Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

146 Carder Road

Governors Island, NY 10004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

VIP

VIP / Press

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

ISLAND OYSTER IS A WATERFRONT OYSTER BAR ON GOVERNORS ISLAND Created by the crew behind Grand Banks, Island Oyster is a one-of-a-kind summer destination in New York City. Featuring easygoing summer fare, a tropically inspired cocktail program and panoramic views of New York Harbor and downtown Manhattan, Island Oyster offers "a true island experience" (CNN). It's "a sight worth leaving Manhattan to see" (Vogue).

Website

Location

146 Carder Road, Governors Island, NY 10004

Directions

Gallery
Island Oyster image
Island Oyster image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Crab - 24 Reed St
orange starNo Reviews
24 Reed St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Flavors NYC -- Whitehall St
orange starNo Reviews
27 WHITEHALL STREET New York, NY 10004
View restaurantnext
Toro Loco NYC
orange starNo Reviews
15 Stone Street - NY, NY 10004
View restaurantnext
Broadstone
orange starNo Reviews
88 Broad Street New York, NY 10004
View restaurantnext
Nara Sushi - 76 Pearl St
orange starNo Reviews
76 Pearl St New York, NY 10005
View restaurantnext
Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - Financial District
orange starNo Reviews
83 Pearl Street New York, NY 10004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Governors Island

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Governors Island
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston