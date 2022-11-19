Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Blends Acai and Poke Village Square Dr.

13550 NE VILLAGE SQUARE DR

WOODINVILLE, WA 98072

Order Again

Popular Items

Pele's Fire Bowl
Kamano Bowl
Keep It Clean Brah

Acai Bowls & pitaya

Keep It Clean Brah

$9.00+

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, COCONUT MILK. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, ORGANIC RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS & AGAVE

Nutty Butta Bowl

$9.00+

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, ALMOND MILK. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, ALMONDS, HEMP SEEDS, CASHEWS, BEE POLLEN, ORGANIC PEANUT BUTTER.

Swole Bowl

$10.00+

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, OAT MILK, ORGANIC VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, PINEAPPLE, CACAO NIBS, ORGANIC RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS, BEE POLLEN, RAW ORGANIC AGAVE OR HONEY.

Super Bowl

$10.00+

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, SPINACH, AVOCADO APPLE JUICE. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES, MANGO, PUMPKIN SEEDS, RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS, ORGANIC RAW AGAVE OR HONEY.

Beach Bowl

$10.00+

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, APPLE JUICE. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, PINEAPPLE, MANGO, KIWI, ORGANIC RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS, CHIA SEEDS, ORGANIC AGAVE OR HONEY.

Tropic Delight

$9.75+

BLEND: PITAYA PINEAPPLE & MANGO. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, PINEAPPLE, KIWI, BLACKBERRIES, SPRINKLED WITH HEMP & COCONUT FLAKES

Rio

$9.00+

Blend Organic guarana, sweetened acai banana strawberries, coconut milk topped with our house granola, strawberries bananas, blueberries, condensed milk hemp seeds and coconut shavings

Nice Cream

Big Heart

$8.50+

BLUE SPIRULINA 'NICE CREAM' OAT MILK. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES AND KIWI SPRINKLED WITH COCONUT SHAVINGS

Islander

$8.50+

MANGO 'NICE CREAM' OAT MILK. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BLUEBERRIES, MANGO, KIWI, COCONUT, HEMP SEEDS, ORGANIC AGAVE.

Peanut Butter & Berry

$8.50+

PEANUT BUTTER 'NICE CREAM' OAT MILK. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, MIXED BERRIES, HEMP SEEDS AND ORGANIC AGAVE.

Poke Bowls

Pele's Fire Bowl

$17.00+

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH SPICY SAUCE, SWEET ONION. ALAEA SEA SALT, GREEN ONION AND TOBIKO (FISH EGGS)

Kamano Bowl

$17.00+

SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CITRUS PONZU, GREEN & SWEET ONION, SESAME SEEDS

Locals Only Bowl

$17.00+

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH KUKUI NUT, FRESH OGO (SEAWEED), SESAME OIL. SESAME SEEDS, ALAEA SEA SALT, SWEET ONION, AND GREEN ONION

Tako Tako Bowl

$17.00+Out of stock

OCTOPUS, PEPPER FLAKES, GREEN & SWEET ONIONS, SESAME SEEDS, CAYENNE PEPPER, FURIKAKI, OYSTER SAUCE

Shoyu

$17.00+

Fresh ahi, tamari gluten free soy sauce, oyster sauce, furikake, sweet and green onion.

Poke LB

Pele's fire

$30.99

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH SPICY SAUCE, SWEET ONION. ALAEA SEA SALT, GREEN ONION AND TOBIKO (FISH EGGS)

Locals only

$30.99

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH KUKUI NUT, FRESH OGO (SEAWEED), SESAME OIL. SESAME SEEDS, ALAEA SEA SALT, SWEET ONION, AND GREEN ONION

Kamano

$30.99

SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CITRUS PONZU, GREEN & SWEET ONION, SESAME SEEDS

Tako tako

$30.99

OCTOPUS, PEPPER FLAKES, GREEN & SWEET ONIONS, SESAME SEEDS, CAYENNE PEPPER, FURIKAKI, OYSTER SAUCE

Poke Sides

Crazy Mac 12oz

$3.50

our take on mac salad packed with protein. macaroni noodles, mayo, albacore tuna, carrots, sweet onion, hard boiled eggs, alaea salt

Crazy Mac 16oz

$7.00

our take on mac salad packed with protein. macaroni noodles, mayo, albacore tuna, carrots, sweet onion, hard boiled eggs, alaea salt

Cucumber kimchi 12oz

$6.00

House made cucumber kimchi, refreshing with a slight kick of spicy

Cucumber Kimchi 16oz

$9.00

House made cucumber kimchi, refreshing with a slight kick of spicy

Rice 12oz white

$2.50

Seaweed salad 12oz

$5.00

one serving of seaweed salad gets its trademark flavor from toasted sesame oil, which is combined with soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, and sea salt. This creates a sweet, savory and tangy dressing brimming with the nutty flavor of toasted sesame.

