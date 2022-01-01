Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Island Espresso Kodiak Alaska
35 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Alaska's 1st Specialty Coffee Drive Thru.
Location
1213 Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615
Gallery