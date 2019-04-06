A map showing the location of Island Eats 2225 TILDEN AVEView gallery
Latin American

Island Eats 2225 TILDEN AVE

No reviews yet

2225 TILDEN AVE

BROOKLYN, NY 11226

Breakfast

Hominy Corn Porridge

Hominy Corn Porridge

$4.00+
Cornmeal Porridge

Cornmeal Porridge

$4.00+
Banana Porridge

Banana Porridge

$4.00+
Oats Porridge

Oats Porridge

$4.00+
Plantain Porridge

Plantain Porridge

$5.00+
Combination Porridge

Combination Porridge

$4.00+
Codfish & Bake

Codfish & Bake

$5.00
Cook Up Saltfish

Cook Up Saltfish

$7.00+
Callaloo With Saltfish

Callaloo With Saltfish

$7.00+
Butterbean And Saltfish

Butterbean And Saltfish

$7.00+
Cabbage And Saltfish

Cabbage And Saltfish

$7.00+
Salt Mackerel

Salt Mackerel

$7.00+
Liver

Liver

$7.00+
Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$10.00+

Salt Mackerel with Provisions

$7.00+

Callaloo with provisions

$7.00+

Lunch/Dinner

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$7.00+
Fried Chicken pieces

Fried Chicken pieces

$2.50+
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$7.00+
Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

$7.00+
Brown Stewed Chicken

Brown Stewed Chicken

$7.00+
Curry Chicken Foot

Curry Chicken Foot

$7.00+
Cow Foot

Cow Foot

$7.00+
Curried Goat

Curried Goat

$9.00+
Stewed Peas

Stewed Peas

$9.00+
Oxtail

Oxtail

$18.00+
Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$16.00
Peppered Steak

Peppered Steak

$14.00+
Steak

Steak

$14.00+
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$14.00+
Bun & Cheese

Bun & Cheese

$4.50

Fried Chicken meal

$7.00+

Noodles/Chowmein

$7.00+

LS chicken

$6.00

BBQ

$7.00+

Bake chicken's

$7.00+

Seafood

Escoveitch Fish

Escoveitch Fish

$16.00
Brown Stew/Steamed Snapper

Brown Stew/Steamed Snapper

$20.00
Fried Fish - Porgy

Fried Fish - Porgy

$8.00
Fried Fish (Red Snapper)

Fried Fish (Red Snapper)

$10.00
Jerk Or Grilled Shrimp

Jerk Or Grilled Shrimp

$18.00
Curry/Butter/BBQ Shrimp

Curry/Butter/BBQ Shrimp

$18.00
Salmon (Bake & Steam)

Salmon (Bake & Steam)

$20.00
Crab Legs

Crab Legs

$32.00
Lobster Tail (Butter/Curry)

Lobster Tail (Butter/Curry)

$32.00
Seafood Combo Special

Seafood Combo Special

$32.00+

Peppered Shrimp

$10.00

Roast Fish Supreme(Ochro ,Pumpkin,Callaloo

$25.00

Roast Fish With Cracker

$20.00

Fried Shrimps

$10.00+

Sides

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$1.00
Festival (2 Per Serving)

Festival (2 Per Serving)

$1.00
Sweet Plantain (2 Per Serving)

Sweet Plantain (2 Per Serving)

$3.00
White Rice/Rice & Peas

White Rice/Rice & Peas

$4.00
Raw/Steamed Veg.

Raw/Steamed Veg.

$4.00
Salad

Salad

$4.00
Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$8.00+
Turn Cornmeal

Turn Cornmeal

$4.00
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$2.75
Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$1.00
Patty & Coco Bread

Patty & Coco Bread

$3.90

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Fry Bake

$1.50

Fish cake

$2.00

Bammy

$1.00

Boil corn

$2.00

Bake potato

$4.00

Jerk Chicken Wings

$5.00

Roti

$8.00

Fried Breadfruit

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.00+
Red Peas Soup

Red Peas Soup

$5.00+

Natural Juices

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$5.00
Ginger Juice

Ginger Juice

$5.00
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$5.00
Cucumber Juice

Cucumber Juice

$5.00

Beet Root

$5.00

Carrot Ginger

$5.00

Sorrel

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soursop

$6.00

Irish Moss

$6.00

Pineapple Ginger

$5.00

Peanut Punch

$6.00

Fruit punch

$4.00

Beverages

Grace Tropical Rhythms Juice

Grace Tropical Rhythms Juice

$2.25+
D&G Soda

D&G Soda

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.00

Ting

$2.00

Soda

$1.00

Desserts

Rock Cake

Rock Cake

$2.00
Sugar Bun

Sugar Bun

$2.00
Tutti Fruiti

Tutti Fruiti

$2.00
Round Bun

Round Bun

$2.00

Cake

$3.00+

Snacks

Grater cake

$2.00

Peanut Drops

$2.00

Tamarind Balls

$2.00

Shirley Regular snack

$4.00

Shirley Coconut snack

$4.00

Shirley Ginger Snack

$4.00

Rough Tops

$1.50

Water Cracker

$3.00

Gizzada

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Enjoy the flavors of the Caribean coupled an ambiance you’ll appreciate.

2225 TILDEN AVE, BROOKLYN, NY 11226

