Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burgers

Island House Tap & Grill Siesta Key

1,197 Reviews

$$

5110 Ocean Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34242

Order Again

Popular Items

Camarones Bowl
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)
Pollo Bowl

Island House Starters..

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Avocado, Wakame, Wasabi Aiolo, Toasted Sesame, Togarashi, Sweet Soy

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Lollipops

$14.00

BBQ, Buffalo or Island House Hot

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00
Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

Cilantro Sambal Aioli, Crispy Pork Lardons, Manchego

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

Parmesan, Truffle Aioli, Maldon Salt

Guac n' Chips

Guac n' Chips

$13.00

Hass Avocado, Citrus

I.H. Chicharones

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Lime Salt, Chipotle Aioli

I.H. Fried Pickles

$9.00

House Buffalo Crema

I.H. Nachos

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Asian Slaw, Wakame Pico, Wasabi Ponzu Aioli, Toasted Sesame, Crispy Wonton

Calamari

$18.00

Lamb Lollis

$39.00

Fish dip

$12.00

Island House Greens..

I.H. Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Quinoa Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Toasted Walnuts, Queso Fresco, Dried Cranberries, Edamame, Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette

Endless Summer

$14.00

Romaine, Fresh Watermelon, Green Olives, Toasted Walnuts, Queso Fresco, Housemade Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Island House Bowls..

Camarones Bowl

$17.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Saffron Rice, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Lime

Carne Asada Bowl

$20.00

Filet Mignon, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Roasted Jalapeno, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese

Carnitas Bowl

$16.00

Cumin Orange Braised Pork, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese

I.H. Power Bowl

$17.00

Mango Teriyaki Tofu, Red & White Quinoa, Avocado, Edamame, Heirloom Carrot, Agave Lemongrass Dressing

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$30.00

Maine Lobster, Smoked Swiss Mornay, Cavatappi, Truffle Oil, Nilla Wafer

Pescado Bowl

$20.00

Grouper Cheek, Saffon Rice, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Lime

Pollo Bowl

$16.00

Pulled MoJo Chicken, Saffron Rice, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Flamed Corn Kernels, Cilantro Lime Crema, Cotija Cheese

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$21.00

Marinated Tuna, Red & White Quinoa, Wakame, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Edamame, Topped with Sweet Soy Glaze, Togarashi & Wasabi Aiolo

Mac n Cheese adult

$12.00

Island House Tacos..

Batata Tacos

$14.00

Chili Roasted Sweet Potato, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Camarones Tacos

Camarones Tacos

$17.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Crema, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Filet Mignon, Negro-Recado, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Cotija Cheese, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Braised Orange Cumin Pork, Citrus Adobo, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Lobster Tacos

$29.00

Butter Poached Lobster Claws, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Fire Roasted Corn, Avocado Slices, Wasabi Aiolo

Pescado Tacos

$20.00

Grouper Cheek, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Pollo Tacos

$15.00

Chicken, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sweet Onion Radish Pico, Queso Fresco, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$20.00

Ahi Tuna, Asian Slaw, Wakame,Toasted Sesame, Wasabi Aioli, Sweet Soy, Grilled Corn Tortilla

Island House Burgers & Handhelds..

Island House Burger

Island House Burger

$18.00

Smoked Swiss, Grilled Portabello, Butter Lettuce, Purple Mustard, Toasted Brioche

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$19.00

Point Reyes Blue Cheese, IH Slab Bacon, Bourbon Onions, Tomato Confit, IH Steak Sauce, Toasted Brioche

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$19.00

Beecher's Flagship Cheddar, IH Slab Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Toasted Brioche

Merica Burger

Merica Burger

$16.00

Beecher's Flagship Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Purple Onion Beefsteak Tomato, House Pickle Chips, Toasted Brioche

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Vegan Beyond Patty, Marinated Beefsteak Tomato, Hydro Lettuce, Purple Onion, Guacamole, Toasted Brioche

BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)

$13.00

Additional Toppings $1 Each Choose From: Avocado, Slab Bacon, Cheese, Peanut Butter, Portabello, Marshmallow Fluff, Bourbon Onion, Smucker's Grape Jelly

I.H. Fish Sammy

$24.00

8 oz. Grouper, Tomato Confit, Hydro Lettuce, Lemon Aioli, Toasted Ciabatta (Blackened, Grilled, Tempura)

I.H Chicken

I.H Chicken

$15.00

Grilled, Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Confit, Hydro Lettuce, Imported Proscuitto, Pesto Olive Tapenade, Toasted Ciabatta

I.H. Fish Sliders (3)

I.H. Fish Sliders (3)

$18.00

Craft Beer Battered Grouper Cheek, Butter Lettuce, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Toasted Brioche Buns

I.H. Lobster Roll

I.H. Lobster Roll

$29.00

Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Basil, Toasted Potato Roll

THE Lobster Burger

THE Lobster Burger

$29.00

Maine Lobster, Meyer Lemon Aioli, Hydro Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Brushed Dill Brioche Bun

Split plate charge

$5.00

Dry Aged Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Island House Sides..

Beans & Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Cilantro lime crema side

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pico de Gallo side

$1.00

Plate of Fries

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$3.00

Side of Edamame

$4.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Small Guac side

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Kid's Menu..

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Merch..

Koozie

$3.00

Zipper koozie

$5.00

Racer Tank

$20.00

IH hat

$25.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

T Shirt Large

$20.00

T Shirt XL

$20.00

T Shirt XXL

$20.00

N/A Drinks

Aqua Pana

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Loud Brew

$5.00

Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Drafts

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Allagash

$7.00

Calusa Zote

$7.00

Edmund's Oast Sour Sherbet

$7.00

Ernos Elixir

$7.50

Funky Buddha Last Snow

$7.50
Green Bench Pohlednice

Green Bench Pohlednice

$7.00Out of stock

Prairie Seasick Crocodile

$7.00

Spencer Holiday Ale

$7.00
Stella

Stella

$7.00

TBBC Cryotropic

$7.50

Wops Hops Honey Nut Brown

$7.00

Wops Hops Coconut Blonde Ale

$7.00
Tripping Animals No Mames

Tripping Animals No Mames

$7.00

Bottled Beer

450 North Cotton Candy Dip'N Meltz

$10.00

Alewife It's Just A Movie

$8.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Chair Tea Time

$3.00

Beach Whiskey Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bucket Special

$20.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Chimay premier

$9.00

Coastal Sunset (v3)

$8.00

Coastal Sunset (v6)

$8.00

Coastal Sunshine (v5)

$8.00

Corona

$5.00

Day Donkey Can

$8.00

Delirium Noel

$9.00

Destihl Suckerpunch Dill PIckle

$7.00

Double Nickel weekend warrior

$6.00

Dssolvr Devilish And Fancy

$8.00

Equilibrium Galaxy Flare

$5.00Out of stock

Finback Clouds Don't Fall

$8.00

Finback Something Wai-it!

$7.00

Foreign Objects Glass Candle Grenades

$8.00

Foreign Objects Glass Candle Grenades

$8.00
Freigeist Ottekolong Kolsch

Freigeist Ottekolong Kolsch

$6.00

Green Bench Festbier

$6.00

Green Bench Spark Marzen

$7.00

Grim Magnetic Tape

$8.00

Gruvi Golden NA

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hellos Charlestowne

$7.00

HF Humble Bumble Seltzer

$8.00

Hidden Springs Electric Pegasus

$7.00

Keel Cider

$6.00

Kings Brewing Frose Cactus Cottage

$7.00
Lupulin CPB

Lupulin CPB

$8.00

Maine Brewing Woods and Water

$9.00

Mango Cart N/A Golden Road Brewery

$6.00

Maui Hiwa

$7.00

Maui Hiwa

$7.00

Meridian Hive Blackberry

$7.00

Meridian Hive Honey

$7.00

Meridian Hive Lemon

$7.00

Meridian Hive Peach

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Mikerphone Check 1, 2

$8.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Molly Hackwrench Tripping Animals

