Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies

Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ala Moana

31 Reviews

$

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

#3700

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Plantation Iced Tea
Toasted Bagel

Acai

Acai Bowl

$12.25

Fruit Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$7.95

PB&J Smoothie

$8.95

Lemon Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Very Berry Smoothie

$7.95

Banana Matcha Smoothie

$7.95

Green Summer Citrus Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.95

Banana Peanut Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.95

Brewed Coffee

Island Brew - House Blend

$3.25+

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$4.95+

Specialty Brew

$5.95+

Bullet Coffee

$5.45+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Espresso Drinks

Cafe Latte

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.95+

Americano

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.95+

Cortado

$3.95

Espresso con Panna

$3.95

Espresso

$3.45+

Seasonal Drinks

Candy Cane Latte

$5.95+

Cherry Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Chestnut Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Eggnog Latte

$6.25+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.95+

Haupia Mocha

$5.95+

Irish Cream Latte

$5.95+Out of stock

Kukui Latte

$5.95+

Lavender Rose Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spice Machiato

$5.95+

Red Velvet Mocha

$5.95+

Salted Caramel

$5.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$5.95+Out of stock

Smores Mocha

$5.95+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.95+

White Rose Latte

$5.95+

Signature Drinks

Biscotti Latte

$5.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.95+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

HAUPIA Latte

$5.95+

Hawaiian Honey Latte

$6.45+

Macao

$5.95+

Malabar Mocha

$5.95+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.95+

THAI Latte

$5.95+

VANILLA Latte

$5.95+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso Shakes

Da Elvis Shake

$7.95

Latte Shake

$6.95

Malabar Mocha Shake

$7.45

Mocha Shake

$7.45

Oreo Shake

$7.45

Peppermint Mocha Shake

$7.45Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$7.45Out of stock

Shamrock Mocha

$7.45Out of stock

Cream Shakes

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$7.45

Chai Cream Shake

$7.45

Matcha Cream Shake

$7.45

Strawberries & Cream Shake

$6.95

Pina Colada Shake

$6.95

Banana Peach Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Shake

$6.95

Cream Shake

$6.25

Shamrock Cream Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.75+

Plantation Iced Tea

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

Matchalade

$5.50+

Loose Leaf Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Tea Latte

$3.95+

London Fog

$4.75+

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

$5.95+

Purple Palmer

$3.75+

Matcha Passion

$6.25+

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.45+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

House Made Lemonade

$2.75+

Iced Water TOGO Cup

$1.00

Iced Water GLASS

Italian Soda

$2.25+

Milk

$3.25+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.25+Out of stock

Red Bull Infusion

$4.05

Sparkling Water

$2.25+

Steamer

$3.25+

Patriot Lemonade

$3.45+

Retail Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.95Out of stock

Yerba Matte

$3.95+

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Orange Juice

$5.95Out of stock

Yerba Raspberry

$3.95Out of stock

Yerba Lime

$3.95Out of stock

Yerba Strawberry

$3.95Out of stock

Big Island Booch

$6.75+Out of stock

Vybes

$8.99Out of stock

Lorina

$3.95Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Includes Egg, Provolone, Herb Butter, Lettuce and Tomato

Bagel w Lox

$13.95

Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Onions & Capers

Toasted Bagel

$4.25

Toasted and finished with your choice of options

Eggs Caprese

$12.95

3 Eggs - topped with cheese, tomato, onion & pesto.

Veggie Frittata

$12.95

3 eggs whipped then oven baked with spinach, tomato and onion. Topped with Mozzarella

Meat Frittata

$15.45

Oven baked with 3 eggs, spinach, tomato, onion plus meat of your choice.

Green Eggs & Ham

$16.95

2 Poached Eggs over Sweet Bread, Ham and Pesto.

Eggs Benni

$16.95

2 Poached Eggs over sweet toast with Ham, Mozzarella and garlic aioli.

Loco Moco

$17.95

Poached Eggs, Burger Patty, Mozzarella over Sweet Bread Toped with Brown Gravy

Eggs & Bake

$12.95

Two Eggs, Two Toast, 4 Strips of Bacon

Yogurt Cup

$6.25Out of stock

Waffles & French Toast

Waffle

$12.95

Four 3" waffles topped with fresh fruits, house made whipped cream and a dusting of powdered sugar.

French Toast

$13.95

Pancake

$12.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLTA

$14.95

Classic Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and Mayo

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$14.95

House made Cranberry Chicken Walnut salad mix with mayo over a bed of lettuce.

Pastrami Melt

$14.95Out of stock

Sriracha Chicken Aioli

$14.95

Grilled Chicken smothered with Sriracha Aioli and Mozzarella over a bed of lettuce and Tomato.

Turkey Pesto Melt

$14.95

Oven Roasted Turkey topped with Pesto, Provolone, Mozzarella, Tomato and Red Onion.

Veggie Balsamic

$14.95

VEGAN: Avocado, Tomato, Red Onions over a bed of Spinach topped with Balsamic Sesame Oil dressing.

French Onion Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Burger with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Butter, Mayo and Crispy Onion on a Taro Bun

Turkey Club

$16.95

Toast

Spicy Avocado Toast

$10.95

Open Face Toast with Garlic Herb butter, Avocado, toped with Sriracha Aioli

Bana o Rama Toast

$9.25

Ulu Hummus Avocado Toast

$13.95

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$9.25

Veggie Pesto Toast

$10.95

Side Toast (2 Slices)

$2.50

Flatbreads

Basilito

$11.95

Falavo

$15.95Out of stock

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$13.95

Margherita

$13.95Out of stock

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant

$3.95

Chocolate Bites

$2.75Out of stock

Coconut Puff

$2.75Out of stock

Guava Strudel

$2.75

Scone

$5.95

Lemon Puff

$1.75Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Spinach Kale Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Truffle Moose Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Large Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$5.45Out of stock

Muffins

Chocolate Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry

$4.50Out of stock

Gluten Free

GF Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

GF Pound Cake

$6.25Out of stock

GF Layer Cake

$6.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Hawaiian Coffee, Breakfast & Lunch offerings made to order!

Website

Location

1450 Ala Moana Blvd, #3700, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

