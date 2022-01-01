- Home
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
734 Reviews
$$
5101 South 36th St.
Omaha, NE 68107
Popular Items
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
La Torre Imperial
Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.
El Molcajete
Delicious and fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, and red onions. Served cold with our unique mix of shrimp broth and special house sauce.
Molcajete Mar-Stone
Whole fried tilapia, on top of our delicious ceviche, sided with our breaded shrimp, and shrimp with octopus in our diabla sauce (spicy sauce)
SEAFOOD COCKTAIL
Coctel Campechano
Fresh cooked shrimp, octopus, oysters, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Cam & Pulpo
Fresh cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel De Cam Y Pulpo Grande
A bigger version of our cooked shrimp, with octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Camaron
Fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Camarón Grande
A bigger version of our fresh cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Pulpo-Octopus
Fresh octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Pata de Mula
Fresh blood clams, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
Coctel de Ostiones
Fresh oysters mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and avocado. Served cold in our house cocktail broth.
AGUACHILES
Aguachile Mixto
Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Aguachile de Camaron y Pulpo
Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), octopus, mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Aguachile de Camarones
Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Aguachile de Callo de Hacho
Fresh cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado. Served cold with lime juice and special house sauce.
Aguachile de Camaron y Callo de Hacha
Fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Tostada de Aguachile
Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Tostada de Aguachile Mixto
Small serving of our fresh aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and avocado.
Aguachile de Mango
CEVICHES
Ceviche de Camarones
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado
Fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche de Camarón y Pez
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche de Camarón y Pulpo
Fresh shrimp (marinated in lime juice), with octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Ceviche Mixto
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado
Small serving of our fresh tilapia marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Ceviche Mixto
Small serving of our fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada De Camaron Y Pulpo
Small serving fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Pulpo
Small serving of our fresh octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
BOTANAS ESPECIALES
El Torito
(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) two beers (12 oz) with the michelada Mix. Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile shrimp (shrimp marinated in lime juice), cooked shrimp, and octopus, topped with Tajín ands a hint of salt. (Item is also Sold without alcohol)
El Trio
(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) 3 bottles of beer (12 oz) topped with cooked shrimp, Mexican Jerky with dried shrimp, and Sautéed muscles.
La Vanidosa
Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. Served cold. Side of buttered shrimp shell on.
La Escandalosa
Fresh fish ceviche with cooked shrimp, aguachile (marinated in lime juice), octopus, avocados, and topped with a breaded shrimp.
Un Todo o Nada
(THIS ITEM WILL NOT BE SOLD WITH ALCOHOL FOR UBEREATS) Side of shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, octopus, cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated with lime juice), breaded shrimp and avocado. 3 oyster shots (tequila with house mix and an oyster).(ITEM ALSO SOLD WITHOUT ALCOHOL)
Torre Isla
Torre Zarandeada
Vuelve a La Vida
BOTANAS
Super Nachos de Camarones
Nachos topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.
Super Fritas de Camarones
Fries topped with beans, our special sauté shrimp, melted cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and avocado.
Botana
Fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.
Super Botana
Larger serving of fresh cooked shrimp, aguachiles (shrimp marinated with lime juice), octopus, cayo de hacho (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions.
Botana De Callo de Hacha
Fresh Callo de Hacha, cucumber, red onions, in lime juice.
Guacamole
Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.
Guacamole Chico
Delicious avocados with pico de Gallo perfectly seasoned.
Empanadas de Camaron
Empanadas stuffed with our sautéed shrimp.
Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado
Quesadilla de Mantarraya
Quesadilla de Pulpo
Tostada de Pulpo
Tender octopus, cucumber, tomato, onions, in lime juice and special house sauce.
Tostada de Marlin
Delicious smoked marlin with tuna sautéed with vegetables. Served in a tostada.
Tostada de Mantarraya
Delicious stingray fish sautéed with mixed vegetables. Served in a tostada.
Fresh Charales
Delicious smelt fish seasoned to a crunchy finish.
Crab Legs
Cooked in butter, diabla, or garlic sauce,
Edamame
Edamame beans cooked and seasoned.
Mejillones
COMBINATIONS
Camarones a la Diabla
Fresh shrimp cooked with our Diabla sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Fresh shrimp cooked with our garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones a la Mantequilla
Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Zupepino
Fresh shrimp cooked with our butter sweet and citrus sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Empanizados
Fresh shrimp cooked with our special breaded mix. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Zarandeados
Fresh shrimp cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Enchipotlados
Fresh shrimp cooked with our enchipotlado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Culichi
Fresh shrimp cooked with our culichi sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Cucaracha
Fresh shrimp lightly fried and sautéed with soy sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Roca
Fresh shrimp cooked and breaded combined with our roca sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Camarones Costa Azul
Fresh shrimp wrapped with bacon, cream cheese and jalapeño. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Camaron
Fresh shrimp cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Camaron y Pulpo
Fresh shrimp cooked with octopus, peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Pollo
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Res
Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas Mixtas
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Pulpo a la Diabla
Fresh octopus cooked with our díabla sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.
Pulpo Zarandeado
Fresh octopus cooked with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Huachinango Frito
Whole fried red snapper. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Huachinango Zarandeado
Whole red snapper grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce.
Mojarra Frita
Whole fried tilapia. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.
Mojarra Zarandeado
Whole tilapia grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans, or pasta.
Filete Empanizado
Tilapia filet breaded. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Filete a la Plancha
Tilapia filet cooked on a flat top. Sided with rice and bean or pasta.
Langostinos
Fresh prawns cooked with diabla, butter, or garlic sauce. Sided with rice, and beans or pasta.
Langosta a la Crema
Lobster cooked in our creamy sauce with vegetables. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Enchiladas de Jaiba
Crab enchiladas in our creamy sauce. Sided with rice and beans.
Enchilada de Marlin
Smoked marlin enchiladas. Sided with rice and beans.
Enchilada de Mantaraya
Crab Boil 1 Persona
Crab Boil 2 Personas
Tortitas de Camaron
Róbalo frito
Whole fried Róbalo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Róbalo Zarandeado
Whole robalo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice, beans and pasta.
Corvina
Pargo Frito
Whole fried pargo fish. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Pargo Zarandeado
Whole Pargo grilled to tenderness with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
Molcajete Volcan
Cazon Zarandeado (Tiburon)
Shark grilled at flat top with our zarandeado sauce. Sided with rice and beans or pasta.
2 Fajitas de Camaron
CALDOS/SOUPS
Caldo 7 Mares
Seven seas soup with shrimp, muscles, octopus, tilapia filet, and crab legs.
Caldo de Camarones
Seven seas soup with our fresh shrimp shell on.
Caldo de Pescado
Seven seas soup with tilapia filet.
Caldo de Pescado con Huachinango
Seven seas soup with red snapper.
Caldo de Langostinos
Seven seas soup with prawns.
Calientito
Caldo de Camarón y Pez
Seven seas soup with tilapia and shrimp.
MARISCADAS & CHAROLAS
Mariscada El Rey
Family platter 4 to 6 people. Two whole fried tilapias. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.
Mariscada La Reina
Family platter 2 to 3 people. One whole fried tilapia. Sided with fresh cooked shrimp in diabla, garlic, zupepino sauce and breaded shrimp. A side of fish ceviche, rice, and beans.
Charola de Mariscos con Cerveza
Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters. Sided with 6 beers.
Charola de Mariscos sin Cerveza
Platter Wit ceviche mixto, aguachile mixto, and 12 oysters.
Charola de Ceviche Mixto
Charola de Ceviche de Camaron
Charola de Ceviche de Pezcado
CARNIVOROS
Mar y Tierra (Bitek del Chef con Camerones)
A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, topped with shrimp, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.
Bistek del Chef Rib-Eye
A delicious grilled Rib-Eye stake, side of rice and pasta, guacamole, pico de gallo, a tender onion, and jalapeño.
Bistek Del Chef New York Strip
Enchiladas de Pollo
Delicious chicken enchiladas. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.
Enchiladas de Pollo y Camaron
Delicious chicken enchiladas topped with diabla shrimp. Served with rice and beans, fresh lettuce, Mexican queso fresco, and sour cream.
Fajitas de Pollo
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Res
Fresh beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Quesadill de Pollo
Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Asada
Delicious grilled beef with cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Bistek Rib-Eye con Langosta
QUESADILLAS
Quesadilla de Queso
Delicious melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Camaron
Delicious breaded shrimp with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Pez
Delicious breaded fish with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Pollo
Delicious chicken with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Asada
Delicious grilled beef with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Marlin Ahumado
Delicious smoked marlin with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Mantarraya
Delicious sautéed stingray with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Pulpo
Delicious tender octopus with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
TACOS
Taco de Pescado
Delicious breaded fish in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.
Taco de Camaron
Delicious breaded shrimp in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.
Taco de Pulpo
Delicious flat grilled octopus in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo and taco sauce.
Taco de Marlin
Delicious smoked marlin in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.
Tacos de Asada
Delicious tender grilled beef in a hand-made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and Isla Del Mar taco sauce.
Taco Governador
Delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce in a flat top grilled corn tortilla, topped with melted cheese and served with pico de Gallo and taco sauce.
Orden de Tacos Marlin Ahumado
Three delicious smoked marlin tacos in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.
Orden de Tacos Gobernador
Three delicious sautéed shrimp in a mild Governador sauce, in a crunchy corn tortilla, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.
Orden de Tacos de Pulpo
Three delicious flat top grilled octopus in a crunchy corn tortilla with melted cheese, served with rice and a fresh green salad with a taco sauce.
Burrito De Asada
KIDS MEALS
K- Chicken Tender & Fries
K- Chicken Tenders
Fríes
Cheese Quesadilla
Fish Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
K-Pizza with Apple Slices
K-Pizza with Fries
K-Pizza
Mac and Cheese with Fries
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese con Manzana
Side De Manzana
Side De Manzana O Fruta
K-Pizza con Naranja
SIDES
Arroz Y Frijol
Rice
Beans
French Fries
Pasta
Tortilla
Tortilla de Harina
Side De Queso
Side de Aguacate
Guacamole Pequeño
Pico de Gallo
Ensalada de Lechuga Grande
Ensalada de Lechuga Pequeña
Chile Toreado
Limon
Extra Chips y Salsa
Pan
Crema
Pulpo
Callo de Hacha
Camarones para Torre
Vaso de Salsa de Chips Pequeño
Vaso de Salsa de Chips Grande
Orden de Camarones Cocidos (9)
Chips y Salsa para LLevar
Clamato O Mix De La Casa 6oz
Clamato Solo
Cheese Dip de Chorizo
DESSERTS
Pastel De Cumpleaños ID
Pastel de Tres Leches
Chocoflan
Mocha
Homemade cheesecake
Flan
Fresa con Crema
Pastel Entero Pequeño
Pastel Entero Grande
Flan Entero
Flan Entero Pequeño
Mangonada de la Casa
Gelatinas
Churro Cheesecake Bites
Fruit Cups
Carrot Cake
Wedding Cake
Pan de Fruta
Pumpkin Cake
cheese cake entero grande
SUSHI BAR
Hulk Sushi
Sushi crab, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayoness.
Azteca Sushi
Sushi crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, fried in tempura style, topped with syracha sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Cielo Mar y Tierra
Beef, shrimp, chicken, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Fried in a panko style.
Isla Sushi
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and sushi crab.
Salmon Ahumado
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, and avocado.
Isla Sashimi
Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.
Baconator Sushi
Shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, jalapeño, fried in a panko style, topped with bacon.
Salmon Frito Tempura
Salmon, sushi crab, and jalapeño, fried in tempura style.
Monkey Brain
Half avocado, completed with sushi crab, tuna, and shrimp. Fried in a tempura style. Topped with sriracha, eel, and spicy mayo.
Mexican Roll
Tuna, hamachi, avocado, jalapeño, cream cheese, hamachi, cilantro sauce, serrano pepper slice, sriracha sauce and togarashi.
Hawaiian Roll
Pineapple, cream cheese, topped with fried unagi (eel), mango and unagi sauce.
El Caribe
Shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy crab, topped with fried unagi (eel), mango and unagi sauce.
Jalisco Roll
Salmon, tuna, hamachi, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, rice, citrus cilantro sauce and sriracha.
Smoked Jalapeño Roll
Sushi crab, avocado, jalapeño, smoked salmon, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce.
Nebraska Roll
Shrimp Temp. Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy Mango Roll
Omaha Roll
Lincoln Roll
Sweet Wasabi Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Red Dragon Roll
Arcoiris
Revolution
Thanksgiving
Tres Quesos
Primavera
Fuego
Langosta Roll
Bravo
Sushi Bomb
Coco Mango Roll
Mil Amores Roll
Julieta Roll
Romeo Roll
Cheetos Crunchy Roll
Sushi-Chile
Dynamite Roll
Live Uni
Spicy California Roll
California Roll
Crispy Jalapeño Roll
Crispy Mango Roll
Veggie Roll
Fried Veggie Roll
Primera Isla Roll
Segunda Isla Roll
Tercera Isla Roll
Cuarta Isla Roll
Quinta Isla Roll
Torre Poke
Tuna Poke
Salmon Poke
Ceviche Mix Sushi
Ceviche Salmon Sushi
Ceviche Tuna Sushi
Ceviche Yellow Tail Sushi
Ceviche Camaron y Salmón Habanero y Mango Sushi
Crab Salad Con Salmon
Crab Salad
Seaweed Salad
Tuna (nigiri)
Salmon (nigiri)
Hamachi (nigiri)
Smoked Salmon (nigiri)
Unagi (nigiri)
Masago (nigiri)
Wasabi Tobiko (nigiri)
Black Tobiko (nigiri)
Red Tobiko (nigiri)
Uni (nigiri) (Erizo de Mar)
Tuna (sashimi)
Salmon (sashimi)
Hamachi (sashimi)
Smoked Salmon (sashimi)
Unagi (sashimi)
Masago (sashimi)
Wasabi Tobiko (sashimi)
Black Tobiko (sashimi)
Red Tobiko (sashimi)
Tiradito de Atun
Uni (Erizo de Mar) (sashimi)
Bento Box 1
Bento Box 2
Bento Box Kids
Bento Box Vegetariana
SEASONAL SPECIALS
BIRRIA TRUCK
Quesadilla de Birria
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) with cheese in a flour tortilla option of onions and cilantro.
Pizza-Birria
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) with cheese in a 2 deck round flour tortillas with options of onions and cilantro, topped with sour cream. Sided with some birria consomé.
Tacos de Birria c/.
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
Quesa-Tacos
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
Burrito De Birria
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), with rice, beans cilantro and onions . All these inside a flour tortilla.
Burrito Ahogado
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), with rice, beans cilantro and onions . All these inside a flour tortilla. Topped with melted cheese and delicious birria consome.
Vaso de Birria 32oz Arros, Frijoles y Tortillas
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) served as chunks submerged in its own consome. Sided with rice and beans.
Vaso de Consome
Delicious birria consomé to dip our delicious tacos.
Birria-Fries
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served on top of hot French fries with melted cheese, cilantro, onions, and avocado.
Ramen-Birria
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served with ramen noodles in consome. broth, topped with cilantro and onions.
Birria Nachos
Torta Birria
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served in a lightly toasted bread with beans, melted cheese, cilantro and onions.
Ensalada de pollo frito
Torta Ahogada
Torta de azada
VEGETARIANO
EXTRAS
AGUAS FRESCAS
Kid's Drink
Aqua de Botella
Horchata
Jamaica Tea
Melon
Pepino
Pina
Tamarindo
Maracuya
Guanabana
Mango
Guayaba
Jugó de Naranja
Fresa
Mamey
Sandia
Horchata de Fresa
Horchata de Coco
BlueBerry
Pitaya
Papaya
Cebada
SODAS
AGUA CON FRUTA
MEXICAN BEER
AMERICAN BEER and DRINKS
COCKTAILS
Michelada
Super Michelada
Michelada Zarandeada
MicheBotana con Ceviche
Michelada Cachetona
Michelada Azul
Toxica
Michelada con Charales
Chelada con agua mineral
Mega Michelada
Paloma
Cantarito
Super Cantarito
Mega Cantarito
Cantarito 4 litros
Margaritas
Margarita Mediana
Margarita Grande
Pina Colada
Pina Colada no Alcohol
Ron con Cola
Whiskey con Cola
Diablito
El Buzo
Mexicana Margarita
Americana Margarita
Appletini
Perro Salado
Cosmopolitan
Mimosa
Mega-Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Mojito
Bahama Mama
Blue Cancun Jumbo
Blue Cancun
Sex On the Beach
Sangria
Jager Bomb
Long Island
Tequila Sunrise
Miche-Fruta
Mojito de Dragon Fruit
Mojito Kiwi
Daiquiris
Vegas Bomb
Pecera Isla 1 persona
Pecera Isla 2 peraonas
Pecera Isla Mega
Rusa
Margarita Tricolor
Piña Tricolor
Piña Colada en Piña (Copy)
Tejuino
Torre de Margarita
Margalicuas
Margalicua con (Licuadora)
Cuberrita
LIQUOR
Well Tequila
Avion
Don Julio
Patron
Espolon
Don Ramon
Herradura
Cazadores
Corralejo
Casa Amigos
Casa Dragones
Mi Campo
Casa Amigos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Buchanans
Crown Royal
Black Jack Daniels
Buchanas 18
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Khalua
Bombay Safary
Tanqueray
Riunite
Josh Cabernet Lauvignon
Josh Pinot Noir
Plum Wine
Moscato
Roscato
Merlot
Hennessy
Grand Marnier
Remy Martin
DRAFT BEER
DRAFT BEER GRANDE
PREMIUM SHOTS TEQUILA
SAKE
EVENTO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
5101 South 36th St., Omaha, NE 68107