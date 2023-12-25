- Home
- /
- New Ipswich
- /
- Island Bowls New Ipswich - 584 Turnpike Road
Island Bowls New Ipswich 584 Turnpike Road
No reviews yet
584 Turnpike Road
New Ipswich, NH 03071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee
- MED Hot Coffee$2.39
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- LG Hot Coffee$2.69
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- XLG Hot Coffee$2.99
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
Hot Specialty Coffee
- MED Specialty$3.99
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- LG Specialty$4.29
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- XLG Specialty$4.59
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
Hot Chai
- MED Hot Chai$3.97
A harmonious blend of smooth vanilla and traditional chai spices, offering a comforting and subtly sweet twist on a classic favorite. Or choose our Spiced Chai a robust infusion of bold cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, delivering an invigorating and authentic chai experience.
- LG Hot Chai$4.40
A harmonious blend of smooth vanilla and traditional chai spices, offering a comforting and subtly sweet twist on a classic favorite. Or choose our Spiced Chai a robust infusion of bold cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, delivering an invigorating and authentic chai experience.
- XLG Hot Chai$5.20
A harmonious blend of smooth vanilla and traditional chai spices, offering a comforting and subtly sweet twist on a classic favorite. Or choose our Spiced Chai a robust infusion of bold cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, delivering an invigorating and authentic chai experience.
Hot Tea
- MED Hot Tea$1.79
Black Tea: A bold and robust infusion of carefully selected black tea leaves, delivering a full-bodied flavor with deep, rich undertones. Green Tea: A delicate and refreshing brew, crafted from tender green tea leaves, offering a light and grassy flavor profile with subtle hints of natural sweetness.
- LG Hot Tea$1.99
Black Tea: A bold and robust infusion of carefully selected black tea leaves, delivering a full-bodied flavor with deep, rich undertones. Green Tea: A delicate and refreshing brew, crafted from tender green tea leaves, offering a light and grassy flavor profile with subtle hints of natural sweetness.
- XLG Hot Tea$2.19
Black Tea: A bold and robust infusion of carefully selected black tea leaves, delivering a full-bodied flavor with deep, rich undertones. Green Tea: A delicate and refreshing brew, crafted from tender green tea leaves, offering a light and grassy flavor profile with subtle hints of natural sweetness.
Hot Butterfly Pea Tea
- MED Butterfly Pea Tea
Butterfly Pea Tea: A mesmerizing herbal infusion made from vibrant butterfly pea flowers, transforming from blue to purple with a citrus twist, creating a visually stunning and delightful sipping experience.
- LG Butterfly Pea Tea
Butterfly Pea Tea: A mesmerizing herbal infusion made from vibrant butterfly pea flowers, transforming from blue to purple with a citrus twist, creating a visually stunning and delightful sipping experience.
- XLG Butterfly Pea Tea
Butterfly Pea Tea: A mesmerizing herbal infusion made from vibrant butterfly pea flowers, transforming from blue to purple with a citrus twist, creating a visually stunning and delightful sipping experience.
Hot Latte/ Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
- Med Iced Coffee$2.86
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic iced coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- XL Iced Coffee$3.40
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic iced coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
Iced Coffee Specialty
- Med Iced Coffee Specialty$4.60
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
- XL Iced Coffee Specialty$4.96
Awaken your senses and set the tone for a brilliant day ahead. Our fresh organic hot coffee is the perfect companion to your morning routine, infusing you with the energy and focus to conquer the day with renewed vitality.
Iced Chai
- Med Iced Chai$4.80
A harmonious blend of smooth vanilla and traditional chai spices, offering a comforting and subtly sweet twist on a classic favorite. Or choose our Spiced Chai a robust infusion of bold cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, delivering an invigorating and authentic chai experience.
- XL Iced Chai$5.00
A harmonious blend of smooth vanilla and traditional chai spices, offering a comforting and subtly sweet twist on a classic favorite. Or choose our Spiced Chai a robust infusion of bold cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves, delivering an invigorating and authentic chai experience.
Iced Tea
- Med Iced Tea$2.28
Black Tea: A bold and robust infusion of carefully selected black tea leaves, delivering a full-bodied flavor with deep, rich undertones. Green Tea: A delicate and refreshing brew, crafted from tender green tea leaves, offering a light and grassy flavor profile with subtle hints of natural sweetness.
- XL Iced Tea$2.81
Black Tea: A bold and robust infusion of carefully selected black tea leaves, delivering a full-bodied flavor with deep, rich undertones. Green Tea: A delicate and refreshing brew, crafted from tender green tea leaves, offering a light and grassy flavor profile with subtle hints of natural sweetness.
Iced Butterfly Pea Tea
- Med Iced Butterfly Pea Tea$3.00
Butterfly Pea Tea: A mesmerizing herbal infusion made from vibrant butterfly pea flowers, transforming from blue to purple with a citrus twist, creating a visually stunning and delightful sipping experience.
- XL Iced Butterfly Pea Tea$3.40
Butterfly Pea Tea: A mesmerizing herbal infusion made from vibrant butterfly pea flowers, transforming from blue to purple with a citrus twist, creating a visually stunning and delightful sipping experience.
Cold Brew
- Med CB Coffee$3.75
Organic Cold Brew: A refreshing and invigorating chilled coffee infusion brewed from premium organic beans, offering a smooth and naturally energizing experience.
- XL CB Cofee$5.00
Organic Cold Brew: A refreshing and invigorating chilled coffee infusion brewed from premium organic beans, offering a smooth and naturally energizing experience.
Cold Brew Specialty
- Med CB Specialty Coffee$5.69
Organic Cold Brew: A refreshing and invigorating chilled coffee infusion brewed from premium organic beans, offering a smooth and naturally energizing experience.
- XL CB Specialty Coffee$5.99
Organic Cold Brew: A refreshing and invigorating chilled coffee infusion brewed from premium organic beans, offering a smooth and naturally energizing experience.
Vegan & Organic Protein Shakes
Smoothies, vegan options available
Iced lemonades
Shave Ice Lemonades
Bottled Drinks
Iced Latte/ Cappuccino
Food
Bowls
- Small Acai$10.25
A BLEND OF ORGANIC ACAI PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Large Acai$13.25
A BLEND OF ORGANIC ACAI PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Acai Keiki Cup$5.50
A BLEND OF ORGANIC ACAI PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Small Pitaya$10.25
A BLEND OF DRAGON FRUIT PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Large Pitaya$13.25
A BLEND OF DRAGON FRUIT PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Pitaya Keiki Cup$5.50
A BLEND OF DRAGON FRUIT PUREE Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Small Spirulina$10.25
A BLEND OF BLUE SPIRULINA, PINEAPPLE AND AVACADO Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Large Spirulina$13.25
A BLEND OF BLUE SPIRULINA, PINEAPPLE AND AVACADO Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Spirulina Keiki Cup$5.50
A BLEND OF BLUE SPIRULINA, PINEAPPLE AND AVACADO Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Small Sunshine$10.25
A BLEND OF MANGO & STRAWBERRY Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- Large Sunshine$13.25
A BLEND OF MANGO & STRAWBERRY Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
- SShine Keiki Cup$5.50
A BLEND OF MANGO & STRAWBERRY Topped with granola, fresh strawberries, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, raw coconut flakes, bee pollen and drizzled in honey. (Don't forget to add your extras!)
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.95
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.95
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Ham Egg Cheese$4.95
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Egg & Cheese$4.40
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Sausage & Cheese$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Bacon & Egg$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Sausage & Egg$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Ham & Cheese$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Bacon & Cheese$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
- Ham & Egg$4.68
Whether you're a busy commuter or an early riser looking for a quick and fulfilling breakfast, our breakfast sandwiches are the ultimate on-the-go option. Handheld, convenient, and packed with energy, they'll keep you fueled and ready to take on the day ahead.
Fresh Bagels
Fresh Pastries
Fresh Gluten Free Pastries
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Mahalo!
584 Turnpike Road, New Ipswich, NH 03071