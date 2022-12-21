  • Home
  Island Deli and Smoothie Bar - 1014 E Charleston Blvd STE 100 Las Vegas, NV 89104 US
Island Deli and Smoothie Bar 1014 E Charleston Blvd STE 100 Las Vegas, NV 89104 US

10409 pasfic paslade ave

Las Vegas, NV 89144

Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$9.99

Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Melts on Ciabatta with Sriracha

Chicken Truffle Crunch

$10.99

Swiss Cheese, White Truffle Aioli, Corn Chips and Fried Onions on Ciabatta Bread

Turkey Toaster

$9.99

Deli Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Red Aioli, Thinly Sliced Pickles,On Ciabatta Bread

Deli Pastrami

$9.99

Swiss Cheese, Thinly sliced Pastrami, Purple Slaw

Island Deli BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce,Tomatoes and Avocado

Loco Moco

$10.99

Roast Beef, Fried Egg, Fried Red Onions, Teriyaki Glaze,Sriracha Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Island Prime Rib

$10.99

Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Avocado, BBQ Chips,Fried Onions, Jerk Ranch, Provolone Cheese, Toasted Baguette

Huli Huli

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha Aioli

Island Boy

$10.99

Kalua Pulled Pork, Spam, Provolone Cheese, Asian Slaw

Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Mesquite Grilled Chicken, Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Asian Chicken

$9.99

Swiss Cheese, with Asian Slaw, Ciabatta Bread, Sliced Almonds

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cold Sandwiches

Classic Club

$10.99

Your Choice of Bread, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado

Muffaletta Sandwich

$10.99

Capicola, Ham Salami, Provolone, Cheese, Pepperoncini, House Dressing, Olive Tapenade on Ciabatta

Deli Turkey

$10.99

Sprouts Avocados, Provolone on Sourdough with Pesto Mayo

Italian Ciabatta

$10.99

Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Sopressata Salami, Provolone Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Croissant

$10.99

Homemade Tuna Salad, Provolone, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, on Croissant Bread

Pulled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Pull Chicken Mayo, Grapes, Seasoning, Basil, Parsley, Mint, Cilantro, Onions, Celery, on Croissant Bread

Mascarpone Cucumber Dill

$10.99

Hot House Cucumber, Mascarpone Dressing, Dill, Sweet Basil, on Croissant Bread

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.99

Any 2 Meats: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef Chicken, Capicola, Salami

Sliders

Ham and Cheese Slider

Hawaiian Roll, Cure 81 Ham, Tillamook Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli

Roast Beef White Truffle Aioli

Hawaiian Roll, Roastbeef, White Truffle Aioli, Provolone Cheese, Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Corned Beef Ruben

Hawaiian Roll, Corned Beef, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Swiss Cheese, and Sesame Soy Dressing & Mayonnaise

Deli Turkey Club

Hawaiian Roll, Smocked Turkey, Crunchy Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese Corn Dips, Fried Onions, White Truffle Aioli

Island Boy Roast Beef

Ciabatta, Tender Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Jerk Ranch, Fried Spam, Teriyaki Glaze

Salads

Asian Salad

$9.99

Creamy or Vinaigrette Asian Dressing, Assorted Mix Lettuce, Edamames, Chips and Sprouts, Cilantro

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Hot House Cucumber, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Mint, Basil, Cilantro, Lemon Juice, Vinaigrettes, Marinated Tomatoes, Baby Spinach

Marinated Tomatoes Salad

$12.99

Heirloom Tomatoes, Pearl Mozzarella Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Toasted Ciabatta Bread

Caprese Tomatoes and Cheese Salad

$9.99

Heirloom Tomatoes, Diced Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Ciabatta Bread

American Kale Salad

$9.99

Kale, Bacon Bits, Raisins, Craisins, Sunflower Seeds, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Peruvian Brown Quinoa Salad

$9.99

Kale Mix Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Hot House Cucumber, Red Onions, Green Chickpea, Mint, Basil, Cilantro, Diced Jalapeño, Diced Avocado, Soy Sauce, Vinaigrette

Cesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Ahi Poke Salad

$9.99

Diced Tuna, Red Onions, Soy, Seaweed, Sesame Oil, Avocado, Cilantro, Sriracha

Shrimp Cocktail Salad

$9.99

Shrimp with Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

Coffee and Beverages

Coffee Drinks

Iced Coffees: Mocha, Vanilla

Mocha Lattes

Cafe Latte / Hot or Cold

Iced Mocha

Hot or Cold Black and Herbal Teas

Island Deli Coffee

Coffee, Cream and Caramel, and Chocolate Syrup

Specialty Blend Lemonade & Herbal Teas

Hibiscus Lemonade

Lemonade with Mint

Lemonade with Basil

Peach Lemonade

Green Tea

Lemonade Grass

$0.50

Basil

$0.50

Mint

$0.50

Star Anise

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Passion Orange

Lemonade

Juice Blends/Soda

Pineapple Ginger

$5.99

Mango Carrot

$5.99

Mango Orange

$5.99

Mango Ginger

$5.99

Hibiscus Pineapple

$5.99

Soda

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Super Hero Energy Bobas and Smoothies

Superman

Vanilla Cream, Oat Milk, Ginseng, Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Mix

Spider Man

Vanilla Cream, Grape Nut, Coconut Milk, Almond Milk, Whey Protein Powder

Black Panther

Espresso, Chocolate Mix, Milk, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Whey Protein Powder

Green Lantern

Matcha, Green Tea Powder, Vanilla Cream, Whey Protein Powder

Island Boy

Pineapple, Coconut, Milk, Passion Fruit, Whey Protein Powder

Wonder Woman

Vanilla Cream, Strawberries, Watermelon Pop Rocks, Whey Protein Powder

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Mango Peach Smoothie

Piña Colada Smoothie

Berry Island Breeze Smoothie

Passion Fruit and Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

Green Tea Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

Chai Tea Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

Vanilla Smoothie

Lychee Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Honey Dew Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

Island Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Smoothie Bowls

Nutty Professor

$7.99

Peanut Butter, Protein Powder, Nutella, Sunflower Seeds, Banana, Granola, Almond Milk

Purple Rain

$7.99

Açaí Berries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Granola, Kiwi

Pleasure

$7.99

Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Mix, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk, Sweetened Milk, Banana, Protein Powder, Raspberries, Strawberries, Corn Flakes

Make Your Own Bowl - Choose Two Toppings

$6.99

Base: Açaí or Organic Vanilla Ice Cream. Pick 2 Toppings

Desserts

Assorted Cookies (4 Cookies)

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cups

$3.99

Croissant Tarts

$3.99

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Danish

$2.99

Muffins

$2.99

Donuts

$1.99

Glazed

Cupcake

$2.99

Platters / Box Lunches

Ham and Cheese Slider

$35.00+

Roast Beef White Truffle Aioli

$35.00+

Corn Beef Reuben

$35.00+

Deli Turkey Club Ciabatta

$35.00+

Island Boy Roast Beef

$35.00+

Italian Ciabatta

$35.00+

Tuna Salad Croissant

$35.00+

Pulled Chicken Salad

$35.00+

Mascarpone Cucumber Dill

$35.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10409 pasfic paslade ave, Las Vegas, NV 89144

Directions

