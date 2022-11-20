Restaurant header imageView gallery

Isla & Co. Buckhead Isla & Co. Buckhead

56 East Andrews Drive Northwest

Suite 17

Atlanta, GA 30305

Family Style Packages

Family Style Brunch

$55.00

Family Style Dinner #1

$65.00

Family Style Dinner #2

$85.00

Passed Hors D'oeuvres

4 Choices PP

$30.00

5 Choices PP

$35.00

6 Choices PP

$40.00

+1 Hour PP

$15.00

Beverage Packages

Top Shelf Open Bar PP

$45.00

Limited Open Bar PP

$35.00

+1 Hour Limited PP

$20.00

+1 Hour Top Shelf PP

$30.00

Dinner (Preview Night)

Burrata

delicata squash, charred leek & jalapeno vinaigrette

Blistered Brussel Sprouts

Blistered Brussel Sprouts

blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs

Crispy Halloumi

Crispy Halloumi

w/ almond romesco, honey, spanish dukkah

Pork Sausage Rolls

Pork Sausage Rolls

w/ chili ketchup

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

cannellini beans, nduja, charred cucumber vinaigrette, chervil

Butter Lettuce Salad

Butter Lettuce Salad

avocado, shaved beets, roasted beets, candied walnuts, feta, herbs, lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Black Garlic Caesar Salad

gem lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan

Grilled Bread Side

Isla Burger

Isla Burger

Grass fed beef, cheddar, butter lettuce, grilled onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup w/fries or a salad

Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni

Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

w/yuzu kosho tartar sauce

Spicy Thai Green Curry

Spicy Thai Green Curry

seasonal vegetables, basmati rice, herbs

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

Ajo blanco sauce, roasted delicata & fennel pickled grapes & herbs

Braised Lamb Shoulder

Swiss chard, crispy fingerlings, labneh, zhoug

Fries w Aioli

Fries w Aioli

w/ aioli

Sweet Potatoes

herbs, spicy fish sauce vinaigrette

Sauteed Corn

brown butter, garlic, feta, chili, chives

Charred Zucchini

spicy herbed yogurt, salsa macha

Sticky Date Pudding

Sticky Date Pudding

bourbon caramel, whipped mascarpone

Spiced Apple Crumble

sesame crust, New York apples, vanilla ice cream

Affogato

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
An approachable dining destination in an elevated environment. Serving speciality coffee and brunch dishes inspired by Australian coastal towns through the day and a cocktail driven dinner destination at night, Isla & Co. draws influences from Australia, Europe and South East Asia

56 East Andrews Drive Northwest, Suite 17, Atlanta, GA 30305

