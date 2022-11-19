Island Blends Acai and Poke Village Square Dr.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13550 NE VILLAGE SQUARE DR, WOODINVILLE, WA 98072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville
No Reviews
13706 NE 175TH AVE NE Woodinville, WA 98075
View restaurant
Ballard Pizza Company - Woodinville
No Reviews
17401 133rd Ave NE Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WOODINVILLE
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
4.7 • 984
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville-Duvall
4.5 • 485
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
4.5 • 485
12801 Northeast 175th Street Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurant