Island Shrimp Co. - Rocketts Landing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Soak up the tropical vibes and we’ll treat you to a menu rooted in some of the world’s most exciting island destinations.
Location
11 Orleans Street, Richmond, VA 23231
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Boathouse - at Rocketts Landing
No Reviews
4708 East Old Main Street Richmond, VA 23231
View restaurant