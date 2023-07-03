Island Blends Acai & Poke 3355 146th Pl SE

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowls & Sides

Acai Bowls

Beach Bowl

$13.75

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, APPLE JUICE. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, PINEAPPLE, MANGO, KIWI, ORGANIC RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS, CHIA SEEDS, ORGANIC HONEY.

Classic

$13.75

BLEND: ORGANIC ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, APPLE JUICE. TOPPINGS: ORGANIC GLUTEN FREE GRANOLA, BANANAS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RAW COCONUT SHAVINGS, ORGANIC HONEY.

Poke Bowls

Pele's Fire Bowl

$17.00+

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH SPICY SAUCE, SWEET ONION. ALAEA SEA SALT, GREEN ONION AND TOBIKO (FISH EGGS)

Kamano Bowl

$17.00+

SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CITRUS PONZU, GREEN & SWEET ONION, SESAME SEEDS

Locals Only Bowl

$17.00+

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH KUKUI NUT, FRESH OGO (SEAWEED), SESAME OIL. SESAME SEEDS, ALAEA SEA SALT, SWEET ONION, AND GREEN ONION

Shoyu

$17.00+

Fresh ahi, tamari gluten free soy sauce, oyster sauce, furikake, sweet and green onion.

Poke Ala Cart

Pele's Fire 1/4 lb

$9.00

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH SPICY SAUCE, SWEET ONION. ALAEA SEA SALT, GREEN ONION AND TOBIKO (FISH EGGS)

Locals only 1/4 lb

$9.00

AHI (TUNA), MIXED WITH KUKUI NUT, FRESH OGO (SEAWEED), SESAME OIL. SESAME SEEDS, ALAEA SEA SALT, SWEET ONION, AND GREEN ONION

Kamano 1/4 lb

$9.00

SALMON, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, CITRUS PONZU, GREEN & SWEET ONION, SESAME SEEDS

Shoyu 1/4 lb

$9.00

OCTOPUS, PEPPER FLAKES, GREEN & SWEET ONIONS, SESAME SEEDS, CAYENNE PEPPER, FURIKAKI, OYSTER SAUCE

Pele's Fire 1/2 lb

$18.00

Locals 1/2 lb

$18.00

Kamano 1/2 lb

$18.00

Shoyu 1/2 lb

$18.00
Poke platter

$64.99

For day before 8 servings total of Shoyu GF, Peles Fire GF, Locals Only GF, Kamano available in gluten free, request in notes.

Sides Ala Cart

Choose from an ala cart menu of sides and rice.

Crazy Mac 12oz

$4.00

our take on mac salad packed with protein. macaroni noodles, mayo, albacore tuna, carrots, sweet onion, hard boiled eggs, alaea salt

Cucumber kimchi 12oz

$4.00

House made cucumber kimchi, refreshing with a slight kick of spicy

Seaweed salad 12oz

$4.00

one serving of seaweed salad gets its trademark flavor from toasted sesame oil, which is combined with soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, and sea salt. This creates a sweet, savory and tangy dressing brimming with the nutty flavor of toasted sesame.

Rice 12oz white

$2.50

Smoothies, Juices & Shots

Smoothies

Island Blends

$9.00

MANGO, PINEAPPLE, BANANS, STRAWBERRIES, ORGANIC MANGO JUICE

Pike Place Market

$9.00

STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, RASPBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES, APPLE JUICE (NOT FROM CONCENTRATE)

Drinks

Cesius Energy

PEACH VIBE

$3.00

TROPICAL VIBE

$3.00

ARCTIC VIBE

$3.00

Spindrift

grapeftuit

$2.00

lime

$2.00

lemon

$2.00

Fiji Water

16.9

$3.25

Vita Coconut

11oz

$3.50

Talking Rain

20oz

$3.50

Shaka Tea

Pineapple Mint

$5.50

Mango Hibiscus

$5.50

Granola

LB granola

$15.00

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

iced cold brew

Hapuna

$5.00

Drip

8 oz

$3.00

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$4.00

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Snacks

Simply Protein

Lemon Coconut

$3.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.00

Natures Bakery Fig Bar

Raspberry

$1.50

Blueberry

$1.50

Natures Garden Health Mix

Heart

$2.00

Omega-3

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

KIND Nut Bar

Dark Chocolate

$2.50

Salted Carmel

$2.50

Skinny Pop

Popcorn

$2.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
