Island Shrimp Co. imageView gallery
Seafood

Island Shrimp Co.

529 Reviews

$$

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mochiko Chicken
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)
Coconut Shrimp

Features

Island BBQ Wings

Island BBQ Wings

$12.95

crispy fried wings, spicy island bbq sauce, sesame seeds, scallions and house-made ranch. served with celery and carrots.

Island Nachos

Island Nachos

$10.95

wonton chips, island BBQ, queso, pineapple mango salsa, radish, jalapeno, green onion, cilantro

1/2 Jerk Chicken

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$16.95

braised cabbage, red beans and rice, plantains, Jerk BBQ sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat

Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat

$15.95

coconut rice, roasted corn relish

Island Glazed BBQ Ribs

Island Glazed BBQ Ribs

$19.95Out of stock

st. louis style spare ribs glazed in our signature island sauce, choice of 2 sides (slaw, fries, mac salad, sweet potato fries, green beans)

Malasadas

Malasadas

$8.95

portuguese doughnuts, tossed in li hing mui sugar, duo of sauces, nutella hazelnut mousse, hawaiian coconut custard

Pumpkin Paradise

Pumpkin Paradise

$12.00

white rum, cointreau, lemon, pumpkin syrup, cream of coconut and falernum

Three Dots & A Dash

Three Dots & A Dash

$16.00

created by Don the Beachcomber. jamaican rum, demerara rum, grapefruit, lime and allspice dram

Shareables

Island BBQ Wings

Island BBQ Wings

$12.95

crispy fried wings, spicy island bbq sauce, sesame seeds, scallions and house-made ranch. served with celery and carrots.

Island Nachos

Island Nachos

$10.95

wonton chips, island BBQ, queso, pineapple mango salsa, radish, jalapeno, green onion, cilantro

Garlic Shrimp (GF)

Garlic Shrimp (GF)

$12.95

garlic butter, lemon

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.95

flash fried, pickled peppers, cilantro, pineapple chili sauce, sriracha aioli

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

pineapple chili sauce

Lumpia

Lumpia

$9.95

filipino pork and vegetable spring rolls, pineapple sweet chili dipping sauce.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (GF)

Peel & Eat Shrimp (GF)

$12.95

Old Bay, drawn butter, cocktail sauce, lemon

Hot Crab Dip

Hot Crab Dip

$13.95

bubbling hot ﻿trio of cheeses, lump crab topped, wonton chips

Handhelds

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.95

beer battered cod, tropical pico, cabbage, peppadew aioli, avocado, wonton crunch

Island Shrimp Tacos

Island Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado, pineapple mango salsa

Kalua Pork Sandwich

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$12.95

kalua pork, toasted hawaiian sweet roll, island bbq, island slaw, french fries

Paniolo 'Cowboy' Burger *

Paniolo 'Cowboy' Burger *

$14.95

7 hills beef patty, kalua pork, crispy onions, island BBQ, King's Hawaiian bun, french fries

ISCo Burger *

ISCo Burger *

$12.95

7 hills beef patty, white American cheese, house made pickles, bibb lettuce, tomato, peppadew aioli, King's Hawaiian bun, french fries

Island Hot Chicken Sandwich

Island Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken thigh, gochujang honey, house made pickles, bibb lettuce, mayo, King’s Hawaiian bun, french fries

Bowls

Coconut Curry Bisque

Coconut Curry Bisque

$7.95Out of stock

baby shrimp, lemongrass, bok choy

Beet and Arugula Salad

Beet and Arugula Salad

$12.95

blood orange, sweet potato, macadamia nuts, miso-poppyseed vinaigrette

Farmer's Cobb Salad

Farmer's Cobb Salad

$12.95

romaine lettuce, ﻿h﻿ard boiled egg, avocado, ﻿crumbled million dollar bacon, ﻿﻿bleu cheese crumbles, ﻿﻿cherry tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

Entrees

1/2 Jerk Chicken

1/2 Jerk Chicken

$16.95

braised cabbage, red beans and rice, plantains, Jerk BBQ sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat

Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat

$15.95

coconut rice, roasted corn relish

Island Glazed BBQ Ribs

Island Glazed BBQ Ribs

$19.95Out of stock

st. louis style spare ribs glazed in our signature island sauce, choice of 2 sides (slaw, fries, mac salad, sweet potato fries, green beans)

Kalua Pork Plate

Kalua Pork Plate

$14.95

kalua pork, white rice, macaroni salad, island slaw

Island Shrimp Plate

Island Shrimp Plate

$24.00

fried shrimp, cocktail sauce, island slaw, french fries

Blackened Mahi Mahi

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$28.00

spicy green beans, coconut rice, chipotle aioli, pineapple mango salsa﻿﻿

Big Wave Fish & Chips

Big Wave Fish & Chips

$16.95

beer battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Aloha Pineapple Boat

Aloha Pineapple Boat

$18.95

garlic shrimp, coconut jasmine rice, mac salad, baby bok choy

Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice

Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice

$30.00

grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)

