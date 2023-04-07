  • Home
  • /
  • Oak Island
  • /
  • Island Jo - Oak Island NEW - 7916 East Oak island Drive
BG picView gallery

Island Jo - Oak Island NEW 7916 East Oak island Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7916 East Oak island Drive

Oak Island, NC 28465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Coffee

Drip 12oz

$2.29

Drip 16oz

$2.59

Drip 20oz

$2.89

Latte 12oz

$4.29

1 shot espresso, steamed milk

Latte 16oz

$4.79

2 shot espresso, steamed milk

Latte 20oz

$5.39

3 shot espresso, steamed milk

Flav Latte 12oz

$4.29

flavor, 1 shot espresso, steamed milk

Flav Latte 16oz

$4.79

flavor, 2 shot espresso, steamed milk

Flav Latte 20oz

$5.29

flavor, 3 shot espresso, steamed milk

Mocha 12oz

$4.89

chocolate, 1 shot espresso, steamed milk

Mocha 16oz

$5.19

chocolate, 2 shot espresso, steamed milk

Mocha 20oz

$5.49

chocolate, 3 shot espresso, steamed milk

Cappucino 12oz

$4.69

1 shot espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam

Cappucino 16oz

$5.29

2 shot espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam

Cappucino 20oz

$5.79

3 shot espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 foam

Americano 12oz

$3.29

3 shot espresso, hot water

Americano 16oz

$3.59

4 shot espresso, hot water

Americano 20oz

$3.89

5 shot espresso, hot water

Red Eye 12oz

$3.29

drip coffee, with 1 shot espresso

Red Eye 16oz

$3.79

drip coffee, with 2 shot espresso

Red Eye 20oz

$4.29

drip coffee, with 3 shot espresso

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.99

chai, Steamed milk

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.49

chai, Steamed milk

Chai Latte 20oz

$5.99

chai, Steamed milk

Cafe au lait 12oz

$3.09

drip coffee, steamed milk

Cafe au lait 16oz

$3.59

drip coffee, steamed milk

Cafe au lait 20oz

$4.09

drip coffee, steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$5.19

caramel sauce, vanilla, 1 shot espresso, steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.69

caramel sauce, vanilla, 2 shot espresso, steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$6.19

caramel sauce, vanilla, 3 shot espresso, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.29

chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.79

chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.29

chocolate sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream

Espresso Single

$1.49

Espresso Double

$2.49

Extra shot espresso

$1.00

Iced Coffee 16oz

$2.59

Iced Coffee 20oz

$2.89

Non Coffee Bev

Sweet tea

$2.59

Unsweet tea

$2.59

1/2-n-1/2 tea

$2.59

Bottled water

$1.79

Canned soda

$2.19

Pepsi products

Hot Tea

$2.39

OJ

$2.79

Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Asiago Bagel

$2.79

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Bagel

$1.99

Sea Salt Bagel

$1.99

Onion Bagel

$1.99

French Toast Bagel

$1.99

Sesame Seed Bagel

$1.99

Poppy Seed Bagel

$1.99

Dozen Bagels

$17.99

choose 12, *asiago .50 extra each

Fruit Cup

$3.29

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.99

Bag of Ice

$2.19

Slaw 8oz

$2.59

Slaw 16oz

$4.99

Butter - 2oz

$0.50

Butter - 4oz

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$4.29

Extra Egg

$1.49

Side of Toast

$2.09

Side of Bacon

$4.29

Two Extra Eggs

$2.09

Egg Sandwich - (NO MEAT, NO CHEESE)

$5.99

Meat and Egg - (NO CHEESE)

$8.29

Croissant

$3.29

Honey 4oz

$6.00

Honey 8oz

$12.00

Honey - 16oz

$20.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

choice of breads or bagels *asiago bagel, croissant extra charge

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

choice of breads or bagels *asiago bagel, croissant extra charge

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

choice of breads or bagels *asiago bagel, croissant extra charge

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon Sandwich

$5.99

Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Avocado BLT

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

Sweets/Pastries

Cinnamon Twist

$2.99

Pound Cake

$2.79

flavor(s) of the day

Coffee Cake

$2.79Out of stock

typically available saturday and sunday while it lasts

Cherry Danish

$3.29Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.29Out of stock

Rocky Road Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$8.99

mushroom, onion, red and green peppers, broccoli

Quiche Lorraine

$8.99

bacon, onion, swiss cheese

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche

$8.99

mushrooms, spinach, swiss cheese

Quiche Special

$9.99Out of stock

Salad

Homemade Chicken Salad - cold plate

$10.99

Paula's recipe, on a bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucmber, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing*contains almonds*

Homemade Tuna Salad - cold plate

$10.99

tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucmber, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

sliced grilled chicken breast, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing

Wrap

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.99

thinly sliced ribeye,sauteeed onion, provolone cheese, mayo, seasoned lettuce, sweet peppers tomato

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, lettuce, avocado, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full coffee bar, homemade sweets, fresh bagels and the best breakfast and lunch sandwiches on Oak Island! Come give us a try!

Location

7916 East Oak island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fixins
orange starNo Reviews
8300 East Oak Island Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Coffeehouse & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
705 Ocean Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Koko Cabana
orange starNo Reviews
705 Ocean Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Bob's Dogs
orange star4.5 • 226
8903 E. Oak Island Dr. Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Salt 64 - Oak Island
orange starNo Reviews
6404 E. Oak Island Dr Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Seaside Mermaid
orange starNo Reviews
6102 East Oak Island Drive SE Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Island

Tranquil Harbour Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.6 • 616
5908 E Oak Island Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Bob's Dogs
orange star4.5 • 226
8903 E. Oak Island Dr. Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Island
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston