Island Joes Coffee and Gallery

review star

No reviews yet

14829 S Padre Island Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bacon, Egg & Pimento Cheese Biscuit
Cucumber Toast
Sea Turtle Latte

Hot Drinks

House Brew

House Brew

$2.70

using our in-house roasted Costa Rican

Americano

Americano

$3.00

2 shots espresso

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.95

Espresso shots with frothed milk. Sauce or syrup can be added for an additional cost.

Mexican Vanilla Latte

Mexican Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Hot espresso latte blended with house-made Mexican vanilla syrup

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our dark chocolate sauce

Caramel Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our rich Caramel sauce.

Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our rich Caramel & Mocha sauces

White Chocolate Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our white chocolate sauce

Tembleque Latte

$4.65

Hot espresso latte blended with our house-made Coconut syrup, topped with Cinnamon powder

Island Girl Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our rich Caramel & White Chocolate sauces

Sea Turtle Latte

$4.85

Hot espresso latte blended with our Dark Mocha & Caramel sauces and house-made Pecan syrup

Tidal Wave Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our rich Caramel sauce and house-made Mexican Vanilla syrup

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75

Hot espresso latte blended with our Dark Mocha sauce and house-made Almond & Coconut syrups

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Frothed milk blended with our Dark Mocha sauce. No Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.35

2 espresso shots topped with microfoam. 8 oz.

Macchiato

$2.95

2 shots of espresso topped with thin layer of foamed milk. 2 oz

Cortado

$3.35

Equal amount hot espresso and frothed milk

Undertow Shot

Undertow Shot

$3.35

2 oz shot layered cold heavy cream, hot espresso shot, & Mexican vanilla

Solo Espresso

Solo Espresso

$1.75

One shot espresso

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.45

Two shots espresso

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95

Our house made Pumpkin spice is crafted with pumpkin purée and spices. Add Island Joes’ espresso for delicious a fall treat!

Milk Steamer

$3.25

Frothed milk blended with our Dark Mocha sauce. No Espresso

Hot Dulce Vida Latte

$4.95

Our house made Pumpkin spice is crafted with pumpkin purée and spices. Add Island Joes’ espresso for delicious a fall treat!

Cold Brew Drinks

Iced Joe

$3.50

Our Island Joes Cold Brew over ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25

2 shots espresso

Iced Latte

$4.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice. Our sauces and house-made syrups can be added for an additional cost.

Iced Mexican Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with milk of choice and house-made Mexican Vanilla syrup

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and Dark Mocha sauce

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and rich Caramel sauce

Iced Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and Dark Mocha & Caramel sauces

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and rich White Chocolate sauce

Iced Tembleque Latte

$4.95

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and our house-made Coconut syrup & topped with Cinnamon powder

Iced Island Girl Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and rich Caramel & White Chocolate sauces

Iced Sea Turtle Latte

$5.55

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and Dark Mocha & Caramel sauces and house-made Pecan syrup

Iced Tidal Wave Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and rich Caramel & our house-made Mexican Vanilla syrup

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$5.45

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and Dark Mocha sauce and house-made Almond & Coconut syrups

Chocolate Milk

$3.15

Milk

$2.15

Dirty Coke

$5.75

Mexican Coke with 2 shots of Cold Brew 16 oz.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.55

Enjoy our Island Joes cold brew combined with our house-made Pumpkin Spice latte and milk of your choice.

Water Glass

$0.35

Iced Dulce Vida

$5.55

Enjoy our Island Joes cold brew combined with our house-made Pumpkin Spice latte and milk of your choice.

Frozen Cold Brew Drinks

Our smooth cold brew is blended with milk and homemade syrups and sauces. Topped with our homemade whipping cream!

Coffee Fro-Joe

$5.25

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with house-made Mexican Vanilla syrup. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Caramel Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich Caramel sauce. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Mocha Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with Dark Mocha sauce. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

White Chocolate Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich White Chocolate sauce. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Mexican Vanilla Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with house-made Mexican Vanilla syrup. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Caramel Mocha Fro-joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich Caramel & Dark Mocha sauces. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Island Girl Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich Caramel & White Chocolate sauces. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Sea Turtle Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich Caramel, Dark Mocha sauces, & house-made Pecan syrup. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Tidal Wave Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with rich Caramel sauce & house-made Mexican vanilla syrup. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Almond Joy Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice and with Dark Mocha sauce, and house-made Almond & Coconut syrups. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Coastal Blend Fro-Joe

$5.85

Our Island Joes Cold Brew blended with your milk of choice with Dark Mocha sauce, house-made Coconut syrup, Caramel drizzle, topped with Toasted Coconut. Topped with house-made Whipping Cream.

Pumpkin Spice Fro-joe

$5.95

Enjoy this frozen drink using our Island Joes cold brew with our house-made Pumpkin Spice, milk of your choice.

Dulce Vida Fro-joe

$5.95

Enjoy this frozen drink using our Island Joes cold brew with our house-made Pumpkin Spice, milk of your choice.

Milk-Base Fro-Joe

$4.75

Hot/Iced Tea Drinks

Our Island Joes specialty Long Leaf teas are steeped to order. The brew time is an average of 4 minutes.

Hot Loose Leaf Tea

$3.85

Long leaf teas steeped to order

Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$3.95

Long leaf teas steeped to order

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.65

Our Chinese Matcha blended with frothed milk of choice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Our Chinese Matcha blended with milk of choice.