Seaweed salad 16oz

$10.00

seaweed salad gets its trademark flavor from toasted sesame oil, which is combined with soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, and sea salt. This creates a sweet, savory and tangy dressing brimming with the nutty flavor of toasted sesame.

Squid salad 12oz

$10.00

sweetly seasoned squid salad

Squid salad 16oz

$15.00

sweetly seasoned squid salad

Yogurt Parfait

delicious Ellenos yogurt topped with our gluten & nut free house granola, strawberries and blueberries sprinkled with coconut

berry

$6.00+

vanilla bean

$6.00+

Smoothies

Island Blends

$7.25+

MANGO, PINEAPPLE, BANANS, STRAWBERRIES, ORGANIC MANGO JUICE

Pike Place Market

$7.25+

STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES, APPLE JUICE (NOT FROM CONCENTRATE)

You Are Nuts

$7.25+

ALMOND BUTTER, PEANUT BUTTER, BANANAS, AVOCADO, ALMOND MILK, RAW ORGANIC AGAVE

Mermaid

$7.25+

STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, APPLE JUICE, BLUE SPIRULINA

PB & J

$7.25+

MIXED BERRIES, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, CHOCOLATE PLANT BASED PROTEIN, ALMOND MILK

The Post Workout

$7.25+

CACAO, PSYLLIUM HUSK, PLANT BASED PROTEIN, ALMOND BUTTER, ALMOND MILK, BANANA

Rise & Shine

$7.25+

MACA, HAPUNA BLEND GROUND ESPRESSO, PEANUT BUTTER, VANILLA PLANT BASED PROTEIN, ALMOND MILK, BANANA

Mint Chip

$7.25+

MINT, CACAO NIBS, PLANT BASED VANILLA PROTEIN, ALMOND MILK, SPINACH, BANANA

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

$11.25+

SWEETENED ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANAS, COCONUT WATER, GUARANA ENERGY BOOST.

Hula Girl

$7.75+

PITAYA, PINEAPPLE, MANGO, ORANGE JUICE

The Kraken

$7.25+

BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, VANILLA PROTEIN, PUMPKIN SEEDS, STRAWBERRIES, SPINACH, SPIRULINA, ALMOND MILK

Piña Colada

$7.25+

Cold Pressed Juice

The Incredible Pulp

$7.00+

KALE, SPINACH, CELERY, GREEN APPLE, PINEAPPLE

Warrior

$7.00+

CARROT, ORANGE, GINGER, TUMERIC

Heart Beet

$7.00+

BEET, STRAWBERRY, RED APPLE, LEMON, MINT

Clean Green

$7.00+

SPINACH, CUCUMBER, GREEN APPLE, PARSLEY, LEMON, GINGER

Ola Juice

$7.00+

E3 LIVE (BLUE ALGAE) COCONUT WATERM PINEAPPLE, BASIL

Wellness Shots

Immune Boost

$3.75

LEMON, ORANGE, GINGER, TUMERIC, CAYENNE

shaka tea

mango

$5.50

lemon

$5.50

guava

$5.50

pineapple mint

$5.50

spindrift

grapeftuit

$2.00

raspberry lime

$2.00

lemon

$2.00

blue monkey sparkling soda

watermelon

$3.00

passion fruit

$3.00

mango

$3.00

guava

$3.00

Purps energy

cherry guarana

$5.00

berry superfruit

$5.00

citrus sonic

$5.00

Granola

LB granola

$15.00

Tote bag

black ibap tote

$8.00

Cold Brew

iced hawaiian cold brew

Hapuna

$3.25+

Na Pali

med roast drip

$2.75+

Honolulu

honolulu medium roast

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13550 NE VILLAGE SQUARE DR, WOODINVILLE, WA 98072

Directions

