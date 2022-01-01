Main picView gallery

Island Hideaway 14556 Solomons Island Rd S

14556 Solomons Island Rd S

Solomons, MD 20688

Wine

Gls Meomi Pinot Noir

$11.50

Gls Chateu St Michelle Syrah

$9.00

Gls Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Gls Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$14.00

Gls Chloe Red Blend No 249

$10.00

Gls Casillero del Diablo Malbec

$10.00

Gls Decoy Merlot

$13.00

Gls House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gls House Chardonnay

$8.00

Gls House White Zinfandel

$8.00

Gls House Merlot

$8.00

Gls House Cabernet

$8.00

Gls Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gls Patient Cottant Sancerre

$13.00

Gls Chateu St Michelle Riesling

$8.50

Gls Chloe Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Wente Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Chateau Peyrassol Rose

$9.00

Gls Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

Split Moet & Chandon Brut

$20.00

Split La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Bottle Meomi Pinot Noir

$46.00

Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Syrah

$36.00

Bottle Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Bottle Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$56.00

Bottle Justin Cabernet

$70.00Out of stock

Bottle Chloe Red Blend No. 249

$40.00

Bottle Casillero del Diablo Malbec

$40.00

Bottle Decoy Merlot

$52.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle House White Zinfandel

$32.00

Bottle House Merlot

$32.00

Bottle House Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Patient Cottat Sancerre

$52.00

Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$34.00

Bottle Chloe Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Bottle Wente Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$36.00

Bottle Chateau Peyrassol Rose

$36.00

Bottle Whispering Angel Rose

$40.00

Bottle Veuve Cliquot

$95.00

Beer

EVO IPA Draft

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA Draft

$7.00

Calvert 7th State Golden Lager Draft

$7.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin Draft

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.85

Bud Light Lime

$3.85

Budweiser

$3.85

Coors Light

$3.85

Miller Lite

$3.85

Natty Boh

$3.85

Michelob Ultra

$3.85

Yuengling

$3.85

Blue Moon

$5.00

Samuel Adams Lager

$5.00

Flying Dog the Truth

$5.00

Flying Dog Numero Uno

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Guinness

$6.50

Ciroc Vodka Spritzer

$7.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$5.50

Amstel Light

$4.85

Corona Extra

$4.85

Corona Light

$4.85

Corona Premier

$4.85

Dos Equis Amber

$4.85

Dos Equis Lager

$4.85

Heineken

$4.85

Heineken 0%

$4.85

Stella Artous

$4.85

Craft Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Holy Water

$11.00

Chris' Tai

$10.00

Acai-Blueberry Mojito

$11.00

Solomons Surfer

$10.00

Twisted Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$10.00

Signature Martinis

Pear

$12.00

Classic

$14.00

Rosselillni

$12.00

French

$11.00

Pomm Manhattan

$13.00

On the Rocks

Casamigos Blanco Margarita

$13.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon Smash

$11.00

The Mayer

$13.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Mudslide Martini

$10.00

American Irish Coffee

$9.00

Spirits

Absolut Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Citron Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere Vodka

$11.00

House Vodka

$6.50

Figenza Fig Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One Vodka

$10.00

Seacrets Passion Fruit Vodka

$10.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Van Gogh Regular Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Acai Blueberry Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Citron Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Orange Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Vanilla Vodka

$9.00

Van Gogh Rasperry Vodka

$9.00

House Tequila

$7.00

1800 Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Repasado Tequila

$12.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$11.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$30.00

Akashi Japanese Whiskey

$10.00

House Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$9.00

Fireball Whiskey

$7.50

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$7.50

Jim Bean Whiskey

$7.50

Jameson Whiskey

$8.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$9.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$13.50

Bulleit Rye Bourbon

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$10.50

Canadian Club

$7.50

Seagram's 7

$7.50

Seagram's VO

$7.50

Bacardi White Rum

$7.50

House Rum

$6.50

Coconut Rum

$7.00

Panama Plantation Dark Rum

$12.00

House Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Malfy Lemon Gin

$9.50

No 209 Gin

$12.00

House Dewars White Label Scotch

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label Scotch

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch

$45.00

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch

$15.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$8.00

Hennessy Cognac

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP Cognac

$25.00

Gran Marnier Cognac

$8.00

Gran Marnier 1880 Cognac

$45.00

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac

$9.00

Sambuca Cordial

$8.00

House Amaretto Cordial

$6.50

Disaronno Amaretto Cordial

$9.00

Bailey's Cordial

$7.00

B&B Cordial

$8.50

Well

$5.00

Canadian Club

$7.50

E&J Brandy

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.50

Gosling's Rum

$7.50

Mount Gay Rum

$7.50

Myers Rum

$7.50

Empress Gin

$10.00

Chamboard Cordial

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Mary Jeanne Cocktail

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Bacardi Mojito

$9.50

NY Sour

$16.00

Specials

Med Cosmo

$12.00

Summer Rain

$12.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Tao Tini

$12.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00

Pomm Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Lavender Martini

$11.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Peach Pineapple Sangria

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Le Diplomate

$11.00

Pineapple Martini

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Bengal Martini

$11.00

Suntory Toki Whisky

$10.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

Vineyard Harvest

$11.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.50

Brunch Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

American Irish Coffee

$8.50

Starters

Italian Flatbread

$13.00

Fish Bites

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Hideaway Wings

$13.00

Asian Sticky Ribs

$12.00

Hideaway Fries

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Cream of Crab

$7.00+

House Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Al's Garden Salad

$8.00+

Sandwiches & More

Mahi-Mahi Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Crispy Cornflake Chicken Strips

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$30.00

Hideaway Tacos

$17.50

Hideaway Burger

$15.00

House Made Pasta

Ravioli

$17.00

Fettuccini

$15.00

Lasagna

$22.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$16.00

Seafood Cannelloni

$27.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Adobo Pork Chop

$24.00

Coconut Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$34.00+

Fish of the Day

$27.50

Single Crab Cake

$26.00

For the Kids

Mini Burgers

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

French Bread Pizza

$6.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$6.00

Mom's Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Skratch Corn

$6.00

Skinny Fries

$6.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Parm Toast Each

$0.50

Pretzel Logs Each

$1.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Specials

Shisitio Steak Kabob

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Rolld

$15.00

Crunchy SW Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fisherman's Stew

$29.50

Tomato Bacon Onion Rockfish

$29.50

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Crab Rangoon's

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Rockfish Taco

$20.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$26.00

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Cheese Roasted Onion

$14.00

Lobster Salad

$22.00

Black & Blue Salad

$25.00

SoftShell BLT

$24.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Blackened Steak Bites

$17.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Chorizo Burger

$20.00

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Corn Ribs

$10.00

Tuna TarTare

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$16.50

Thai Pistachio Haddock

$28.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Flatbread

$16.50

Seafood Mac N Cheese

$45.00Out of stock

Steak & Cake

$50.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Nobu Lobster

$16.00

Spicy Shrimp & Chicken Flatbread

$16.50

Ribeye Steak Frites

$28.00

Black Ponzu Cod

$28.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.00

Ham & Turkey BLT

$18.00

Skratch Cheese Dip

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Cashew Chicken

$25.00

Seafood Gratin

$29.00Out of stock

Chicken Spring Rolls

$12.00

Italian Mufelatta Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo

$28.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Old Bay Beer Battered Haddock

$22.00

Thai Pistachio Sea Bass

$45.00

Chorizo Dip

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Piggy Burger

$20.00

Crispy Cod Tacos

$22.00

Catfish Etouffee

$28.00

Burrata

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Blue

$25.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Italian Melt

$17.00

Catfish Basket

$18.00

Shrimp & Lobster Pappardelle

$30.00

Shotgun Shells

$12.00

Garlic & Ginger Salmon

$26.00

Seafood Lasagna

$30.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$28.95

Surf N Turf Burger

$23.00

Stuffed Flank Steak

$27.00

Day Boat Scallops

$29.00

Fried Poppers

$10.00

Seafood Basket

$25.00

Braised Beef Shepard's Pie

$22.00

Miso Salmon

$27.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Meatloaf

$22.00

Sausage & Spinach Lasagna

$24.00

Pecan Crusted Seabass

$39.00Out of stock

Pecan Crusted Mahi

$30.00

Philly Pretzel Bites

$16.00

Stuffed Pork Loin

$28.00

Cowboy Catfish Sandwich

$17.50

Shrimp & Crab Lollipops

$20.00

Oysters Gratin

$12.50

Beef Bourguignon

$31.00

Crab Crusted Seabass

$42.00

Lobster Eggroll

$17.00

Arribada Burrata

$15.00

Apple Turkey Burger

$16.00

Spicy Pork Noodle Bowl

$26.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Fall Flatbread

$15.00

Fried Feta

$15.00

Swamp Basket

$27.00

Lobster Thermador

$32.00Out of stock

Seabass

$39.00

Meatball Crostini

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Duck Confit

$28.00

Short Rib

$30.00

Dessert

Dessert

$9.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Bacon Doughnut Holes

$10.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Monte Cristo

$16.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

1 Egg Any Style

$1.50

Smoked Salmon Rolls

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$17.50

Surf N Turf

$48.00

Steak & Eggs

$36.00

Mom's Platter

$16.50

Sausage Link

$4.50

Ricotta Toast

$14.00

Brunch Muffin

$15.00

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Breakfast Enchilada

$15.00

Trio of Doughnuts

$15.00

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

Strawberry Eggrolls

$8.00

Lox & Bagel

$15.00

Sicilian Baked Eggs

$16.00

French Toast Rollup

$8.00

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Maple Crack Bacon

$10.00

Ricotta Toast

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14556 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

