Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Pride Oasis

936 Reviews

$$

617 South Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty App
Oxtail
Curried Shrimp (8)

Starters

Jerk Chicken Sliders App

$9.50

Jerk Fish Sliders App

$9.50

Jerk Pork Sliders App

$9.50

Jerk Wings App

$10.00

Jack Daniel Bbq Wings App

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp App

$9.50

Buffalo Shrimp App

$9.50

Beef Patty App

$3.50

Chicken Patty App

$3.50

Veggie Patty App

$3.50

Quesadilla App

$9.50

Coco Bread

$2.75

French Fries

$4.50

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Bag Fee

$0.05

Rotis

Curried Chicken Roti

$18.00

Curried Goat Roti

$20.00

Jerk Chicken Roti

$19.00

Roti Skin

$6.00

Veggie Roti

$15.00

Desserts

Banana Bread

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.00

Meats & Poultry

Brown Stewed Chicken

$16.00

Curried Chicken

$16.00

Cajun Style Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Curried Chicken Roti

$18.00

Curried Goat Roti

$20.00

Curried Goat

$22.00

Jerk Wings Meal

$17.00

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Jerk Chicken Roti

$19.00

Jerk Pork Roti

$19.00

Jerk Pork

$20.00

Oxtail

$25.00

Bag Fee

$0.05

Salad

Caesar Salad No Meat

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Jerk Pork Caesar Salad

$17.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Jerk Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Seafood

Hellshire Style Snapper

$21.00

Steamed Snapper with okra and Jamaican crackers

$23.00

Filet Snapper

$25.00

Salmon

$21.00

Curry Shrimp Pasta(8)

$19.00

Jerk Shrimp Pasta(8)

$19.00

Shrimp Pasta Vera(8)

$19.00

Curried Shrimp (8)

$19.00

Jerk Fish Tilapia

$16.00

Fried Tilapia

$17.00

Jerk Shrimp(8)

$18.50

Brown Stew Snapper

$21.00

Curry Shrimp Pasta(8)

$19.00

Meats Only

16oz BROWN STEWED CHICKEN Only

$13.00

16oz Serving of CURRIED CHICKEN Only

$13.00

16oz Serving of CURRIED GOAT Only

$18.00

16oz Serving of Jerk Chicken Meat Only

$13.00

16oz Serving of Jerk Pork Only

$15.00

16oz Serving of OXTAIL Only

$25.00

Snapper Only

$15.00

32oz Brown Stewed Chicken only

$25.00

32oz Curry Chicken Only

$25.00

32oz Curry Goat Only

$36.00

32oz Oxtail Only

$50.00

32oz Jerk Chicken Only

$27.00

Side Dishes

Cabbage

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Fried Plantain

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.00

Steamed White Rice

$4.00

Double Side

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Saffron Cranberry Rice Pilaf

$4.00

French Fries

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Rice & Peas Large

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Large

$8.00

Cabbage Large

$8.00

Plantain Large

$8.00

white rice

$8.00

cranberry rice pilaf

$9.00

collard green

$8.00

misc

$8.00

Supersize Cabbage

$16.00

Supersize Collard Greens

$16.00

Supersize Creamed Spinach

$16.00

Supersize Rice & Peas

$16.00

Supersize Plantains

$16.00

Mashed Potatos Supersize

$16.00

Supersize Boiled Plantain

$16.00

Supersize Mac N Cheexe

$16.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Roti

$15.00

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Veggie Meal

$12.00

Other

Bag Fee

$0.05

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Jamaican D & G Btl

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm

$3.00

Calypso

$3.00

Ting

$3.50

Malt

$3.00

Btl Water

$1.50

Sorrel

$4.00

Grace Coconut Water

$3.99

Coke

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Directions

Gallery
Island Pride Oasis image
Island Pride Oasis image
Island Pride Oasis image
Island Pride Oasis image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
GuateBakery
orange starNo Reviews
207 East Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Don Pollo - Gaithersburg
orange starNo Reviews
9083 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Minerva Indian Cuisine - 16240 Frederick Road
orange star4.5 • 759
16240 Frederick Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Ogeis Grill - 293 Muddy Branch Rd
orange starNo Reviews
293 Muddy Branch Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

BGR - Washingtonian
orange star4.2 • 2,780
229 Boardwalk Place Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston