A map showing the location of Island Sun Poke 37 Griffin StView gallery

Island Sun Poke 37 Griffin St

review star

No reviews yet

37 Griffin St

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Large Bowl
Nori Wrap

Bowls

Regular Bowl

$14.00

Large Bowl

$18.00

Wraps

Nori Wrap

$14.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Poke bowls, come in and enjoy!

Location

37 Griffin St, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough - 573 Jonesboro Road
orange starNo Reviews
573 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3B Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston