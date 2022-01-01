Island Hideaway 14556 Solomons Island Rd S
14556 Solomons Island Rd S
Solomons, MD 20688
Wine
Gls Meomi Pinot Noir
$11.50
Gls Chateu St Michelle Syrah
$9.00
Gls Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Gls Scattered Peaks Cabernet
$14.00
Gls Chloe Red Blend No 249
$10.00
Gls Casillero del Diablo Malbec
$10.00
Gls Decoy Merlot
$13.00
Gls House Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Gls House Chardonnay
$8.00
Gls House White Zinfandel
$8.00
Gls House Merlot
$8.00
Gls House Cabernet
$8.00
Gls Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Gls Patient Cottant Sancerre
$13.00
Gls Chateu St Michelle Riesling
$8.50
Gls Chloe Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Gls Wente Chardonnay
$10.00
Gls Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
$9.00
Gls Chateau Peyrassol Rose
$9.00
Gls Whispering Angel Rose
$11.00
Split Moet & Chandon Brut
$20.00
Split La Marca Prosecco
$11.00
Bottle Meomi Pinot Noir
$46.00
Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Syrah
$36.00
Bottle Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon
$40.00
Bottle Scattered Peaks Cabernet
$56.00
Bottle Justin Cabernet
$70.00Out of stock
Bottle Chloe Red Blend No. 249
$40.00
Bottle Casillero del Diablo Malbec
$40.00
Bottle Decoy Merlot
$52.00
Bottle House Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Bottle House Chardonnay
$32.00
Bottle House White Zinfandel
$32.00
Bottle House Merlot
$32.00
Bottle House Cabernet
$32.00
Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
Bottle Patient Cottat Sancerre
$52.00
Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
$34.00
Bottle Chloe Pinot Grigio
$36.00
Bottle Wente Chardonnay
$40.00
Bottle Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
$36.00
Bottle Chateau Peyrassol Rose
$36.00
Bottle Whispering Angel Rose
$40.00
Bottle Veuve Cliquot
$95.00
Beer
EVO IPA Draft
$7.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA Draft
$7.00
Calvert 7th State Golden Lager Draft
$7.00
Blue Moon Draft
$6.50
Sam Adams Seasonal
$6.50
Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin Draft
$8.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$6.50Out of stock
Bud Light
$3.85
Bud Light Lime
$3.85
Budweiser
$3.85
Coors Light
$3.85
Miller Lite
$3.85
Natty Boh
$3.85
Michelob Ultra
$3.85
Yuengling
$3.85
Blue Moon
$5.00
Samuel Adams Lager
$5.00
Flying Dog the Truth
$5.00
Flying Dog Numero Uno
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Guinness
$6.50
Ciroc Vodka Spritzer
$7.50
Topo Chico Seltzer
$6.00
Atlas Blood Orange Gose
$5.50
Amstel Light
$4.85
Corona Extra
$4.85
Corona Light
$4.85
Corona Premier
$4.85
Dos Equis Amber
$4.85
Dos Equis Lager
$4.85
Heineken
$4.85
Heineken 0%
$4.85
Stella Artous
$4.85
Craft Cocktails
Signature Martinis
On the Rocks
After Dinner Cocktails
Spirits
Absolut Vodka
$8.00
Absolut Citron Vodka
$8.00
Belvedere Vodka
$11.00
House Vodka
$6.50
Figenza Fig Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$10.00
Grey Goose Pear Vodka
$10.00
Kettle One Vodka
$10.00
Seacrets Passion Fruit Vodka
$10.00
Titos Vodka
$8.00
Van Gogh Regular Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Acai Blueberry Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Citron Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Orange Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Vanilla Vodka
$9.00
Van Gogh Rasperry Vodka
$9.00
House Tequila
$7.00
1800 Blanco Tequila
$9.00
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
$12.00
Casamigos Repasado Tequila
$12.00
Patron Silver Tequila
$11.00
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
$30.00
Akashi Japanese Whiskey
$10.00
House Whiskey
$7.00
Crown Royal Whiskey
$9.00
Crown Royal Apple Whiskey
$9.00
Fireball Whiskey
$7.50
Jack Daniels Whiskey
$7.50
Jim Bean Whiskey
$7.50
Jameson Whiskey
$8.00
Makers Mark Bourbon
$9.50
Knob Creek Bourbon
$10.00
Knob Creek Rye Bourbon
$10.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon
$13.50
Bulleit Rye Bourbon
$9.50
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.50
Brown Sugar Bourbon
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$10.50
Canadian Club
$7.50
Seagram's 7
$7.50
Seagram's VO
$7.50
Bacardi White Rum
$7.50
House Rum
$6.50
Coconut Rum
$7.00
Panama Plantation Dark Rum
$12.00
House Gin
$6.50
Tanqueray Gin
$8.00
Beefeater Gin
$8.00
Bombay Gin
$9.00
Hendricks Gin
$10.00
Malfy Lemon Gin
$9.50
No 209 Gin
$12.00
House Dewars White Label Scotch
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch
$45.00
Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch
$15.00
Courvoisier Cognac
$8.00
Hennessy Cognac
$10.00
Hennessy VSOP Cognac
$25.00
Gran Marnier Cognac
$8.00
Gran Marnier 1880 Cognac
$45.00
Remy Martin VSOP Cognac
$9.00
Sambuca Cordial
$8.00
