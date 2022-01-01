Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Bar and Grill - Surfside

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Wings
Quesadilla

NA Beverages

Energy Drink

$3.00

Sugar Free Energy

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Appetizers

*Extra Dressing

$0.25

Ahi Tuna App

$10.95

As App

Chicken Cordon Bleu Balls

$8.95

Chicken Pot Stickers

$9.45

Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Chips And Salsa

$3.95

Fried Jalapenos

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.95

Haddock Bites

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Pork Rinds

$5.95

Queso Dip

$6.95

Smothered Queso Fries

$6.95

SW Spring Rolls

$9.95

Toasted Ravioli

$9.45

Tex-Mex

1/2 Yo 'Chos

$6.95

Yo 'Chos

$10.95

Jumbo Burrito

$7.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Philly Quesadilla

$8.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.95

Twin Tacos

$8.95

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.45

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Island Cobb Salad

$9.45

Taco Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Sides, Soups, Dessert

Broccoli

$4.95

Fries

$3.95

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.95

Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pasta Salad

$4.95

Slaw

$3.95

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Tots

$3.95

Bread Bowl

$2.00

Loaded Chili

$5.95

SOD

$4.95

Reece's Cheesecake

$5.95

Mud Pie

$5.95

Dessert

$5.95

Wings

6 Wings

$6.95

12 Wings

$12.95

18 Wings

$17.95

24 Wings

$22.95

50 Wings

$45.00

100 Wings

$88.00

Burgers & Chicken

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$9.45

Bacon PBJ Burger

$10.95

Baja Burger

$10.95

Greek Burger

$9.95

Island Burger

$9.45

Just A Burgah

$7.45

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.45

Rueben Burger

$11.95

Western Burger

$9.95

Handhelds

BLT

$8.45

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.45

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.45

Chicken Philly Sub

$8.95

Island Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Souvlaki

$8.95

French Dip

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Greek Gyro

$9.95

Haddock Sandwich

$9.95

Island Club

$9.95

Philly Sub

$9.95

Reuben

$10.95

Entrees

Bacon Cheeseburger Penne

$11.95

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$11.95

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$11.95

Fish & Chips

$11.95

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Open Faced Sandwich

$10.95

Taco Trio

$10.95

Twisted Mac

$11.95
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Established in 2004, Island Bar Surfside has a little mix of everything! Specializing in Craft Beer, Live Music, Sporting Events and Great Food! Kitchen is open late, so swing in and say hi!

2272 Glenns Bay Rd,, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Island Bar and Grill image
Island Bar and Grill image
Island Bar and Grill image

