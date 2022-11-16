Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Cuisine

83 Reviews

$$

6246 Town Center Dr

Clemmons, NC 27012

Popular Items

LUMPIA ROLLS (choice of meat 5pcs OR veggie 3pcs
Chicken Adobo
PANCIT BIHON (Rice Noodle)

Appetizers

LUMPIA ROLLS (choice of meat 5pcs OR veggie 3pcs

LUMPIA ROLLS (choice of meat 5pcs OR veggie 3pcs

$5.99
KOREAN CHICKEN WINGS 6pcs

KOREAN CHICKEN WINGS 6pcs

$10.99
PORK SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)

PORK SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)

$4.95
CHICKEN SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)

CHICKEN SIOPAO (with Hoisin sauce)

$4.95
TOFU POINTS(with hoisin sauce)

TOFU POINTS(with hoisin sauce)

$5.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA (w/ sweet chili)

$8.99

Fried Calamares (with sweet chili sauce)

$9.99

Breakfast Anytime

BEEF TAPA BREAKFAST

BEEF TAPA BREAKFAST

$12.99
PORK LONGGANISA

PORK LONGGANISA

$10.99
FRIED BANGUS (Milkfish)

FRIED BANGUS (Milkfish)

$10.99
TORTANG TALONG WITH 1 FRIED EGG

TORTANG TALONG WITH 1 FRIED EGG

$9.99

Chicken

2 pc Chicken Skewers

$6.99

3 Pc Chicken Skewers meal

$12.99
Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$9.99
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.99

Filipino Soup

Beef Pares

$14.99
Bulalo

Bulalo

$15.99

Chicken Tinola

$12.99

Sinigang Pork

$13.99

Sinigang Shrimp

$14.99

Fish

Red Snapper, Sweet & Sour 1 1/2-2 lbs

Red Snapper, Sweet & Sour 1 1/2-2 lbs

$25.95
Pompano

Pompano

$13.95

Sweet and Sour Tilapia fillet

$12.99

Squid Adobo

$13.99

Pancit

PANCIT BIHON (Rice Noodle)

PANCIT BIHON (Rice Noodle)

$9.95
PANCIT CANTON (Wheat noodles)

PANCIT CANTON (Wheat noodles)

$10.95
PANCIT PALABOK (Rice noodles)

PANCIT PALABOK (Rice noodles)

$12.95Out of stock

PANCIT BAM-I w/ garlic sausage (Rice & Wheat noodles)

$11.95

Pork & Beef

2 PCS PORK SKEWERS

$6.99

3 PORK SKEWERS MEAL

$12.99
Beef kare kare

Beef kare kare

$15.99

Beef Tapa meal w/veggies

$12.95
BISTEK TAGALOG

BISTEK TAGALOG

$12.99

CHOPPED GRILLED PORK BELLY

$9.99

Crispy Pata Medium

$16.99Out of stock

Dinuguan

$11.99

KARE-KARE OXTAIL

$21.99
LECHON KAWALI

LECHON KAWALI

$12.95
PORK BINAGOONGAN

PORK BINAGOONGAN

$10.99

PORK CRISPY PATA LARGE

$21.99

Pork Menudo

$10.99Out of stock
SISIG

SISIG

$14.95

Rice Bowls

Choose type of rice, protein, toppings and sauce.

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Sweets

BIKO

BIKO

$4.59

Bilo bilo 16oz tub

$8.99Out of stock

Cassava Cake

$5.49Out of stock

Fried plantain

$4.99

HALO-HALO

$7.99Out of stock

Leche Flan

$10.00Out of stock
Sapin-Sapin

Sapin-Sapin

$4.59

Turon

$4.99

Ube Biko Yema

$5.50

Veggies

PINAKBET

PINAKBET

$10.99
SAUTE'ED JAPANESE EGGPLANT

SAUTE'ED JAPANESE EGGPLANT

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Adobo w/ steam rice

$7.99

3 pc. Korean Wings w/ Fries

$7.99

Kid's Sweet & Sour Chicken w/ steam rice

$7.99

Rice

Chicken fried rice

$11.95

Combination Fried Rice(Chicken, Pork & Shrimp)

$14.99

Extra White Rice

$1.89

Garlic Fried Rice

$2.49

Pork fried rice

$11.95

Shrimp fried rice

$13.95

Bread/ Pastries

Cheese Bread

$8.75Out of stock

Cheese ensaymada

$3.50Out of stock

Pandecoco (Coconut Bread) 6 pcs

$8.75Out of stock

Spanish Bread 6 pcs

$8.75

Sylvanas

$15.00Out of stock

Ube cheese ensaymada

$3.75Out of stock

Ube Cheese Pandesal 6 pcs

$8.75

FOUNTAIN PEPSI PRODUCTS

Fountain Pepsi Products

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Gatorade

$2.19

Bottled water

$2.00

Mango/Pineapple Juice in a can

$3.10

Food

1 tray of White Rice

$15.00

BBQ Chicken /Pork skewers 50pcs

$130.00

BBQ Chicken/ Pork Skewers 100pcs

$250.00

BBQ Chicken/ Pork skewers 25 pcs

$70.00

Beef Caldereta

$55.00

Beef Stroganoff

$55.00

Bistek Tagalog

$60.00

Bone In Fried Chicken

$50.00

Chicken Biryani

$45.00

Chicken Curry

$50.00

Chicken Tenders

$50.00

Chopped Grilled Pork

$50.00

Chopseuy

$45.00

Dinakdakan

$60.00

Dinuguan

$55.00

Embotido

$50.00

Filipino Spaghetti

$50.00

Igado

$50.00

Kare Kare Beef

$60.00

Kare Kare Oxtail

$70.00Out of stock

Kare Kare Pork Bely

$55.00

Korean Chicken Wings 30 pcs

$50.00

Large Pork belly (Please give 3-5 days notice to order)

$120.00

Lasagna

$55.00

Lechon Kawali

$70.00

Lechon Paksiw

$60.00

Lumpia meat 50 pcs

$55.00

Menudo

$50.00

Pancit Bam-I (Choice of Pork or Chicken)

$45.00

Pancit Bihon (Choice of Pork or Chicken)

$40.00

Pancit Bihon with Shrimp

$45.00

Pancit Canton (Choice of Pork or Chicken)

$45.00

Pancit Canton with Shrimp

$50.00

Pansit Bam - I with shrimp

$50.00

Pansit Palabok with Pork and Shrimp

$55.00

Pinakbet

$45.00

Pork Binagoongan

$50.00

Sisig Pork

$60.00Out of stock

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$50.00

Sweet and Sour Tilapia Fillet

$55.00

Sweet Grilled Chopped Pork/Liempo

$60.00

Tofu with Vegetables

$40.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Filipino cooking.

6246 Town Center Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012

