Restaurant header imageView gallery

Island Quizine - Reisterstown 6526 Reisterstown Road

review star

No reviews yet

6526 Reisterstown Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.75

Two fluffy Belgian waffles and two pieces of crispy fried chicken

Belgian Waffle

$9.75

Topped with whipped butter or crowned with strawberry topping

Waffle with Scrambled Eggs

$8.95

Peanut Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Peanut Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Cornmeal Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Cornmeal Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Banana Poridge (Med)

$6.25

Banana Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Hominy Corn (Med)

$6.25

Hominy Corn (Large)

$9.50

Plantain Porridge (Med)

$6.25

Plantain Porridge (Large)

$9.50

Ackee & Saltfish

$16.50

Served with 2 slices of fried plantain and your choice of fried dumplings, ground provisions or coco bread.

Callaloo & Saltfish

$14.50

Okra & Saltfish

$14.50

Saltfish Delight

$15.50

Saltfish & Butter Beans

$12.95

Salt Mackerel Delight

$15.50

Big Steak Omlette

$15.50

Jerk Omlette

$12.75

Seafood Omlette

$25.00

Shrimp Omlette

$15.50

Liver

$16.50

Callaloo

$12.00

Ackee

$14.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.75

Evening Breeze

Curry Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Curry Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Jerk Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Curry Chicken White Meat

$16.75

Brown Stew Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Brown Stew Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Trelawny Fried Chicken (Sml)

$13.25

Trelawny Fried Chicken (Large)

$15.75

Chicken Trio

$21.25

Chicken Combo

$19.95

Jumbo Wings Meal

$17.50

Pineapple Glazed Chicken

$19.95

Jerk BBQ Chicken

$19.95

BBQ Fried Chicken

$11.99

Red Wine Bbq Chicken

$19.95

Curry Chicken White Meat

$16.75

Jerk Chicken (LG)

$15.75

Steaks

Oxtail

$23.95

Lamb And Shrimp

$43.99

Curry Steak

$19.95

Roasted Rack of Lamb

$34.25

Curry Goat

$19.95

Extra Steak

$7.75

Jerk Oxtail

$26.99

Peppered Steak

$19.95

Oxtail And Goat

$30.95

Extra Oxtail

$10.00

Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$18.75

Pasta Plus

$22.95

Salmon Pasta

$25.95

Shrimp Only Pasta

$24.95

Seafood Pasta

$35.99

Veggie Pasta

$17.50

Vegan Pasta

$19.25

Crab Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Everything Pasta

$39.50

Extra Chicken For Pasta

$3.50

Oxtail Pasta

$25.99

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Steamed Salmon

$26.50

Steamed Salmon with Broccoli

$21.99

Jerk Salmon

$24.75

Redwine BBQ Salmon

$24.75

Tropical Catfish

$17.95

Jerk Shrimp

$23.75

Garlic Shrimp

$23.75

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$23.75

Curry Shrimp

$23.75

Jam Jam Shrimp Appetizer

$16.25

Jam Jam Shrimp Meal

$23.75

Salmon And Shrimp

$35.99

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$16.25

Pina Colada Salmon

$24.75

Pineapple Glazed Salmon

$24.75

Parrot Fish

$30.00

Kingfish

$22.50

$25 Snapper

$25.00

$30 Snapper

$30.00

$35 Snapper

$35.00

$40 Snapper

$40.00

2 for $35 Snapper

$35.00

Conch Soup

$15.99

Conch Salad

$15.99

Lobster Tail

$45.00

Extra Shrimp (4)

$7.50

Extra Crabmeat

$15.00

Extra Scallops

$8.50

Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salmon Salad

$19.95

Caribbean Salad

$9.95

Soup

Chicken Soup (Sml)

$7.50

Chicken Soup (Large)

$9.25

Red Peas Soup (Sml)

$7.75

Red Peas Soup (Large)

$9.75

Fish Soup (Sml)

$7.25

Fish Soup (Large)

$9.25

Chicken Foot Soup (Sml)

$7.50

Chicken Foot Soup (Large)

$9.25

Goat Soup

$11.00

Cow Foot Soup

$11.00

Vegetable Soup (Pumpkin)

$9.25

Vegetable Soup (Red Peas)

$9.25

Sandwich/Wraps/Roti

Jerk Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Catfish Sandwich

$14.45

Jerk Shrimp Sandwich

$15.95

BBQ Salmon Sandwich

$18.75

Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Seafood Wrap

$21.25

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Curry Goat Roti

$17.95

Curry Shrimp Roti

$19.95

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.25

Veggie Roti

$9.95

Sides

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$19.00

1/4 Jerk Chicken

$13.00

4 Fry Dumpling

$3.00

Beef Patty

$4.25

Buss Up Shot

$7.25

Callaloo Patty

$4.25

Chicken Patty

$4.25

Veggie Patty

$4.25

Coco Bread

$3.95

Sauce On The Side

$0.65

Fry Dumpling

$0.80

Jerk Patty

$4.25

Roast/Boil Corn

$6.00

Roti Skin

$7.25

Saltfish Patty

$4.50

Sd Ackee & Saltfish

$9.75

Sd Ackee Only

$9.65

Sd Bammy

$8.00

Sd BBQ Fried Chicken

$5.50

Sd Breadfruit

$8.00

Sd Broccoli & Carrots

$6.75

Sd Brown Stew Chicken (Lg)

$12.75

Sd Brown Stew Chicken (Sm)

$7.25

Sd Butter Beans

$5.50

Sd Callaloo

$7.95

Sd Callaloo & Saltfish

$9.50

Sd Catfish

$12.75

Sd Collard Greens

$5.75

Sd Curry Chicken (Lg)

$12.75

Sd Curry Chicken (Sm)

$7.25

Sd Curry Goat (Sm)

$16.25

Sd Curry Goat Lg)

$27.75

Sd Fried Chicken (Lg)

$12.00

Sd Fried Chicken (Sm)

$6.00

Sd Fried Plantains

$6.00

Sd Garlic Brocolli

$6.75

Sd Garlic Spinach

$7.75

Sd Ground Provisions

$8.25

Sd Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Sd Oxtail (Lg)

$29.75

Sd Oxtail (Sm)

$16.75

Sd Pepper Steak

$14.75

Sd Rice & Peas

$6.50

Sd Salmon

$18.99

Sd Saltfish Only

$12.75

Sd Seasoned Rice

$5.25

Sd Shrimp

$18.25

Sd Spinach Rice

$6.95

Sd Vegetables

$4.00

Sd White Rice

$3.95

Sd Yellow Rice

$4.95

Side Of Fry Chicken

$6.25

Side Curry Chickpea

$12.75

Side Okra Saltfish

$10.75

Lg. Sd. Rice & Peas

$13.25

Lg. Sd Fried Plantain

$15.25

Lg. Sd Vegetables

$12.25

Fries

$4.50

Large Side Tofu

$18.75

Large Side Lamb

$29.99

Add Chicken As A Combo

$5.00

Paper Bag

$0.05

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Lemon Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95

Coconut Cake

$5.25

Cheesecake

$6.95

Rum Cake

$6.75

Coconut Cheesecake

$6.95

Sweet Potato Pudding

$6.50

Fruit Cake

$6.75

Vegetarian/Vegan

Veggie Chunks

$12.95

Tofu

$15.95

Reggae Rice

$15.25

Stir Fry Plus (Chicken)

$15.95

Chickpea Stir Fry

$14.95

Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.45

Veggie Stir Fry

$14.50

Ital Stew

$16.95

Ital Stew with Veggie Chunks

$18.95

Ital Stew with Ackee

$18.95

Veggie Pasta

$17.50

Vegan Pasta

$19.25

Garlic Broccoli & Salmon

$19.50

Lg Veggie Platter

$12.75

Curry Chickpea

$16.25

Brown Stew Chickpea

$16.25

Jerk Chickpea

$16.25

Garlic Broccoli & Salmon

$19.50

Stir Fry Plus Add Shrimp

$21.95

Bottled Bev

Aloe Water

$2.50

Calypso

$3.85

Coconut Water

$3.55

Everfresh

$3.75

Everfresh 24 oz.

$4.65

Island Quizine Water

$1.50

JA Soda

$2.50

Ginseng

$2.75

Lion's Drink

$6.50

Clearfruit

$2.95

Irish Moss

$3.65

Mystic

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.85

Can Soda

$1.35

Tropical Rhythm

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Ting

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.89

Papa Wabi Sorrel

$6.50

Vita Malt

$2.20

Ccm Juice

$6.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Juices

(Med) Carrot Juice

$6.65

(Large) Carrot Juice

$8.50

(Med) Sorrel

$6.65

(Large) Sorrel

$8.00

(Med) Triple Mix

$5.00

(Large) Triple Mix

$7.75

(Med) Mango Passion

$5.00

(Large) Mango Passion

$7.75

(Med) Fruit Punch

$5.00

(Large) Fruit Punch

$7.75

(Med) Pine Ginger

$5.25

(Large) Pine Ginger

$7.75

(Med) Ice Tea

$3.50

(Large) Ice Tea

$5.65

(Med) Lemonade

$3.50

(Large) Lemonade

$5.65

(Med) Island Green

$5.00

(Large) Island Green

$7.50

Med Guava Ginger

$5.00

Large Guava

$7.75

Specials

Pork (Brown Stew/Jerk/Curry)

$19.99

Stew Peas

$19.99

Tripe & Beans

$19.99

Cowfoot (Curry/Brown Stew)

$19.99

Lobster & Crab Pasta

$39.99

Lobster Pasta

$29.99

Lobster Meal

$29.99

Salmon Imperial

$39.99

Beef (Stew/Curry)

$17.99

Bronzino

$19.99

Lamb & Shrimp

$32.00

Salmon & Shrimp Combo

$29.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6526 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Georgia - 2 HANOVER RD
orange starNo Reviews
2 HANOVER RD REISTERSTOWN, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
ALFEO'S ITALIAN KITCHEN - 4821 Butler Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4821 Butler Rd Glyndon, MD 21071
View restaurantnext
Piedras Calientes Bistro
orange star4.5 • 31
21-A Main St Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
Kecco Woodfire Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
114 Westminster Pike Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
orange starNo Reviews
11706 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso
orange star4.3 • 315
11628 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reisterstown

Reisterstown Diner
orange star4.5 • 551
11613 Reisterstown Road Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso
orange star4.3 • 315
11628 Reisterstown Rd Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
Piedras Calientes Bistro
orange star4.5 • 31
21-A Main St Reisterstown, MD 21136
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reisterstown
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston