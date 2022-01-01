Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Market

5715 Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Cheese
Porkroll Egg Cheese
Turkey

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.50
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.50
Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$1.50
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.50
French Toast

French Toast

$1.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.25Out of stock
Cheddar Bagel

Cheddar Bagel

$2.25
Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$1.50
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$1.50
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.50
Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$1.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese 8oz Container

$2.99Out of stock

Kaiser Roll

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Cheese

Bacon Egg Cheese

$6.50
Porkroll Egg Cheese

Porkroll Egg Cheese

$6.50
Sausage Egg Cheese

Sausage Egg Cheese

$6.50Out of stock
Steak Egg Cheese

Steak Egg Cheese

$7.00
Ham Egg Cheese

Ham Egg Cheese

$6.50
Bacon Egg

Bacon Egg

$6.00
Porkroll Egg

Porkroll Egg

$6.00

Bacon and 2 Eggs

Sausage Egg

Sausage Egg

$6.00Out of stock
Steak Egg

Steak Egg

$6.50
Ham and Egg

Ham and Egg

$6.00
Bacon and Cheese

Bacon and Cheese

$6.00
Porkroll and Cheese

Porkroll and Cheese

$6.00
Sausage and Cheese

Sausage and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
Egg

Egg

$4.50

2 Eggs served your way

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

2 eggs and cheese

Bacon

$5.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey Egg Cheese

$6.50

Turkey Egg

$6.00

Turkey Egg Cheese

$6.50

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Buttered Roll

$3.00

Hoagies

All Hoagies made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses
The Italian

The Italian

$10.95+

Boar's Head Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese

The Godfather

The Godfather

$11.95+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone Cheese

Ham

Ham

$9.95+
Turkey

Turkey

$10.95+
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.95+

Salami

$9.95+

Pepperoni

$10.95+

Pastrami

$10.95+Out of stock

Tuna

$10.95+

Mixed Cheese

$8.95+

Sandwiches / Rolls

Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese, Yellow Mustard, and Pickle. Pressed on grilled.

Italian

$8.95

Godfather

$9.95
Ham

Ham

$7.95
Turkey

Turkey

$8.95
Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.95

Roast Pork

$8.95
Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.95

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly

Tuna

$8.95

Mixed Cheese

$7.95
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mayonnaise on 8 inch pressed long roll

Salami

$9.95

Pastrami

$8.95Out of stock

Wraps

All Wraps made with Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses
The Italian

The Italian

$9.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone,

The Godfather

The Godfather

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone

Ham

$8.95

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham

Turkey

$9.95

Boar's Head Oven Roasted Turkey

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.95

Boar's Head Roast Beef

Pepperoni

$8.95

Salami

$9.95

Pastrami

$9.95Out of stock

Mixed Cheese

$7.95

Your choices of mixed cheeses

Tuna

Tuna

$8.95

Tuna made with Mayo

Grill

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.95
Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

2 pieces grilled chicken breast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95
BLT

BLT

$6.95

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95Out of stock

4 pieces of Breaded Chicken Tenders

Cheesebuger

$6.50

Hamburger

$6.00
BLT Burger

BLT Burger

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a burger patty

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, and Peppers

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.99+Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Tuna Salad 8oz

$6.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

5 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Smoothies

16oz Organic Fruit Smoothies
Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$7.50

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana. Your choice of Liquid Base.

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$7.50

Banana, Mango, Pineapple. Your choice of Liquid base.

Chocolate Nutter

Chocolate Nutter

$7.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa powder. Your choice of liquid base.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.50

Triple Berry

$7.50

Muffins

Blueberry Crumb

Blueberry Crumb

$2.50
Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Lemon Ice

Lemon Ice

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$2.50

Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$2.75

Doughnuts

Doughnuts

$2.50

Cinnamon Bun

Glazed Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$3.85Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Regular 12oz Hot Coffee

$2.25

Large 16oz Hot Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$4.75

12 oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Ginger Hibiscus

16 oz Ginger Hibiscus Kombucha

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:15 pm, 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm
We provide quality breakfast and lunch sandwiches, while also offering many other beach necessities.

