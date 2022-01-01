Isla Del Mar Restaurante

El Torito

$45.00

(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) two beers (12 oz) with the michelada Mix. Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile shrimp (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, and octopus, topped with Tajín ands a hint of salt. (Item is also Sold without alcohol)