Island Taste Caribbean Grill

225 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

Jamrock (Oxtail)
Mac & Cheese
Beef Patty

Starters

Jerk Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

Six wings marinated in jerk seasoning and Jamaican herbs and spices [Spicy]

Island Tacos (Chicken)

$8.00

Two (2) tacos served with shredded purple cabbage slaw and sweet plantain bites in a flour tortilla

Island Tacos (Oxtail)

$10.00

Two (2) tacos served with purple cabbage slaw, sweet plantain bites, and island aioli in a flour tortilla

Island Tacos (Mix - Oxtail and Chicken)

$9.00

Two (2) tacos served with purple cabbage slaw and sweet plantain bites in a flour tortilla

Beef Patty

$4.00

$4.00

Minced beef marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices in a savory, flaky, pastry crust

Curry Chicken Patty

$4.00

$4.00

Curry chicken marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices in a savory, flaky, pastry crust

Veggie Patty

$4.00

$4.00

Mixed veggies marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices in a savory, flaky, pastry crust

Jerk patty

$4.00

Mains

1804 (Tasso/ Fried Goat)

$18.00Out of stock

Fried goat marinated in authentic Haitian herbs and spices, served with rice and peas, fried green plantains, and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

Bang Bang (Griot/ Fried Pork)

$17.00

Fried pork marinated in authentic Haitian herbs and spices, served with white rice and black beans, fried green plantains, and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

Bolt (Jerk Chicken)

$16.00

$16.00

Pimento smoked marinated jerk chicken served with rice and peas, sweet plantains, and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free + Spicy]

Cool Runnings (Curry Chicken)

$16.00

Curry chicken served with white rice or rice and peas along with fried sweet plantains and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

Jamrock (Oxtail)

$22.00

$22.00

Oxtail and butter beans slow cooked in traditional Jamaican seasoning and spices served with rice and peas and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

Kingston (Curry Goat)

$18.00

Curry goat served with your choice of white rice or rice and peas along with fried sweet plantains and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

One Love (Brown Stew Fish)

$30.00

Brown stew whole red snapper marinated and slow cooked in traditional Jamaican seasoning and spices served with white rice, sweet plantain, and your choice of steamed veggies or our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad

Skankin Sweet (Fried Fish)

$30.00

$30.00

Escovitch whole red snapper fried and served with Jamaican festival bread and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad

Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta cooked in coconut cream sauce with a blend of bell peppers

Smile Jamaica (Coconut Curry Garbanzo Beans)

$14.00

Curry coconut garbanzo beans served with basmati rice and garlic infused callaloo [Gluten Free + Vegan]

St. Ann (Jerk pork)

$17.00

Chunks of tender pork marinated in our signature Jerk BBQ sauce and other Jamaican herbs and spices. Served with rice and peas and your choice of steamed veggies or Island salad.

Sunday Dinner (Fried Chicken)

$16.00

$16.00

Fried chicken marinated in Caribbean spices served with rice and peas, sweet plantain, our signature island sweet sauce, and our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad

What a Gwaan (Brown Stew Chicken)

$16.00

Brown stew chicken marinated and slow cooked in traditional Jamaican seasoning and spices, served with white rice, sweet plantain, and your choice of steamed veggies OR our pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad [Gluten Free]

Sides

Rice and Peas

$5.00

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans cooked in coconut milk with Caribbean herbs and spices [Gluten Free + Vegan]

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Sweet, ripe plantains, lightly fried in oil [Gluten Free + Vegan]

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked macaroni seasoned with Caribbean herbs and spices, and cheese [Vegetarian]

Jamaican Festival Bread (2)

$2.00

Slightly sweet cornmeal fritters that are perfect for mopping up jerk sauce or oxtail gravy.

White Rice & Black Beans

$5.00

White rice served with our Haitian style black beans [Gluten Free + Vegan]

Island Salad

$5.00

Our in-house pickled cucumber, carrot, and red onion salad

Beverages

Jamaican Sorrel (Hibiscus and Ginger)

$4.00

Sorrel combines the flavor of hibiscus, ginger, and spices to create a tasty and refreshing beverage.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Caribbean Drinks

$3.50

Lemonade juice

$4.00

Side of Meat

Jerk Chicken ONLY

$10.00

Fried Chicken ONLY

$10.00

Fried Pork ONLY

$11.00

Oxtail ONLY

$15.00

Fried Goat ONLY

$11.00

Curry Goat ONLY

$11.00

Curry Chicken ONLY

$10.00

Jerk Pork ONLY

$11.00

Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Oxtail Gravy

$0.50

Pikliz

$0.50

Sweet Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Island Taste features authentic, made-from-scratch dishes from the beautiful islands of Jamaica and Haiti, along with the distinct flavors and vibes from across the Caribbean.

225 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

