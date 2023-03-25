Main picView gallery

Island Seafood Company 1019 north monroe street

No reviews yet

1019 north monroe street

Tallahassee, FL 32303

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coca Cola

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49

Red bull

$5.00

Island Specialty Drinks

Backyard Punch

$8.99

Malibu, Captain Morgan, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice

Caribbean Screw

$8.99

Malibu, Peach Liqueur, Banana Liqueur, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Pina Colada Mix

Georgia Peach

$8.99

Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Gin, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix, Cranberry, Fresh Squeezed Lime

Bahama Mama

$8.99

Malibu, Banana Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine

Blue Long Island

$8.99

Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, Blue Citrus Liqueur, Sour Mix

Tokyo Tea

$8.99

Vodka, Tequila, Rum, Gin, Midori, Sour Mix, Sprite

Vodka Breeze

$8.99

Titos Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Sprite

Mai Tai

$8.99

Myers Rum, Bacardi Superior, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice

Tropical Sunrise

$8.99

Pineapple Juice, Grenadine, Vodka, Midori

Rum Punch

$8.99

Silver Rum, Myers Rum, Malibu, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, Grenadine

Blue Hawaiian

$8.99

Malibu, Blue Citrus Liqueur, Pineapple Juice with a hint of Peach Mix

Tropical Lemonade

$8.99

Bacardi Silver Rum, Midori, Blue Citrus Liqueur, Mango, Strawberry Mix, Sour Mix

Shark Bite

$8.99

Captain Morgan, Myers Rum, Blue Citrus Liqueur, Sour Mix, Sprite

Mojito

$11.99

Grey Goose Vodka or Bacardi Rum, Mojito Mix, Mint Leaves

Island Connector

$14.99

Hennessy, Cointreau, Orange Juice

Island Frozen Drinks

Island Paradise Daiquiri

$7.99

Signature mix of Rum, Pineapple, Strawberry and Peach Puree

Tropical Daiquiri

$7.99

Signature mix of Rum, Pineapple, Mango, and Peach Puree

Miami Vice

$7.99

Strawberry Daiquiri mixed with Pina Colada

Sunrise Sunset

$7.99

Tropical Daiquiri topped with Island Paradise

Pina Colada

$7.99

Classic Island Cocktail

Henny Colada

$11.99

Pina Colada topped with a shot of Hennessy

Casa Colada

$11.99

Pina Colada topped with a shot of Casamigos

Island Margaritas

Margarita On Rocks

$7.99

Watermelon Rita

$8.99

Ocean Blue Rita

$8.99

Peach Margarita

$8.99

Tropical Margarita

$8.99

Sour Apple Rita

$8.99

Presidential Rita

$13.99

Patron Rita

$13.99

Migos Rita

$13.99

Henny Rita

$13.99

Island Bar

Sunken Blue

$6.99

Vodka, Citrus Liqueur and squeezed Lemon

Cosmo

$6.99

Vodka, Citrus Liqueur and a splash of Cranberry

Summer Time

$6.99

Vodka, Citrus Liqueur, squeezed Lemon and a splash Strawberry Puree

Lemon Drop

$6.99

Vodka, Citrus Liqueur, squeezed Lemon, Sour Mix

Bob Marley

$6.99

Sour, Orange Juice, Grenadine, Midori, Blue Citrus Liqueur, Rum

Island Wine & Champagne

Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)

$4.99

Stella Red (glass)

$4.99

Pinot Grigio (glass)

$4.99

White Zinfandel (glass)

$4.99

Chardonnay (glass)

$4.99

Moscato (glass)

$4.99

Champagne (glass)

$4.99

Peach Bellini

$4.99

Peach Schnapps, Peach Mix, Champagne

Mimosa

$4.99

Champagne, Orange Juice

Brunch 99c

$0.99

Island Beers

Michelob Ultra (Draft)

$4.99

Stella (Draft)

$4.99

Bud Light (Draft)

$4.99

Blue Moon (Draft)

$4.99

Dos Equis (Draft)

$4.99

Bud Light (Bottle)

$4.99

Miller Light (Bottle)

$4.99

Corona (Bottle)

$4.99

Heineken (Bottle)

$4.99

Michelob Ultra (Bottle)

$4.99

Island Mixed Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine

Coconut Paradise

$6.99

Malibu, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine

On the Beach

$7.99

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, splash of Cranberry

Island Water

$7.99

Vodka, Triple Sec, Sour, Sprite

Diver

$7.99

Vodka, Orange Juice

Island Sangria

Island Sangria (white)

$14.99

Bacardi Superior, Moscato Wine, Peach mix, Peach Schnapps, top with Sprite

High Tide Sangria (red)

$14.99

Bacardi Superior, Cabernet, Peach Schnapps, Peach Mix, top with Sprite

Island Martinis

Gin Martini

$11.99

Vodka Martini

$11.99

Sour Apple-Tini

$11.99

Hanson Drop-Tini

$11.99

Blood Orange-Tini

$11.99

Cognac \ Whiskey

Remy

$8.99

Hennessey

$8.99

Crown

$8.99

Crown apple

$8.99

Crown peach

$8.99

Elijah craig

$8.99

Fireball

$8.99

Belle meade

$8.99

Jameson

$8.99

Makers mark

$8.99

Courvoisier

$8.99

High West

$8.99

Tennessee

$8.99

Bushmills

$8.99

Jameson orange

$8.99

Well whiskey

$7.99

Rum \ Tequila

Bacardi S

$8.99

Bacardi Gold

$8.99

Malibu

$8.99

Meyers rum

$8.99

Patron

$8.99

Don Julio

$11.99

Casamigo

$11.99

Casamigo M

$11.99

Los Sundays

$11.99

Casa Noble

$11.99

Mi Campa

$11.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Cruzan

$8.99

well tequila

$7.99

Well rum

$7.99

Vodka \ Gin

Ciroc

$8.99

Ciroc Mango

$8.99

Ciroc Peach

$8.99

Titos

$8.99

Hanson

$8.99

Empress gin

$8.99

Gray whale

$8.99

Bombay

$8.99

Grey goose

$8.99

Absolute

$8.99

Svedka

$8.99

Well vodka

$7.99

Well gin

$7.99

Bourbon / brandy / ect

Christian brothers

$8.99

Jim bean

$8.99

Wild turkey

$8.99

Cointreau

$8.99

Grand mariner

$8.99

Orange liquor

$8.99

Pitchers

Mimosa Pitcher

$14.99

Georgie Peach Pitcher

$24.99

Blue Long Island Pitcher

$24.99

Long Island Pitcher

$24.99

Tropical Lemonade Pitcher

$24.99

Tokyo Tea Pitcher

$24.99

Backyard Punch Pitcher

$24.99

Brunch drinks

Mimosa

$0.99

Flavor mimosa

$2.99

Mimosa pitcher

$12.99

Well pitcher

$16.99

Mixed well pitcher

$19.99

Bottle Sale

$250 Bottle

$250.00

$300 Bottle

$300.00

Tuesday HH

Twerk out

$5.00

Rodeo

$5.00

Touch it

$5.00

Bacardi bucket

$10.00

Baby got back

$10.00

I wanna rock

$10.00

Players

$10.00

$2 dragon fruit

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
1019 north monroe street, Tallahassee, FL 32303

