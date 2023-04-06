Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island House 2977 GREENLAWN AVE NE

review star

No reviews yet

2977 GREENLAWN AVE NE

Millersport, OH 43046

FOOD

Appetizers

Add Sauce

$0.50

Boneless Wings

$8.95

Calamari

$10.95

Golden fried with side of cocktail sauce

Celery

$2.95

Blue cheese or ranch

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

4 deep fried stick with ranch or marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Breaded with ranch.

Chips

$1.00

Crab Cakes

$9.95

2 house made crab cakes with a side of tartar sauce

Flounder Fingers

$10.95

Golden Fried with side of tartar sauce

Fries

$3.95+

Beer Battered

Island Bread

$8.95

Nachos

$5.95+

Potato Skins

$5.95+

4 Cheeses, bacon bits and side of sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

1/2 lb. gulf shrimp

Soft Jumbo Pretzel

$9.95

With nacho cheese.

Soft Stuffed Pretzel

$7.95

Jalepeno or Cream Cheese

Soup of the day

$3.95+

Tater Tots

$3.95+

Veggie Combo

$8.95

Deep fried veggies with ranch.

Waffle Fries

$3.95+

Wings

$7.95+

Baked Potato

$2.95

Twice Baked Potato

$3.95

Seafood Basket

$8.95

Sandwiches and Salads

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Fried with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Toasted with ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

House made Maryland Crab Cake with cheese, lettuce and tomato with tartar sauce

Fish Tail Sub

$10.95

Deep fried with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and tartar sauce on a sub bun

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.95

Waldo bologna with cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Boneless breast with lettuce and tomato

GW's Cuban

$10.95Out of stock

smoked ham, pork, swiss, mustard and pickles

Island Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.95

1/2 lb. choice beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and cheese

Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.95

1/3 lb. choice beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and cheese

Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on rye

House Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, tomato, olives, cheese, bacon and croutons

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Super Chef Salad

$8.95

Ham, turkey, egg, broccoli and 2 cheeses

Dinners

Breaded Clam Dinner

$17.95

Choice of potato, salad and roll with butter

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Cheesy quesadilla with a side of refried beans, salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos

Chop Sirloin

$13.95

8oz chopped sirloin with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Includes choice of potato, salad and roll with butter

Crab Cake Dinner

$18.95

Two golden crab cakes, choice of potato, salad and roll with butter

Fried Fish

$11.95

6oz fried fish with fries and coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Choice of potato, salad and roll with butter

Soft Tacos

$9.95

3 soft tacos with choice of beer or chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of tortilla chips and salsa.

Pizza and Subs

14" Pizza

$14.95

14" Meat Lovers

$17.95

14" Supreme

$17.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Onions

10" Pizza

$9.95

Cheese Pizza. Additional toppings $1

10" Supreme

$11.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers

10" Meat Lovers

$11.95

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$12.95

Additional Toppings $1

Pizza Sub

$8.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Italian Sub

$10.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and Italian dressing.

Specials and Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

Reese's Cheesecake

$5.95

Other Cheesecake

$5.95

Deep Fried PB&J

$5.95

$7.95 Special

$7.95

$8.95 Special

$8.95

$9.95 Special

$9.95

$10.95 Special

$10.95

$11.95 Special

$11.95

$12.95 Special

$12.95

Lasagna

$11.95

DRINKS

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Blatz

$2.75

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bodhi CBC

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla

$5.00

Bubbles Rhinegeist

$5.00

Buckeye Lake Blond

$5.00

Buckeye Lake Legend Valley

$5.00

Buckeye Lake Seasonal

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Light Orange

$4.00

Bud Light Platinum

$4.25

Bud Select 55

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Can

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.75

Busch NA

$3.00

CBC IPA

$5.00

Chelada

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Elvis Juice

$5.50

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Killian's

$3.50

Landshark

$4.25

Lemmynade Rhinegeist

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Natural Light

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

Red's Apple

$4.25

Rhinegeist Tea

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Sam Adam's

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.75

Smirnoff RWB

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.50

Truth Rhinegeist

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$4.75

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Canned Cocktails

Mom Water

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Jameson Can

$7.00

Nutrl

$4.75

Beverages

Can

$2.00

Fountain

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Wine

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50

Pinot Noir

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.50

Sangria

$4.50

Mixed Drinks and Shots

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Margarita

$5.25

Long Island

$5.75

Top Shelf LI

$7.75

B-52

$6.50

Rum Bucket

$8.00

White Russian

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2977 GREENLAWN AVE NE, Millersport, OH 43046

Directions