$25.00

coconut jasmine rice, cucumber, grilled pineapple, edamame, pickled red onion, seaweed salad, sesame, scallions, avocado

Mochiko Chicken

Mochiko Chicken

$16.95

Hawaiian fried chicken thigh, veggie fried rice, mac salad, sriracha aioli, gochujang honey

Sides of Somethin'

Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$4.95

fresh with cinnamon glaze

Coconut Corn (GF)

Coconut Corn (GF)

$5.95

grilled corn on the cob, spicy mayo, toasted coconut, cilantro

Fries (GF)

Fries (GF)

$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

$5.95
Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$3.95
Coconut Jasmine Rice (GF)

Coconut Jasmine Rice (GF)

$3.95
Grilled Baby Bok Choy (GF)

Grilled Baby Bok Choy (GF)

$4.95
Rainbow Fruit Cup

Rainbow Fruit Cup

$3.95

green grapes, strawberries and pineapple

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$5.95

Sweet Plantains (GF)

$4.95
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.95

Kid at Heart

Kids Cheeseburger *

Kids Cheeseburger *

$7.95

7 hills beef patty, white and yellow american cheese, toasted hawaiian bun served with french fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Served with french fries.

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95

Served with french fries.

Sweet Treats

Pina Colada Creme Brulee

Pina Colada Creme Brulee

$8.95Out of stock

toasted coconut, pineapple

Malasadas

Malasadas

$8.95

portuguese doughnuts, tossed in li hing mui sugar, duo of sauces, nutella hazelnut mousse, hawaiian coconut custard

Hula Ice Cream Pie

Hula Ice Cream Pie

$10.95

triple chocolate brownie crust, toasted coconut ice cream, macadamia nut brittle, chocolate sauce

*Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Items marked with * may be cooked rare to well done and or may contain raw or under cooked ingredients. Consuming raw or under cooked poultry, seafood, shellfish, or fresh eggs, may increase your risk especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Hot Sauces

Banana Ketchup

Banana Ketchup

$5.00

Non Alcoholic

Tonic

Tonic

$3.50
Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.75

Ever been with a ginger?

Cocktails

ISCO Hurricane

ISCO Hurricane

$11.00

light rum, barbados rum, house-made hurricane mix & a dash of grenadine

Island Crush

Island Crush

$10.25

one whole orange squeezed to order, tropical fruit rum, pineapple juice, splash of sprite

Mojito

Mojito

Your choice of traditional or pineapple

Painkiller

Painkiller

$12.00

Inspired by the original Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands. Pusser's Navy Strength Rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, oj & freshly grated nutmeg served in our signature "Island Life" souvenir cup

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

The ISCo Piña Colada base is made in house daily using high quality and fresh ingredients including a caramelized pineapple puree made on site.

Beer

6pk AUSTIN EASTCIDERS PINEAPPLE HARD CIDER

6pk AUSTIN EASTCIDERS PINEAPPLE HARD CIDER

$16.00
6pk BOLD ROCK APPLE

6pk BOLD ROCK APPLE

$10.00
6pk BUD LIGHT

6pk BUD LIGHT

$12.00
6pk CARIB LAGER

6pk CARIB LAGER

$13.75

since 1950, carib has been a bona fide thirst-quencher and a symbol for everything quintessentially ‘Caribbean’ – energy and warmth that are briefly tempered by a cool sea breeze

6pk CORONA

6pk CORONA

$11.50
6pk MICHELOB ULTRA

6pk MICHELOB ULTRA

$9.50
6pk PRESIDENTE PILSNER

6pk PRESIDENTE PILSNER

$14.00
6pk RED STRIPE

6pk RED STRIPE

$14.00
6pk STARR HILL RAMBLE ON IPA

6pk STARR HILL RAMBLE ON IPA

$15.50

lush. tropical. bright

6pk STELLA ARTOIS

6pk STELLA ARTOIS

$18.00

Wine

Sparkling, Simonet Blanc de Blancs (Bottle)

Sparkling, Simonet Blanc de Blancs (Bottle)

$28.00

Swag

ISCO Ball Caps

ISCO Ball Caps

$20.00
ISCO Palm Shirt

ISCO Palm Shirt

$20.00
ISCO Run Away Shirt

ISCO Run Away Shirt

$20.00
ISCO Island Shirt

ISCO Island Shirt

$20.00

ISCO Shirt & Hat Combo

$35.00
ISCO Pint Glass

ISCO Pint Glass

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soak up the tropical vibes and we’ll treat you to a menu rooted in some of the world’s most exciting island destinations.

Website

Location

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery
Island Shrimp Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crab Tales Robious
orange starNo Reviews
11581 Robious Rd Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
East Coast Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,474
3411 West Cary Street Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
orange star4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
7801 W. Broad st suite 1 Henrico, VA 23294
View restaurantnext
New Market - Afton
orange starNo Reviews
500 Spring St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston