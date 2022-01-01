Island Sushi Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Island Sushi Bar and Grill De Pere

119 Reviews

$$

875 Heritage Rd

De Pere, WI 54115

AYCE

$26.99

Water

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Kids All You Can Eat Sushi

$5.99+

Hot Tea

$3.00

1 Piece Sushi To Go

$1.00

Soy Paper w/ AYCE

$1.00

Table Transfer

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (6)

$8.00

Edamame

$8.00

Potstickers (6)

$8.00

Sesame Balls (6)

$8.00

Spring Rolls (6)

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Inari Soy Pockets (3)

$5.00

Sashimi (3)

$8.00

Nigiri (3)

$8.00

Sushi

A.A.C.

$8.00

Alaskan

$6.00

Avocado Crunch

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Big Kahuna

$15.00

Black Dragon

$13.00

California

$8.00

Caterpillar

$12.00

Crunchy Salmon

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Deep Fried Philly

$10.00

Dragon Under The Sea

$13.00

Drunken Cali

$9.00

Galapagos

$10.00

Hidden Gem

$9.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Roll

$10.00

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Roll

$10.00

House Special

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

King Kong

$11.00

Krabby Patty

$10.00

LIttle Kahuna (Discontinued)

$12.00

Mexican

$8.00

Mitch

$13.00

Mount Fuji

$9.00

Panko Chicken Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$6.00

Pineapple Express

$9.00

Rainbow

$13.00

Rangoon Roll

$9.00

Red Dragon

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Shark Bait

$13.00

Sho Time (Discontinued)

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp Popper

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spider

$14.00

Surf & Turf

$11.00

Sweet Island

$8.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.00

Sweet Sunrise

$7.00

Sweet Tuna

$8.00

Tiki

$12.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.00

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Custom Roll

$8.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Deluxe

$12.00

Deep Fried roll with chicken, cream cheese, jalepenos, avocado, green onion. Topped with Eel sauce and Honey Sriracha.

The Dave

$10.00

Lobster Rolls

Baked Lobster Roll

$11.00

The Lobster Patty

$12.00

The Lobster Tail

$12.00

Two-Headed Dragon

$14.00

Entrees & Extras

Honey Sriracha Chicken Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Inari (Soybean Pockets) - 3

$5.00

Large Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$11.00

Large Fried Shrimp with Fries (8)

$11.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Nigiri (3)

$8.00

Sashimi (3)

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp Poke Bowl

$12.00

Poke bowl (generic, add modifiers)

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Side of Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Rangoons (6)

$8.00

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$8.00

Kids

Kids All You Can Eat Sushi

$5.99+

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

Small Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$8.00

Small Fried Shrimp with Fries (4)

$8.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sushi Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Side Sauce - BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Sauce - Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side Sauce - Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Side Sauce - Ranch

$0.75

Side Sauce - Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side Sauce - Sriracha

$0.75

Side Sauce - Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side Sauce - Sweet Mayo

$0.75

Side Sauce - Volcano

$1.00

Noodles

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice (No Refill)

$3.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Ramune Soda

$4.69

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Kalo

$5.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.99

N/A Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

N/A Virgin Mocktail

$4.50

Flavored N/A Soda

$4.50

Flavored N/A Lemonade

$4.50

Draft Beer

$3 Tap Thursdays

$3.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Ciderboys Seasonal

$6.00

Grassy Place IPA

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Seasonal Nitro Beer

$6.00

Sour Beer Seasonal

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Tap Root Beer - Point

$3.00

Point Snow Pilot Nut Brown

$6.00

Lakefront Dark Lager

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Ahnappee Little Soldier

$6.00

Beer Special

$3.00

Bell's Two-hearted

$6.00

Blu Bobber

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Budweiser NA 0.0

$5.00

Busch Light Tallboy

$5.00

Ciderboys Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Crown & Cola Can

$7.00

Crown Apple Can

$7.00

Crown Peach Can

$7.00

goslings NA Ginger Beer

$4.00

Guava IPA

$7.00

Guava Juice IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Pumpkin Cider

$6.00

Sapporo Tall Bottle

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Truly Margarita

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Menu Cocktails

Apple Cider Mule

$8.00

Island Bloody Mary

$7.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$8.00

Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned

$10.00

Mermaid's Tale

$8.00

Midori Mai Tai

$8.00

Peach Palmer

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice Mule

$8.00

Seasonal Sangria

$8.00

Sex on the Island

$8.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Tokyo Mule

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$9.00

Watermelon Sangria

$8.00

Weekly Drink Feature

$8.00

Other Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boulivardier

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Flavored Mule

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Long Island - Call

$8.00

Long Island - Rail

$7.00

Long Island - Top Shelf

$9.00

Manhattan - Call

$8.00

Manhattan - Rail

$7.00

Margarita - Call

$7.00

Margarita - Premium

$8.00

Margarita - Rail

$6.00

Martini - Call

$9.00

Martini - Rail

$8.00

Moscow Mule - Call

$7.00

Moscow Mule - Rail

$6.00

Old Fashioned - Call

$7.00

Old Fashioned - Rail

$6.00

Sake Bomb

$3.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Shark Bite

$7.00

Liquor

360 Blue Raspberry Vodka

$5.00

360 Chocolate Vodka

$5.00

360 Pineapple Vodka

$5.00

360 Watermelon Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$9.00

Bacardi Light Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Lime

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Baileys

$5.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$10.00

Belvedere Ginger Zest Vodka

$8.00

Blue Raspberry Vodka

$4.00

Bomb

$5.00

Bombay Gin

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Captain MOrgan

$6.00

Coconut Cream Pie Shot

$5.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Dewar's White Label Scotch

$7.00

Dr

$5.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig SB

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$12.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Hakushu 12 Year Japanese Whisky

$15.00

Hibiki Japanese Whisky

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Korbel

$6.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Mango

$7.00

Midori

$5.00

Mr Boston (Flavored Cordials)

$4.00

Mt Royal

$5.00

Mt. Royal Light

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Pearl Blueberry Vodka

$5.00

Pearl Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Pinnacle Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Rail Brandy

$4.50

Rail Gin

$4.50

Rail Rum

$4.50

Rail Tequila

$4.50

Rail Vodka

$4.50

Rail Whiskey

$4.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

SHOT

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Lime Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff Peach Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.00

Smithworks Vodka

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Suntory Haku Gin

$8.00

Suntory Haku Vodka

$8.00

Suntory Haku Whiskey

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Woodinville Port Aged Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.00

Sexton Single Malt

$8.00

Copper Kings Brandy

$7.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$9.00

White Wine

Chardonnay - Bottle

$26.00

Chardonnay - Glass

$8.00

Kikkoman Plum - Bottle

$24.00

Kikkoman Plum - Glass

$7.00

Moscato - Bottle

$26.00

Moscato - Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$26.00

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$8.00

Prosecco - Glass

$7.00

Rosé - Bottle

$32.00

Rosé - Glass

$9.00

Sauv Blanc - Bottle

$24.00

Sauv Blanc - Glass

$7.00

Holiday House White Glass

$4.50

Red Wine

Cab Sauv - Bottle

$39.00

Cab Sauv - Glass

$11.00

Malbec - Bottle

$28.00

Malbec - Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$26.00

Pinot Noir - Glass

$8.00

Red Blend - Bottle

$26.00

Red Blend - Glass

$8.00

Roscato, Rosso Dulce - Bottle

$24.00

Roscato, Rosso Dulce - Glass

$7.00

Holiday House Red Glass

$4.50

Sake

Coco Bongo

$10.00

Hana Awaka Mixed Berry

$13.00

Hana Fuga Peach Sparkling

$13.00

Hana Fuga Sweet Sparkling

$13.00

Ikezo Sparkling Jelly Sake

$7.00

Ozeki House Sake

$6.00

Ozeki Nigori (Cloudy)

$7.00

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake

$13.00

Ozeki Strawberry Nigori Sake

$13.00

Sake Flight

$12.00

Sakejito

$10.00

Saketini

$10.00

Tsukasabotan Yuzu

$12.00

Ty Ku Black

$13.00

Ty Ku Coconut Nigori (Cloudy)

$11.00

Ty Ku Cucumber

$11.00

Ty Ku FULL BOTTLE

$35.00

Carryout Drinks

Beer Growler CARRYOUT

Wine Bottle CARRYOUT

Sake Bottle CARRYOUT

Fountain / Misc CARRYOUT

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

875 Heritage Rd, De Pere, WI 54115

Island Sushi Bar and Grill image

