Island Breeze Cafe

3000 Dunn Avenue #14

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Dinner

Starters/Soups

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Breezy Shrimps

$11.49

Oyster Rockfeller

$21.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

(3) Fried Plantains

$1.99

Beef Patties

$3.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99Out of stock
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$28.99

50 Wings

$65.99

100 Wings

$125.99

Taste of the Island

Curry Chicken

$18.99

Curry Goat

$22.99

Curry Shrimp

$19.99

Brown Stewed Chicken

$18.99

Oxtail's

$23.99

Red Snapper (Fried)

$25.99

Pepper Steak

$21.99

Stew Beef

$20.99Out of stock

Ackee Salt Fish

$17.99

Cowfoot

$21.99

Escivitch Fish

$26.99

Seafood

Dz Steamed Oysters

$19.99

10 Shrimps Only Steamed

$7.99

Fried or Steamed

25 Shrimps Only Steamed

$14.99

Fried or Steamed

50 Shrimps Only Steamed

$22.99

Fried or Steamed

100 Shrimps Only Steamed

$46.99

Fried or Steamed

Fried Fish w/ Fries Tilapia

$19.99

Fried Oysters w/ Fries

$15.99

Fried Seafood Platter w/ Fries

$26.99

Steamed Seafood Pot

$32.99

(1) Crab Leg 1lb Shrimp Potatoes Sausage Corn

10 Fried Shrimps w/Fries

$10.99

25 Fried Shrimps w/Fries

$17.99

50 Fried Shrimps w/Fries

$25.99

100 Fried Shrimps w/Fries

$50.99

Fried Shrimp Only (10)

$7.99

Fried Shrimp Only (25)

$14.99

Fried Shrimp (50) Only

$22.99

Fried Shrimp (100) Only

$50.99

Shrimp And Oyster Basket

$17.99

Fish And Grits

$19.99

Add Cheese With Grits

$0.99

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.69

Sides\dessert

Island Cornbread

$1.49

Steamed Cabbage

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Dumplings

$1.99

Boiled Yams

$1.99

Rice and Peas

$3.99Out of stock

Fries

$2.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

Breezy Dip

$2.99

Sausage

$2.49

Potatoes

$2.49

Corn

$1.49

Side of Jerk

$9.99

White Rice

$1.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken (Only)

$9.99

Jerk Pork (Only)

$9.99Out of stock

Brown Butter Pound Cake

$3.69

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Triple Chocaolate Delight

$4.99

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake Surprise

$3.49

Curry Chicken (Only)

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Tenders (2)

$5.99

Kids Shrimps (6)

$5.49

Kids Wings (4)

$6.49

SoulFood Sunday

PorkChop

$16.99

Turkey Wings

$15.99

MeatLoaf

$18.99

Fried Chicken (5)

$17.99

Drinks

Beer

Bud Light

$4.79

Budweiser

$4.79

Corona

$5.49

Corona Light

$5.49

Heineken

$5.49

Miller Light

$5.49

Guinness

$5.49

Modelo

$5.49

Red Stripe

$5.49

Liquors

Belvedere Vodka

$11.99

Bombay Gin

$11.99

Casa Migos Tequila

$11.99

Ciroc

$11.99

Ciroc Mango

$11.99

Ciroc Passionfruit

$11.99

Ciroc Peach

$11.99

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.99

Ciroc Watermelon

$11.99

Courvoisier

$11.99

Crown Royal

$11.99

Crown Royal Apple

$11.99

Crown Royal Peach

$11.99

Don Julio Tequila

$11.99

Duce

$11.99

Fireball

$11.99

Grey Goose Vodka

$11.99

Hennessey

$11.99

Patron Silver Tequila

$11.99

Remy Martin 1738

$11.99

Tanqueray

$11.99

Tito's

$11.99

Grand Marnier (Shot)

$4.99

1800 Silver

$9.99

Absolute Vodka

$9.99

Bacardi Superior Rum

$9.99

Jack Daniels

$9.99

Jameson

$9.99

Jose Cuervo

$9.99

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.99

Malibu Rum

$9.99

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.99

New Amsterdam Vodka

$9.99

Parrot Bay Rum

$9.99

Seagram's Gin

$9.99

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.99

Grand Mariner

Hennessy

Tequila

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.99

Rum Runner

$5.99

Bahama Mama

$5.99

Pain Killer

$5.99

Tito Strawberry Breeze

$7.99

Pineapple Coconut Martini

$5.99

Classic Margarita

$5.99

Fruit Margarita

$7.99

Appletini

$3.99

Strawberry Mojito

$5.49

Coconut Mojito

$5.49

Sangria

$4.99

Moscato or Berry

$4.99

Mimosa

$2.99

N/A Beverages

Breezy Lemonade

$3.49

Breezy Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Hi C Orange

$2.49

Hi C Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

High C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.99

Jamaican Kola

$2.99

Jamaican Orange

$2.49

Wine

Sparkling

$4.99

Verdi

$4.99

Processco

$4.99

Merlot

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Risling

$7.99

White Zinfandel

$7.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Sweet

$7.99

Moscato

$7.99

Plum

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3000 Dunn Avenue #14, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

