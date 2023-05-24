A map showing the location of Island Jamaican Spice 404 Oil Well RdView gallery

Island Jamaican Spice

404 Oil Well Rd

Jackson, TN 38305

Appetizers

Roti

$4.99

With choice of meat

Beef Patty

$3.00

Chicken Leg

$1.75

Fried Chicken Leg

Chicken Thigh

$1.99

Fried Chicken Thigh

Chicken Wing

$1.25

Fried Chicken Wing

Festival

$1.99

Fried Dumplins

$1.99

Fried Bread

Jerk

Small Jerk Chicken

$10.50

Large Jerk Chicken

$13.50

Small Jerk Pork

$10.50

Large Jerk Pork

$13.50

Small Jerk Turkey Wings

$10.50

Large Jerk Turkey Wings

$13.50

Curry

Sm Curry Goat

$14.99

Large Curry Goat

$17.99

Sm Curry Chicken

$10.50

Large Curry Chicken

$13.50

Sm Curry Shrimp

$14.00

Call ahead

Large Curry Shrimp

$16.00

Call ahead

Oxtails/Stew/CHX/RIBS

Sm Oxtails

$17.50

Large Oxtails

$21.99

Sm Brown Stew Chicken

$10.25

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$12.75

Sm Brown Stew Pork

$10.50

Large Brown Stew Pork

$13.50

Sm Fried Chicken

$9.99

Large Fried Chicken

$11.99

Sm Jerk BBQ Ribs

$14.99

Large Jerk BBQ Ribs

$17.99

Fish

Sm King

$19.00

Large King

$24.00

Sm WHOLE Snapper

$19.00

Large WHOLE Snapper

$24.00

Sm Snapper FILET

$19.00

Large Snapper FILET

$24.00

Sm Ackee and Saltfish

$15.00

Large Ackee & Saltfish

$18.00

Sm Call & Saltfish

$11.00

Large Call & Saltfish

$13.00

Drinks

Canned Drink

$1.25

Powerade Red

$2.75

Snapple

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Kola Champagne

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Pineapple Ginger

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ting

$2.50

Powerade Blue

$2.75

Powerade Purple

$2.75

Sides

Rice & Peas

$3.99

White Rice

$3.25

Yellow Rice

$3.50

Cabbage

$3.50

Plantain

$3.25

Mac n Cheese

$3.95

String beans

$3.50

Yams

$3.25

Cornbread

$2.00

Callalloo

$3.95

Cup of Sauce

$0.50

*CUP OF SALAD*

Side of Ackee

$10.00

Veggie Sampler

Veggie Sampler Yellow Rice

$14.00

Veggie Sampler Rice n Peas

$14.00

Veggie Sampler White Rice

$14.00

Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.00

Meat Sides

Side of oxtail

$13.50

Sides of Jerk Turkey Wings

$8.75

Side of Jerk Pork

$8.75

Side of Jerk Chicken

$8.75

Side of Curry Goat

$10.99

Side of Curry Chicken

$8.50

Side of Brown Stew Chicken

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

404 Oil Well Rd, Jackson, TN 38305

Directions