Hot Chai Latte

$4.05

Herbal Chai Tea blended with hot frothed milk.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.35

Herbal Chai Tea blended with milk of choice.

Hot Dirty Chai Latte

$4.65

Herbal Chai Tea latte with espresso shots

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.35

Herbal Chai Tea latte with cold brew

Hot London Fog

$3.95

Long Leaf Earl Grey Tea brewed to order blended with frothed milk of choice. House-made syrup may be added for additional cost.

Iced London Fog

$4.15

Long Leaf Earl Grey Tea brewed to order blended with milk of choice. House-made syrup may be added for additional cost.

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.35

Our Traditional Black Tea brewed daily

Smoothies

Our fresh fruit smoothies will excite your taste buds!

Padre Paradise Smoothie

$5.55

Fresh fruit: pineapple, mango, peach, strawberry, banana, & coconut 16 oz.

PIneapple Mango Green Smoothie

$5.75

Fresh fruit: pineapple, mango, banana, spinach 16 oz.

Slammin' Sunrise Smoothie

$5.55

Fresh fruit: strawberry, blueberry, banana, spinach 16 oz.

Bluff Rat Smoothie

$5.55

Fresh fruit: strawberry & blueberry 16 oz.

Joes Jr.

$4.95

Fresh Fruit: strawberry & banana

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.05

Sweet Foods

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.55

Gourmet cinnamon roll wIth cream cheese frosting

Muffin

$3.75

Made with high-quality ingredients, these melt in your mouth muffins are baked fresh daily.

Cookies

$2.55

From dark chocolate chip cookies to our white chocolate chip cookies, each are loaded with quality ingredients and delicious with a cup of coffee.

Energy Bites

$0.95

Enjoy flavorful bites filled with peanut butter or nutella, chia seeds, oats, and honey. We add chocolate chips, toasted coconut, espresso, or lemon and cranberry to give you a fun variety to choose from.

Protein Bars

$3.55

Our protein bars are made with oats, almond butter, vanilla protein powder, flax, honey, almond milk, and chocolate chips or fruit & nuts.

Keto Bite

$2.15

Our keto bites are made with almond butter, butter, cream cheese, swerve, sea salt, Lily's dark chocolate. 2 carbs each bite

Pick 5 (Energy Bites)

$4.00

Choose from our Chocolate chip, Coconut & honey, Nutella, Rebel, Lemon Cranberry and Seasonal bites. Enjoy!

Savory Foods

Frittata

Frittata

$4.65

Our Fritatta is made with pork sausage, onions, cheddar

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$4.65

Our veggie frittata is made with spinach, tomato, mozzarella

Cucumber Toast

Cucumber Toast

$6.25

Our cucumber toast is made with our house-made dill spread layered with cucumbers, a drizzle of olive oil and salt & pepper on toast

Kolaches

Kolaches

$3.95

Our kolaches are made with homestyle sweet dough filled with a mixture of shoulder bacon or sausage. Our bacon kolache can also be ordered with jalapenos.

Bacon, Egg & Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Our Homestyle biscuit is broiled with bacon, fried egg, and smoky gouda pimento cheese

Plain Biscuit

$2.35

Enjoy our homestyle biscuit plain or with butter and jellies.

Nutella Toast

$5.25Out of stock

This delicious toast is topped with creamy Nutella spread, your choice of blueberries or bananas, chia seeds, with a drizzle of honey. Mmmm good.

Retail

Island Joes Logo T-shirt

$22.50

Our Island Joes logo t-shirts are soft and comfortable.

Island Joes Zip up Hoodie

$37.50
1 Pound Coffee Beans (16 oz)

1 Pound Coffee Beans (16 oz)

$16.50

Enjoy taking some fresh Island Joes in-house roasted coffee home with you. You will choose from Guatemalan or Columbian

1/2 Pound Coffee Beans (8 oz)

$9.25

Enjoy taking some fresh Island Joes in-house roasted coffee home with you. You will choose from Guatemalan or Columbian

Island Joes Mug (16 oz)

$24.50

Our Island Joes logo mug is handmade by a local potter. She is using her creativity with her beautiful color schemes.

Island Joes Bumper Sticker

$2.00

Grosche Tea Steeper

$25.00

Klean Kanteen 8oz.

$18.50

Klean Kanteen 16oz.

$26.00

Klean Kanteen 20oz.

$32.95

Klean Kanteen 32oz.

$39.95

Klean Kanteen Straw Pack

$15.00

Klean Kanteen Lids

$5.50

Chemex 8c Coffee Maker

$45.50Out of stock

Chemex Filters

$8.90Out of stock

Island Joes Logo Hat

$24.50

Duck Camp Retail

Duck Camp Hat

$29.00Out of stock

Free Fly Retail

Free Fly Men's Lightweight Hoody

$65.00

Free Fly Men's Lined Swell Short

$75.00

Free Fly Men's Bamboo Slub Hoody

$70.00

Free Fly Women's Bamboo Weekender Hoody

$60.00

Free Fly Women's Bamboo Slub Hoody

$65.00

Free Fly Bamboo Flex Pocket Tee

$50.00

Conference Rm rental

Conf. Rm. Rental by Hour

$40.00

Conf Rm. Rental by the day

$250.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island Joes is a cool place to come enjoy a cup of coffee or tea with your friends and grab a bite to eat.

Website

Location

14829 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Directions

