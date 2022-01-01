Island Espresso imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Island Espresso Kodiak Alaska

35 Reviews

$

1213 Mill Bay Road

Kodiak, AK 99615

☕Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.00+

Breve

$3.75+

Brewed Coffee

$1.20+

Caramel Machiato

$2.50+

Cappucino

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$2.80+

Dirty Chai

$3.35+

Double Shot Espresso

$1.50

Latte

$2.50+

Mocha

$2.85+

Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli Chocolate and Our Signature Blend Espresso

Mocha Breve

$3.95+

White Mocha

$3.00+

Steamed Milk, Ghirardelli White Chocolate and Our Signature Blend Espresso

White Chocolate Americano

$3.25+

Our Signature Blend Espresso, Hot Water and Ghirardelli White Chocolate.

Quad Shot Espresso

$1.80

Red Eye

$2.50+

Triple Shot Espresso

$1.75

Egg Nog Latte

$3.00+

Non-Coffe Drinks

Chai

$2.85+

Cider

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$3.50+

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Gray Tea With Steamed Milk and Vanilla Syrup.

Matcha

$2.75+

Steamer

$4.25+

Tea

$1.75+

White Hot Chococlate

$3.50+

A&W Root Beer

$1.00

Smoothies

16 oz Smoothie

$5.00

24 oz Smoothie

$6.50

Slush Puppies

12 oz Slush Puppie

$2.50

16 oz Slush Puppie

$3.50

24 oz Slush Puppie

$5.50

Twisted Yard Cup

$6.50Out of stock

32 oz Slush Puppie

$7.00

Blended Drinks

Chai

$5.00+

Frosted Latte

$5.00+

Alaska's Original Ice Blended Latte

Mocha Glacier

$5.00+

Alaska's Original Ice Blended Mocha

White Mocha Glacier

$5.00+

Alaska's Original Ice Blended White Mocha

Kids Drinks

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Cider

$2.00

Kids Italian Soda

$2.00

Kids Milkshake

$2.50

Kids Smoothie

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Lotus

$5.25+

Mango Sunrise

$5.25+

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Red Bull Kicker

$5.25+

Red Bull Smoothie

$7.00

Tye Dye Smoothie

$7.00

Rock Star Kicker

$5.25+

Specials

Reeses Peanut Butter Shake

$5.00+

Electric Lemonade

$5.25+

Blue Fusion

$5.25+

Love Potion 907

$5.25+

Bagels

Toasted Bagel

$4.00

Muffins

Almond Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.57

Blueberry Muffin

$2.57

Pumpkin

$2.57

Chocolate Muffin

$2.57Out of stock

Apple Crumb

$2.57Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.57Out of stock

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.57Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon

$2.57Out of stock

Pizzas

8" Hand Tossed Crust Pizza

$6.35

Pretzels

Jalapeno Cheese Stuffed Pretzel

$4.44

Plain Pretzel

$4.44

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

On your Choice of Bagel

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

On your Choice of Bagel

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

On your Choice of Bagel

Breakfast Burrito

Toasted Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

Chorizo Burrito

$6.75Out of stock

Ice Cream/Shakes

Espresso Shake

$5.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Shots of our Signature Blend Espresso.

Milk Shake

$5.00+

Our Vanilla Ice cream blended with your choice of flavor.

Mocha Shake

$5.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Shots of our Signature Blend Espresso blended with Chocolate.

White Mocha Shake

$5.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Shots of our Signature Blend Espresso blended with White Chocolate.

Root Beer Float

$3.50+

Our Creamy Vanilla Soft Serve topped with A&W Root Beer.

Artic Swirl

$2.50+

Cake Cone

$2.00

Cup

$2.00+

Waffle Cone

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Alaska's 1st Specialty Coffee Drive Thru.

Location

1213 Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615

Directions

Gallery
Island Espresso image
Map
