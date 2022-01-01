Island Oyster
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
ISLAND OYSTER IS A WATERFRONT OYSTER BAR ON GOVERNORS ISLAND Created by the crew behind Grand Banks, Island Oyster is a one-of-a-kind summer destination in New York City. Featuring easygoing summer fare, a tropically inspired cocktail program and panoramic views of New York Harbor and downtown Manhattan, Island Oyster offers "a true island experience" (CNN). It's "a sight worth leaving Manhattan to see" (Vogue).
Location
146 Carder Road, Governors Island, NY 10004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Governors Island
More near Governors Island