$10.00

Torta de azada

$11.99

VEGETARIANO

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Fried Veggie Roll

$9.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$14.00

Delicious bell peppers, onions, and asparagus in a fajita style.

Bento Box Vegetariana

$12.99

Enchiladas de Queso

$10.99

Nachos Veganos

$12.99

Quesadilla Vegana de Queso

$6.00

Quesadilla Vegana Chorizo

$7.00

Tacos Veganos de Chorizo

$2.50

EXTRAS

Extra Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Extra Salsa de Chips

$2.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Extra Tostadas

$1.50

Extra Galletas

$0.50

Extra Limon

$1.00

Salsa de Tacos

$0.50

Salsa de la casa

$0.75

Salsa a la Diabla

$1.50

Salsa de Angila

$0.50

Salsa Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Salsa Sriracha

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Salsa Del Chef

$1.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Aqua de Botella

$2.50

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica Tea

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Pepino

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Maracuya

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Mango

$4.00

Guayaba

$5.00

Jugó de Naranja

$4.00

Fresa

$4.00

Mamey

$5.00Out of stock

Sandia

$4.00

Horchata de Fresa

$5.00Out of stock

Horchata de Coco

$5.00Out of stock

BlueBerry

$5.00

Pitaya

$5.00

Papaya

$4.00

Cebada

$4.00

SODAS

Coca Cola Maxicana

$3.50

Coca De Dieta

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Naranja

$3.50

Coca de Dieta de Lata

$2.50

Sidral

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Fanta Piña

$3.50

Coca Cola Medio Litro

$4.00Out of stock

Agua Mineral

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

BEBIDAS

Cafe

$2.50

Tea Caliente

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Jumex

$2.00

RedBull

$4.50

AGUA CON FRUTA

Piña

$5.00

Pepino

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

MEXICAN BEER

Bucket of Beer

$28.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Tecate Red

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate Light Blue

$5.00

Cahuama Modelo

$10.00

Cahuama Corona

$10.00

AMERICAN BEER and DRINKS

Bucket of Beer

$28.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Ultra

$4.50

O’douls

$4.50

Zip Line

$4.50

Make Waves

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Más

$4.50

COCKTAILS

Michelada

$8.50

Super Michelada

$12.00

Michelada Zarandeada

$15.00

MicheBotana con Ceviche

$11.00

Michelada Cachetona

$18.00

Michelada Azul

$18.00

Toxica

$18.00

Michelada con Charales

$15.00

Chelada con agua mineral

$7.00

Mega Michelada

$30.00

Paloma

$11.00

Cantarito

$7.00

Super Cantarito

$21.00Out of stock

Mega Cantarito

$40.00

Cantarito 4 litros

$65.00

Margaritas

$8.00

Margarita Mediana

$19.00Out of stock

Margarita Grande

$29.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Pina Colada no Alcohol

$5.50

Ron con Cola

$11.00

Whiskey con Cola

$11.00

Diablito

$11.00

El Buzo

$25.00

Mexicana Margarita

$11.00

Americana Margarita

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Perro Salado

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mega-Mimosa

$68.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Blue Cancun Jumbo

$20.00

Blue Cancun

$11.00

Sex On the Beach

$11.00

Sangria

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$13.50

Long Island

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Miche-Fruta

$12.00

Mojito de Dragon Fruit

$11.00

Mojito Kiwi

$11.00

Daiquiris

$11.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Pecera Isla 1 persona

$8.00

Pecera Isla 2 peraonas

$16.00

Pecera Isla Mega

$40.00

Rusa

$4.50

Margarita Tricolor

$21.00

Piña Tricolor

$5.00

Piña Colada en Piña (Copy)

$12.00

Tejuino

$8.50

Torre de Margarita

$70.00

Margalicuas

$28.00

Margalicua con (Licuadora)

$38.00

Cuberrita

$19.00

LIQUOR

Well Tequila

$8.00

Avion

$11.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron

$11.00

Espolon

$11.00

Don Ramon

$11.00

Herradura

$11.00

Cazadores

$11.00Out of stock

Corralejo

$11.00

Casa Amigos

$11.00

Casa Dragones

$11.00

Mi Campo

$11.00

Casa Amigos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Buchanans

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Black Jack Daniels

$11.00

Buchanas 18

$16.00

Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Khalua

$11.00

Bombay Safary

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Riunite

$9.00

Josh Cabernet Lauvignon

$9.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$9.00

Plum Wine

$8.00

Moscato

$9.00

Roscato

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

DRAFT BEER

Draft Ultra

$8.50

Draft Pacifico

$8.50

Draft Modelo Especial

$8.50

Draft Modelo Negra

$8.50

Draft Dos X

$8.50

Draft Budlight

$8.50

TORRE DE CERVEZA

$30.00

Draft Coors

$8.50

TORRE DE MICHELADA

$30.00

DRAFT BEER GRANDE

Pacifico Draft Grande

$13.00

Corona Premium Draft Grande

$13.00

Dos X Draft Grande

$13.00

Modelo Especial Draft Grande

$13.00

Modelo Negra Draft Grande

$13.00

Budlight Draft Grande

$12.00

Ultra Draft Grande

$12.00

Mega-Corona

$50.00

PREMIUM SHOTS TEQUILA

Don Julio Añejo 1942

$19.00

Clase Azul Plata

$19.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$19.00

Roca Patron

$19.00

Centenario

$19.00

Don Julio 70”

$19.00

1800 Cristaline

$19.00

1800 Añejo

$19.00

SAKE

Tyku Shot Black

$9.00

Tyku Shot Silver

$9.00

Gekkeikan

$8.00

Sake Boomb

$13.50

Botella Caliente Gekkeikan

$13.00

Botella Caliente Tyku

$14.00

EVENTO

Cerveza Internacional

$5.00

Cerveza Domestica

$4.00

Shot de la Casa

$7.00

Shots

$11.00

Shots Premium

$19.00

Bebidas Mix

$11.00

Cantarito Grande

$25.00

Cantarito

$8.00

Agua

$4.00

Cubeta Domestica

$27.00

Cubeta International

$30.00

Shot 1c

$0.01

MIX DE MICHELADAS

Toximiche 32oz

$20.00

Toximiche 16oz

$10.00

Gummies/Gomitas Toximiche

$10.00

Chamoy Toximiche

$10.00

Pelonchas Mix 64oz

$25.00

Pelonchas Mix 32oz

$15.00

Pelonchas Mix Mini 8oz

$5.00

Betos Mix 32oz

$17.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5101 South 36th St., Omaha, NE 68107

Directions

Gallery
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