House Amaretto Cordial
$6.50
Disaronno Amaretto Cordial
$9.00
Bailey's Cordial
$7.00
B&B Cordial
$8.50
Well
$5.00
Canadian Club
$7.50
E&J Brandy
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Captain Morgan Rum
$7.50
Gosling's Rum
$7.50
Mount Gay Rum
$7.50
Myers Rum
$7.50
Empress Gin
$10.00
Chamboard Cordial
$8.50
Frangelico
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Seagrams VO
$7.00
Mixed Drinks
Specials
Med Cosmo
$12.00
Summer Rain
$12.00
Grapefruit Crush
$11.00
Tao Tini
$12.00
Cucumber Gimlet
$11.00
Pomm Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Lavender Martini
$11.00
Hibiscus Margarita
$11.00
Peach Pineapple Sangria
$10.00
Ranch Water
$10.00
Le Diplomate
$11.00
Pineapple Martini
$11.00
Cadillac Margarita
$12.00
Bengal Martini
$11.00
Suntory Toki Whisky
$10.00
Apple Cider Margarita
$11.00
Vineyard Harvest
$11.00
Shots
Starters
Sandwiches & More
House Made Pasta
Entrees
For the Kids
Sides
NA Beverages
Specials
Shisitio Steak Kabob
$17.00
Smoked Salmon Rolld
$15.00
Crunchy SW Chicken Wrap
$15.00
Fisherman's Stew
$29.50
Tomato Bacon Onion Rockfish
$29.50
Smoked Fish Dip
$14.00
Crab Rangoon's
$14.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Rockfish Taco
$20.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
$26.00
Spicy Tuna
$16.00
Cheese Roasted Onion
$14.00
Lobster Salad
$22.00
Black & Blue Salad
$25.00
SoftShell BLT
$24.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Blackened Steak Bites
$17.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
Chorizo Burger
$20.00
Fried Chicken Parmesan
$22.00
Corn Ribs
$10.00
Tuna TarTare
$16.00
Salmon Burger
$16.50
Thai Pistachio Haddock
$28.95
Stuffed Shrimp
$28.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$15.00
BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Flatbread
$16.50
Seafood Mac N Cheese
$45.00Out of stock
Steak & Cake
$50.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Spicy Nobu Lobster
$16.00
Spicy Shrimp & Chicken Flatbread
$16.50
Ribeye Steak Frites
$28.00
Black Ponzu Cod
$28.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$18.00
Ham & Turkey BLT
$18.00
Skratch Cheese Dip
$10.00
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
$18.00
Turkey Burger
$15.00
Cashew Chicken
$25.00
Seafood Gratin
$29.00Out of stock
Chicken Spring Rolls
$12.00
Italian Mufelatta Sandwich
$18.00Out of stock
Seafood Gumbo
$28.00
Chilean Sea Bass
$45.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
Old Bay Beer Battered Haddock
$22.00
Thai Pistachio Sea Bass
$45.00
Chorizo Dip
$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$15.00
Piggy Burger
$20.00
Crispy Cod Tacos
$22.00
Catfish Etouffee
$28.00
Burrata
$15.00
Chicken Cordon Blue
$25.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.00
Tuna Nachos
$16.00
Italian Melt
$17.00
Catfish Basket
$18.00
Shrimp & Lobster Pappardelle
$30.00
Shotgun Shells
$12.00
Garlic & Ginger Salmon
$26.00
Seafood Lasagna
$30.00
Crab Stuffed Flounder
$28.95
Surf N Turf Burger
$23.00
Stuffed Flank Steak
$27.00
Day Boat Scallops
$29.00
Fried Poppers
$10.00
Seafood Basket
$25.00
Braised Beef Shepard's Pie
$22.00
Miso Salmon
$27.00
Stuffed Mushrooms
$16.00
Meatloaf
$22.00
Sausage & Spinach Lasagna
$24.00
Pecan Crusted Seabass
$39.00Out of stock
Pecan Crusted Mahi
$30.00
Philly Pretzel Bites
$16.00
Stuffed Pork Loin
$28.00
Cowboy Catfish Sandwich
$17.50
Shrimp & Crab Lollipops
$20.00
Oysters Gratin
$12.50
Beef Bourguignon
$31.00
Crab Crusted Seabass
$42.00
Lobster Eggroll
$17.00
Arribada Burrata
$15.00
Apple Turkey Burger
$16.00
Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl
$26.00
Stuffed Shrimp
$29.00
Fall Flatbread
$15.00
Fried Feta
$15.00
Swamp Basket
$27.00
Lobster Thermador
$32.00Out of stock
Seabass
$39.00
Meatball Crostini
$16.00
Salmon Burger
$17.00
Duck Confit
$28.00
Short Rib
$30.00
Dessert
Brunch
Avocado Toast
$10.00
Bacon Doughnut Holes
$10.00
Pancakes
$12.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$12.50
Sweet Potato Hash
$15.00
Southwest Wrap
$15.00
Chicken and Waffles
$15.00
Monte Cristo
$16.50
Tater Tots
$4.00
Bacon
$4.00
1 Egg Any Style
$1.50
Smoked Salmon Rolls
$15.00
French Toast
$12.00
Brunch Burger
$17.50
Surf N Turf
$48.00
Steak & Eggs
$36.00
Mom's Platter
$16.50
Sausage Link
$4.50
Ricotta Toast
$14.00
Brunch Muffin
$15.00
Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs
$10.00
Breakfast Enchilada
$15.00
Trio of Doughnuts
$15.00
Steak and Eggs
$26.00
Sweet Potato Hash
$15.00
Strawberry Eggrolls
$8.00
Lox & Bagel
$15.00
Sicilian Baked Eggs
$16.00
French Toast Rollup
$8.00
Stuffed Sweet Potato
$16.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$15.00
Corned Beef Hash
$16.00
Shrimp & Grits
$25.00
Maple Crack Bacon
$10.00
Ricotta Toast
$12.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14556 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD 20688
Gallery