$8.00

North Coast Old Rasputin

$7.00

Ology Kings Witt

$6.00

Orval trappiste

$9.00

Other Half Citra Daydream

$9.00

Other Half Mylar Dust

$9.00

Pin Seeker Pilsner

$6.00

Prairie Spicy Pickle Monster

$7.00

Prison Pals Ace

$5.00

Prison Pals Bat Man

$5.00

Prison Pals Flash

$5.00

Prison Pals Hakuna Matata

$5.00

Prison Pals Hanami

$5.00

Prison Pals Smoothie

$3.00

Ranch Water

$6.00Out of stock

Summer Greens Charlestowne

$7.00

Trappiste Rochefort 10

$9.00

Unseen Creatures Kolsch Time Moves Slow

$7.00

Untitled Art Juicy V13

$8.00

Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball

$8.00

Urban South Cucumber Lime Gose

$5.00

Urban South Green Light Dry Stout

$7.00

Yacht Party Charlestowne

$7.00

XX Bitter

$7.00

Great Notion Magnetic West

$8.00

Voodoo Lager

$7.00

Untitled Art caramel coconut cookie stout

$9.00

St Abt 12

$9.00

Great Notion Love Ritual

$8.00

Great Notion Ripe

$8.00

Other Half DDH MylarBags

$9.00

Other Half Citra

$9.00

Other Half Florets

$9.00

Bonus Bevs

Bloody mary

$8.00

Cayman Jack Marg

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Ranch Water

$6.00Out of stock

Sangria

$10.00

Spykd Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Spykd Watermelon

$6.00

Spyked Mojito

$6.00

Spyked Pineapple

$6.00

Mule

$8.00

Oh Hi CBD Lime

$8.00

Delta 8

$8.00

Meridian Hive Honey

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Underberg

$4.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Cutwater

$6.00

Rum & Coke

$8.00

Brewmosa

$8.00

Shandy

$8.00

Red Eye

$8.00

Ology Sletzer Fractal Dimnensions

$4.00

Nutrl

$5.00

White Wine

Chateau Sauv Chard

$9.00

Chateau Sauv Chard BOT

$29.00

Fleur de Mer glass

$11.00

Fleur de Mer Rose bottle

$37.00

Moscato Bottle

$29.00

Moscato d Asti bubbly

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Pinot Grigio BOT

$26.00

Ponga Sauv Blanc BOT

$26.00

Ponga Sauv Blanc glass

$8.00

Prosecco BOT Zardetto

$29.00

La Marca Prosecco Split

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

Rose BOT

$36.00

Vinho Verde

$9.00

Vinho Verde BOT

$26.00

Whitehaven bottle

$36.00

Whitehaven glass

$12.00

William Hill Chard

$13.00

William Hill Chard BOT

$42.00

La Marca Rose split

$11.00

Clean Slate Riesling glass

$9.00

Clean Slate Riesling bottle

$29.00

Gavin Le Marne glass

$13.00

Gavin Le Marne bottle

$44.00

Villa Maria glass

$12.00

Villa Maria bottle

$32.00

Captain's Bottles

Cab Sauv

$80.00

L'Aventure Red Blend

$85.00

Orin Swift

$75.00

Rombauer Chard

$75.00

Turnbull Cab

$80.00

Jacquart Rose Brut

$55.00

Jacquart Brut

$42.00

Cremant de Loire Cuvee

$29.00

Billecart Salmon Brut reserve

$80.00

J Brut Rose

$55.00

Immortal cab

$110.00

Jasmine Monet bottle

$48.00

Prisoner red

$60.00

Ruinart Rose

$135.00

Fusion 5

$80.00Out of stock

Agapanto BolgheriRosso

$58.00

Billecart Salmon Rose

$95.00

Red Wine

Block 9

$11.00

Block 9 BOT

$35.00

Cabriola Red Blend

$13.00

Cabriola Red Blend BOT

$39.00

Catena Malbec

$11.00

Catena Malbec BOT

$35.00

Grayson Cab Sauv

$10.00

Grayson Cab Sauv BOT

$32.00

Insider Cab

$13.00

Insider cab BOT

$42.00

Lola

$13.00

Lola BOT

$42.00

Sean Minor Cab Sauv

$15.00

Sean Minor Cab Sauv BOT

$48.00

Smokescreen Red Blend

$14.00

Smokescreen BOT

$45.00

Spring Street Cab Sauv

$11.00

Spring Street Cab BOT

$40.00

William Hill Cab glass

$13.00

William Hill Cab BOT

$42.00

Pozzan glass

$10.00

Pozzan Bottle

$32.00

Pike Road glass

$13.00

Pike Road Bottle

$42.00
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Nestled in a cozy corner at the northern end of the Siesta Key Village, Island House Tap & Grill offers a one-of-a kind local scratch kitchen with big tastes, and an extensive array of craft beers on tap and exciting canned libations

5110 Ocean Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34242

Island House Tap & Grill image
Island House Tap & Grill image
Island House Tap & Grill image

