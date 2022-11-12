Main picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village

review star

No reviews yet

1108 Auahi St #160

Honolulu, HI 96813

Breakfast Sandwich
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee
HAUPIA Latte

Brewed Coffee

Island Brew - House Blend

$3.25+

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Specialty Brew

$5.95+

Bullet Coffee

$5.45+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Americano

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.95+

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso con Panna

$4.95

Espresso

$3.45+

Seasonal Drinks

Candy Cane Latte

$5.95+

Cherry Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Chestnut Latte

$5.25+

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Eggnog Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$5.25+

Haupia Mocha

$5.95+

Irish Cream Latte

$5.95+

Kukui Latte

$5.95+

Lavender Rose Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95+

Red Velvet Mocha

$5.95+

Salted Caramel

$5.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Smores Mocha

$5.95+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.95+

White Rose Latte

$5.95+

Signature Drinks

Biscotti Latte

$5.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.95+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

HAUPIA Latte

$5.95+

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.45+

Macao

$5.95+

Malabar Mocha

$5.95+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.95+

THAI Latte

$5.95+

VANILLA Latte

$5.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso Shakes

Da Elvis Shake

$7.95

Latte Shake

$6.95

Malabar Mocha Shake

$7.45

Mocha Shake

$7.45

Oreo Shake

$7.45

Peppermint Mocha Shake

$7.45

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.45

Shamrock Mocha

$7.45Out of stock

Cream Shakes

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$7.45

Chai Cream Shake

$7.45

Matcha Cream Shake

$7.45

Strawberries & Cream Shake

$6.95

Pina Colada Shake

$6.95

Banana Peach Shake

$6.95

Chocolate Cream Shake

$6.95

Cream Shake

$6.25

Shamrock Cream Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.75+

Plantation Iced Tea

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

Loose Leaf Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Tea Latte

$3.95+

London Fog

$4.75+

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.45+

Purple Palmer

$3.50+

Patriot Lemonade

$3.45+

Matcha-Lade

$5.50+

Matcha with Lemonade

Matcha Passion

$6.25+Out of stock

Matcha with Passion Honey Nectar

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.45+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

House Made Lemonade

$2.95+

Iced Water TOGO Cup

$0.50

Iced Water GLASS

Italian Soda

$2.25+Out of stock

Milk

$3.25+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Red Bull Infusion

$4.05

Sparkling Water

$2.25+

Steamer

$3.25+

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Bagel w Lox

$13.95

Toasted Bagel

$3.75

Eggs Caprese

$12.95

Veggie Frittata

$12.95

Meat Frittata

$14.95

Quiche

$6.95Out of stock

Green Eggs & Ham

$14.95Out of stock

Eggs Benni

$15.95

Loco Moco

$15.95

Eggs & Bake

$11.95

Yogurt Cup

$6.25

Waffles & French Toast

Waffle

$11.95

French Toast

$11.95

Pancake

$11.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.95

Sriracha Chicken Aioli

$13.95

Turkey Pesto Melt

$13.95

Pastrami Melt

$13.95Out of stock

BLTA

$13.95

Veggie Balsamic

$13.95

French Onion Burger

$14.95

Turkey Club

$14.95

Toast

Spicy Avocado Toast

$9.95

Bana o Rama Toast

$8.25

Ulu Hummus Avocado Toast

$13.95

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$8.25

Veggie Pesto Toast

$9.95

Side Toast (2 Slices)

$2.50

Flatbreads

Basilito

$9.95

Falavo

$12.95

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$12.95

Margherita

$11.95

Pastries

Banana Bread

$1.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Bites

$2.75Out of stock

Coconut Puff

$2.75Out of stock

Guava Strudel

$2.75

Scone

$5.75

Lemon Puff

$1.75Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Truffle Moose Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$5.45Out of stock

Muffins

Chocolate Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$4.50Out of stock

Gluten Free

GF Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

GF Pound Cake

$6.25Out of stock

GF Layer Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Acai

Acai Bowl

$12.50

Fruit Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$7.95

PB&J Smoothie

$8.95

Lemon Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Very Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$7.95

Green Summer Citrus Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.95

Banana Peanut Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.95

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 Auahi St #160, Honolulu, HI 96813

Directions

Main pic

