Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Breeze

review star

No reviews yet

275 Pagosa Street

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken

Bowls

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Spicy grilled chicken served over rice and veggies

Jerk Pork

$15.00

Spicy, marinated, oven roasted pulled pork served over rice and veggies

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Marinated chicken thighs in herbs and browned in curry. Slow cooked with garbanzo beans and served over rice and veggies.

Curry Beef

$14.00

Cubed beef cooked in our delicious curry with garbanzo beans

Vegetarian Curry Lentils

$12.00

Lentils and garbanzo beans cooked in our Trinidadian curry with bell pepper and onion. Served over a bed of rice and vegetable medley

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Pineapple Coconut Rice

$5.00

Sautéed Veggies

$5.00

Six (6) Grilled Pineapple Slices

$5.00

Extras

Jerk Wings (6)

$8.00

Jerk Wings (12)

$15.00

Patty + Six (6) Wings

$12.00

Patties

Spicy Beef

$5.00

Curry Chicken

$5.00

Patty + Side

$8.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Retail

Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Extra Protein

Jerk Pork

$6.00

Jerk Chicken

$6.00

Curry Chicken

$6.00

Curry Beef

$6.00

Special

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Adult Hot Dog

$8.00

Quarter pound all beef hot dog

SANDWICH

Rasta Dog

$12.00

All beef hot dog served on a hoagie roll. Topped with your choice of jerk chicken or jerk pork. Condiments available upon request. Onions, relish, mustard mayo and ketchup

SANDWICH

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island Breeze is Caribbean cuisine with roots from the country of Trinidad and Tobago. Come and enjoy great food and experience.

Location

275 Pagosa Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mountain Pizza & Taproom - Pagosa Springs
orange starNo Reviews
175 Pagosa Street Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Meander Riverside Eatery - 358 E Pagosa St
orange starNo Reviews
358 E Pagosa St Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill
orange star4.0 • 2,959
118 N Pagosa Blvd PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe - Pagosa Springs
orange star4.0 • 116
135 Country Center Drive Unit A Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
2 Chicks & a Hippie, Breakfast - Coffee - Baked - Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
117 NAVAJO TRAIL DR Suite A Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Boss Hoggs of Pagosa Springs LLc - 157 Navajo Trail Drive
orange starNo Reviews
157 Navajo Trail Drive Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Brewing Co & Grill
orange star4.0 • 2,959
118 N Pagosa Blvd PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe - Pagosa Springs
orange star4.0 • 116
135 Country Center Drive Unit A Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pagosa Springs
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston